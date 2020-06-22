Coronavirus Update: Global tally passes 9 million as several countries record new outbreaks

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

WHO says case tally has risen to at least nine million worldwide as several countries record new outbreaks Trudeau, Ford say farmers who neglect migrant workers will face consequences Half of Chinese-Canadian survey respondents say they’ve been insulted or called names during pandemic, more have adjusted routines to avoid racist run-ins

In Canada, there have been at least 101,605 cases reported. In the last week, 2,458 cases were announced, more than 17 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 64,311 recoveries and 8,435 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,562,390 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been 8,952,428 cases confirmed and 468,331 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Peter Shamuelov, centre, wears a protective mask as he gives a haircut to a customer at Ace of Cuts barbershop, Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York. For the first time in three months, New Yorkers will be able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city's destination stores. Shaggy heads can get haircuts. Cooped-up children can finally climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though many won't yet. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Number of the day

6 in 10

6 in 10 respondents to a survey of Chinese Canadians say they have adjusted their routines to avoid racist run-ins or unpleasant encounters since the pandemic began.

Half say they have been called names or insulted because of the pandemic and 43 per cent say they have been threatened or intimidated.

50 per cent of respondents say they feared Asian children were going to be bullied when they returned to school.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government will sanction farms and processors violating rules around migrant farm workers during the pandemic.

“We are ensuring that changes are made and that there will be consequences,” Trudeau said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said farms that employ migrant workers will face expanded inspections starting this week. He singled out some farmers in Windsor-Essex who he said “brushed off” his request last week to bring their workers to get tested.

Ontario’s labour minister said the province will increase inspections of farms this week, including the migrant workers’ living conditions, in partnership with the federal government and local health units.

Last weekend, Juan Lopez Chaparro, a 56-year-old father of four from Peubla, Mexico, became the third migrant worker to die from COVID-19 in Canada. Bonifacio Eugenio Romero, 31, and Rogelio Munoz Santos, 24, – also from Mexico – died in May and June.

And: The government outlines a plan for Canada’s 250,000 federal public servants to return to the office.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

Mexico has opted for a nontesting approach to coronavirus, and has suffered a grave price. The country ranks the lowest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and among the worst in Latin America with just 2.7 tests per 1,000 people, and has the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

has opted for a nontesting approach to coronavirus, and has suffered a grave price. The country ranks the lowest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and among the worst in Latin America with just 2.7 tests per 1,000 people, and has the seventh-highest death toll in the world. The World Health Organization says cases are soaring in several major countries, with “worrying” amounts of new cases in Latin America, especially Brazil. Global cases surpassed nine million on Monday, with the United States, China and other hard-hit countries also reporting new outbreaks.

Global cases surpassed nine million on Monday, with the United States, China and other hard-hit countries also reporting new outbreaks. A coronavirus testing regime using a “no-swab” saliva test is being studied in a trial in southern England, the British government said on Monday. Rather than taking a swab, which some people find uncomfortable, participants will spit into a pot. Test results will be received within 48 hours, the government said.

the British government said on Monday. Rather than taking a swab, which some people find uncomfortable, participants will spit into a pot. Test results will be received within 48 hours, the government said. U.S. pharma company Gilead Sciences Inc. said Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year-end to treat more than two million COVID-19 patients, more than double its previous target of one million.

Coronavirus and business

Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, is set to launch its new e-commerce service, Voilà, in the Greater Toronto Area.

Empire has invested $200-million in the service, and is anticipating demand three times greater than what it initially expected.

The delivery service is launching with 10,000 products available, but the company’s facility has the capacity for nearly 40,000.

Canada lags other markets when it comes to grocery e-commerce: Just 3 per cent of the $109-billion in annual grocery sales in Canada are made online, research shows.

Also today: One in five small and medium-sized businesses say they are at risk of closing permanently within three months.

Globe opinion

André Picard: “There has been an unprecedented global scientific response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of studies published weekly, and a dizzying amount of media coverage of that research ... Traditional media outlets, and social media in particular, have also given undue attention to unverified claims and self-serving bumpf, fuelling the troubling ‘science by press release’ phenomenon.”

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery This sweet potato and kale salad can be modified to suit all kinds of cravings. Tara O'Brady/The Globe and Mail

🥗 For the one who thinks “salad isn’t a meal:” Sweet potato and kale salad with black garlic dressing

This is a fresh, simple kale salad with chili-accented sweet potatoes, and a confidently bright dressing. It uses both lemon and white wine vinegar, for a layered, complex sharpness, plus black garlic for its funky mellowness. Nuts and seeds for richness, and quinoa for body.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.