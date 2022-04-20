Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

In the past seven days, 326 deaths were announced, down six per cent over the same period. At least 6,303 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more.

A reported spike in hate crimes in Canada can be linked to the pandemic and greater political polarization, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today in a news conference.

This past weekend, five men were attacked in a drive-by shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough. Last month, a man attacked worshippers at Mississauga’s Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre. No one was harmed.

Statistics Canada reported this year that hate crimes jumped 37 per cent in 2020.

The Globe’s online survey asking readers how they feel about returning to work in an office received more than 400 responses. The results show how many readers have grown accustomed to working from home during the pandemic and are mostly unwilling to trade the flexibility of remote working for the opportunity to interact with colleagues and managers in person.

More than 56 per cent of respondents described themselves as feeling angry or anxious about returning to the office. When asked whether they would consider changing jobs if their employers instituted a mandatory return to the office full-time, 60 per cent said they would.

Respondents’ attitudes toward returning to work varied based on career stage. Senior managers and executive-level professionals tended to be less anxious and more excited than most about returning to work. Intermediate-level professionals were more angry than the surveyed cohort about returning to the office, while entry-level employees were the most excited about it.

Also today: Prolonged lockdowns in Shanghai have become the predominant risk to China’s economy and markets, forcing money managers to cut holdings or turn defensive on stocks.

Globe editorial board: Why is Canada still telling people that two shots is ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID-19?

