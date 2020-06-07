Coronavirus Update: Global death toll tops 400,000

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people around the world as cases near 7 million Canadian troops could be called to testify in $20-million lawsuit against long-term care home U.S. senators urge protesters who attended police brutality and racial injustice demonstrations to get tested for coronavirus

In Canada, 95,699 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 42 days ago. There have also been 54,221 recoveries and 7,800 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,987,747 tests.

Worldwide, 6,952,716 cases have been confirmed; with 3,115,977 recoveries and 401,038 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery Reanna Balmer and her sons Barrett, left, 7, and Treydan, 11, wear protective face masks as they play Skee-Ball at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

400,000

Global coronavirus deaths topped 400,000 and cases approached 7 million on Sunday as outbreaks grew in Brazil and India.

One third of cases are in the United States, though the fastest growing outbreak is in Latin America, which now accounts for roughly 16 per cent of all cases.

Fatalities in Brazil are rising rapidly and the country may overtake Britain to have the second-largest number of deaths in the world.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 1,681 hospitalized cases, down 18 per cent in the last week. Of those, 259 are in intensive care.

Quebec marked a full week without breaking 300 new COVID-19 cases a day, while registering its lowest death total since early April with just eight new deaths. The province’s health authorities say 225 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally to 52,849

marked a full week without breaking 300 new COVID-19 cases a day, while registering its lowest death total since early April with just eight new deaths. The province’s health authorities say 225 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally to 52,849 Ontario is reporting 415 new COVID-19 cases today, and 19 more deaths. More than half of the new cases are from a previous reporting delay between a lab and public health. The province says that there are 192 cases today plus another 223 that had been delayed.

is reporting 415 new COVID-19 cases today, and 19 more deaths. More than half of the new cases are from a previous reporting delay between a lab and public health. The province says that there are 192 cases today plus another 223 that had been delayed. Mounties in west-central Alberta say they are preparing for a busy summer in an area where people randomly camp on public land. Rocky Mountain House RCMP, who patrol public land along with fish and wildlife officers, say they expect an increase due to COVID-19 restrictions in organized campgrounds.

In Ottawa, members of the Canadian Armed Forces working inside long-term care homes could find themselves testifying about the state of those facilities in relation to lawsuits against the institutions.

Hundreds of service members were deployed in April and May to more than two-dozen nursing homes in Ontario and Quebec hit hard by COVID-19.

Damning military reports later said the troops found cases of abuse and negligence in the homes, including bug infestations, aggressive feeding of residents that caused choking, bleeding infections and residents left crying for help for hours.

Stephen Birman and Lucy Jackson of Toronto law firm Thomson Rogers are leading a proposed $20-million class-action lawsuit brought against the Altamonte Care Community on behalf of the Toronto home’s residents and their families.

Coronavirus around the world

Open this photo in gallery Tanzanian truck driver Ally Akida Samwel fixes his mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a legal requirement for anyone in public in Kenya, as he prepares to enter on the Kenya side of the Namanga border crossing with Tanzania. Brian Inganga/The Associated Press

Hundreds of truckers in Africa have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, and they say they are being stigmatized and treated like criminals, and being detained by government officials.

have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, and they say they are being stigmatized and treated like criminals, and being detained by government officials. With many businesses reopening, the U.S. government surprisingly announced Friday that contrary to expectations of further layoffs, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7 per cent to 13.3 per cent. However 42 per cent of the layoffs caused by the pandemic could become permanent job losses.

government surprisingly announced Friday that contrary to expectations of further layoffs, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7 per cent to 13.3 per cent. However 42 per cent of the layoffs caused by the pandemic could become permanent job losses. Meanwhile, state governors told people who have been participating in rallies and marches in memory of George Floyd to get tested for COVID-19.

Britain’s AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. China’s exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand, while a sharper-than-expected fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

Coronavirus and business

For many retailers, the COVID-19 pandemic came as a shock at the worst time. Already on the back foot and struggling to adapt to a changing industry, some have already sought creditor protection and are fighting for survival. But for Canadian clothing chain Aritzia Inc., weeks of store closings have only interrupted what has otherwise been a months-long growth surge.

The Vancouver-based company reported last week that even with buoyant e-commerce sales during the lockdowns, it expects revenue to dip by 45 per cent in its current quarter. The pandemic puts a cap on a streak of 22 consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth. But according to chief executive Brian Hill, it has not halted Aritzia’s plans for expansion, even if there are some expected delays.

And: An all-star list of entertainment and media players plan to make offers Monday for Cirque du Soleil after lenders to the financially strapped business won back control of its brands last week.

Question and answer

Question: What do experts think about mandatory universal masking in public places?

Answer: There is a growing scientific and political consensus that wearing a mask is desirable in health care settings, on public transit, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centres and other crowded places with poor ventilation.

Doing so is recommended by public health officials and, as the economy opens up, many stores are making face-covering a condition of entering. Masks are mandatory in 31 U.S. states and a number of European and Asian countries.

So far, there is no indication the federal or provincial governments intend to make masks mandatory. It is seen more an act of civic engagement than a legal obligation.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Distractions

For the cooped-up outdoor enthusiast ⛺

Open this photo in gallery After more than two months in lockdown, Skylar MacDonald and David Anderson had a bad case of cabin fever. Avid adventurers who are used to camping year-round near their home in Whycocomagh, N.S., they were desperate for a change of scenery, but with campsites and national parks closed due to the pandemic, their options for pitching a tent were minimal. So on a rainy day a few weeks ago, they set up camp inside, converting their small loft bedroom into an outdoor oasis, complete with a river, fishing pole (for the fish), crackling fire, and a tent big enough for them and their border collie, Indie. David Anderson and Skylar MacDonald of @DaveyAndSky

Social media feeds are full of pictures of families who are lamping (camping in living rooms), pamping (on patios) and bamping (in their backyards). There are photos of folks snuggled into sleeping bags in the back of SUVs in their driveways and snapshots of kids dangling fishing poles into swimming pools.

With “normal” on hiatus, COVID camping has taken off. It gives mom and dad a break, and the kids a project to work on. And, it gives everyone a chance to challenge themselves to find new ways to switch up routines and try something new.

Some tips for setting up a camp at home:

Pack everything you would need for a real overnight trip. Grab a tent, sleeping bags or bed rolls, PJs, canteens, a cooler and flashlights. If you normally have a bug net, bring that too. They key is to make everything as authentic as possible.

Build a fire. If you’ve got a fire pit, spark that up and roast marshmallows. If not, make one out of red construction paper or tissue paper. Use a light source to back light it to create a warm glow.

Bring some games, or tell ghost stories, play cards, have a scavenger hunt. The key is to unplug and immerse yourself in an entirely different head space.

More tips here.

More Globe reporting and opinion

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in demand for Telus Corp.'s health business, but one that the company says has created its own challenges. [For subscribers]

Adam Randwanski: “As a matter of politics, it’s hard to imagine any government deciding to immediately “double or triple” a carbon price in the middle of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And that’s just the consumer-facing fuel tax, which sees most of the money returned to taxpayers."

“As a matter of politics, it’s hard to imagine any government deciding to immediately “double or triple” a carbon price in the middle of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And that’s just the consumer-facing fuel tax, which sees most of the money returned to taxpayers." Kelly Cryderman: [Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s] critics compared his recent remarks with the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has sidelined public-health officials, touted dangerous COVID-19 treatments and pushed for business reopenings even before hospitals in New York and Detroit were overwhelmed by ill patients. [For subscribers]

[Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s] critics compared his recent remarks with the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has sidelined public-health officials, touted dangerous COVID-19 treatments and pushed for business reopenings even before hospitals in New York and Detroit were overwhelmed by ill patients. [For subscribers] San VanderVeer: “In short, despite the fundamentally anti-human nature of isolation, many of us have in fact felt closer to one another. With the exception of a few incidents, we’ve come to practise social solidarity and exhibit a genuine spirit of togetherness. And we’ve shown an extraordinary deference to authority and a faith in our governments.”

