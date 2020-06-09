Coronavirus Update: GTA hospitals nearly full as crisis forces seniors out of long-term care

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

GTA hospitals nearly at capacity as seniors are forced out of long-term care due to virus crisis The Liberal government’s plan to impose retroactive penalties for fraudulent Canada Emergency Response Benefit claims is raising concerns about fairness and constitutionality Canadian ambassador says world must consider long-term impacts of the pandemic on refugee women

In Canada, 96,613 cases have been reported. In the last week 4,203 new cases were announced, 27 per cent fewer than a week ago. There have also been 55,538 recoveries and 7,894 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,047,123 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 7,118,471 cases have been confirmed; with 7,118,471 recoveries and 7,118,471 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People work at a recently reopened tailor training centre in Myanmar with new plastic dividers. YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

$8.9-million

Canada will contribute $8.9 million in new international aid efforts that aim to provide women and girls access to safe abortions and reproductive health services.

“These needs exist and are, in fact, exacerbated by the current pandemic,” government officials said.

Experts say the pandemic heightened pre-existing barriers for care.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the Prime Minister said “good-faith mistakes" will not result in jail time or steep fines, after critics said the government’s draft CERB legislation is a possible violation of the constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

Policy experts say it is highly unusual for a federal law to impose financial penalties retroactively.

The draft bill introduced new fraud penalties, including retroactive fines up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail. People are not eligible if they fail to return to work when it is reasonable to do so and the employer requests it.

The NDP said the legislation puts low-income and vulnerable people at risk. The Conservatives said they are reviewing the bill before taking a position, but noted their previous warnings about possible fraud.

Also today:

Canada’s ambassador for women, peace and security says the world needs to be wary of failing to consider the long-term impacts of the pandemic on the most vulnerable, particularly refugee women. For example, vulnerable girls who are unable to attend school during the pandemic could face increased risk of recruitment into extremist groups, violence at home, as well as early and forced marriage.

Five hospitals around the GTA are among those that have seen their acute-care beds fill up again in recent weeks because seniors who can’t be transferred to unsafe nursing homes, and patients who put off essential care.

Coronavirus around the world

Open this photo in gallery Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza claps after signing the new constitution at the Presidential Palace in Gitega Province, Burundi in 2018. Nkurunziza died suddenly on Monday. EVRARD NGENDAKUMANA/Reuters

The President of Burundi , Pierre Nkurunziza, died suddenly today at 55, just days after local media reported he and his wife were being treated for COVID-19. If confirmed, Mr. Nkurunziza would be the first world leader to die from the virus. Nkurunziza’s government said he died of a cardiac arrest.

, Pierre Nkurunziza, died suddenly today at 55, just days after local media reported he and his wife were being treated for COVID-19. If confirmed, Mr. Nkurunziza would be the first world leader to die from the virus. Nkurunziza’s government said he died of a cardiac arrest. Beijing said a Harvard study suggesting coronavirus may already have been spreading in Wuhan last August is “ridiculous” and unscientific.

said a Harvard study suggesting coronavirus may already have been spreading in Wuhan last August is “ridiculous” and unscientific. WHO said studies show people with coronavirus are most infectious when they first begin to develop symptoms, a feature which has made controlling the spread more difficult but can be tackled by rigorous testing and physical distancing.

said studies show people with coronavirus are most infectious when they first begin to develop symptoms, a feature which has made controlling the spread more difficult but can be tackled by rigorous testing and physical distancing. Watch: New Zealanders rejoiced on Tuesday as the country ended all coronavirus restrictions for the first time in more than three months.

Coronavirus and business

Working from home has increased hours worked, but the volume of output had stayed the same, new data shows.

Canadians have worked 10-per-cent more, but the business output has remained flat.

Productivity, or output per hour, has dropped by 21 per cent.

Connecting to office-centric resources, or communicating by email instead of a short conversation can impact productivity.

Supervisors should schedule regular, brief check-ins with their team to gather feedback and remedy the problem, one expert said. [For subscribers]

Globe opinion

Andrew Coyne: “God knows the costs of the [CERB] program need to be reined in. And certainly a gentler clawback would take things in the other direction. Fine – cut the basic benefit, then. At $500 a week, many former employees have been earning more on CERB than they did on the job. But if the point is to nudge workers back into the labour force, it makes no sense to hit them over the head for doing so, through the total loss of benefit.”

Some good news

Open this photo in gallery Erin A story looking at data suggesting that the division of chores has become more equal, or been fairly equal during the pandemic. Chris Schneider and Catherine MacLellan share their divided chore list in Peach River, Alberta on May 26th./2020. handout (selfie)/Handout

Division of labour: Canadian women are still doing more housework and child care, but men have stepped up their contribution during the pandemic, new research suggests.

The study comes with the caveat that it is largely a matter of perspective: Men are significantly more likely to think the household duties have become more equal than women.

However, an increasing trend is that couples – particularly younger couples – are making decisions based on what is practical, not outdated gender roles, one researcher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Distractions

🎧 For the gig worker: A new Globe podcast about surviving in uncertain times

You had your best-laid plans and then COVID-19 came along and hammered the entire economy. But you’ve got this – if you have the right information.

Stress Test is a new podcast hosted by The Globe’s personal finance team, columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw .

a new podcast hosted by The Globe’s personal finance team, columnist and editor . Join them for eight episodes as they guide you through one of the biggest stress tests your finances will ever face.

Episode one is all about surviving the gig economy. Listen now and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.