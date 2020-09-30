Coronavirus Update: Health Canada approves first rapid test

Good evening, The Globe and Mail is inviting Coronavirus Update subscribers to complete this short survey. Please tell us how we can make this newsletter better for you.
Top headlines:
- Health Canada approves rapid test that produces results in less than 13 minutes
- Vast majority of schools with COVID-19 have just one or two cases
- Global protests are ramping up as lockdown fatigue and economic destruction set in
In Canada, there have been at least 158,633 cases reported as of 7:30 p.m. ET. In the last week 10,880 new cases were announced, 40 per cent more than the previous week.
There have also been at least 134,865 recoveries and 9,297 deaths. Today, six new deaths were reported, compared to 12 yesterday.
Worldwide, there have been at least 33,641,553 cases confirmed and 1,007,755 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
130
The Indigenous Services Minister says 673 COVID-19 cases have been reported in First Nations communities, with about 130 of them active.
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Ontario, new modelling shows cases could hit 1,000 a day by early October. The province reported 625 new cases Wednesday but is not expected to immediately announce new restrictions.
In Ottawa, Health Canada approved a rapid COVID-19 test, developed by Abbott Diagnostics, called ID Now. Tuesday, the government announced it purchased 7.9 million of the tests, which can return results in less than 15 minutes.
- The federal government’s deal with Abbott was contingent on Health Canada’s approval, which was announced Wednesday.
- Abbott’s rapid result test has been in used in the United States for several months.
Also in Ottawa, opposition leaders Erin O’Toole and Yves-François Blanchet returned to Parliament Hill after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this month. They both reflected on their experiences with the coronavirus and urged Canadians to continue to be cautious. Earlier Wednesday, the House of Commons unanimously passed the government’s latest pandemic-relief bill.
COVID-19 and schools: The majority of COVID-19 cases in schools are limited to one or two students or staff, with few schools having more than a handful of cases so far, and only about a dozen schools reporting major outbreaks and closings.
Coronavirus around the world
- Lockdowns, partial lockdowns and social restrictions are returning to Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere as new COVID-19 cases surge. A small but vocal number of people, from Ireland to India, are taking to the streets to protest the lockdowns and restrictions, putting pressure on governments to ease up on restrictions meant to curb the virus' spread.
- Watch: Despite a health and economic crisis, business owners in Cuba are innovating to give themselves the best chance of sustainable success during difficult times.
Coronavirus and business
Canada’s GDP climbed 3 per cent in July, a slowdown compared to the 6.5-per-cent growth recorded in June. The country’s economy remains 5.8 per cent below prepandemic levels, and a second wave of the virus would put further recovery at risk.
- “[Before] we were trying to flatten the COVID curve, and I think now COVID is going to flatten our recovery curve,” said an economist at the Conference Board of Canada.
- In July, all 20 industrial sectors had increases in output. Accommodation and food services (20.1 per cent) and arts and recreation (14 per cent) notched the largest percentage gains, but remain well below prepandemic levels. Additional gains could be affected by new restrictions.
And: Britain’s economy shrank by 19.8 per cent in the second quarter when lockdown measures were in full force – lower than initial estimates of 20.4 per cent, but still a larger decline than any other major advanced economy.
Globe opinion
- Jillian Horton: “In the past few months, it has become increasingly clear that there is one thing we can do that has no side effects for the vast majority of humankind. ... The universe has thrown us a featherweight bone in all of this, and you can hold it in the palm of your hand: a mask.”
- Globe Editorial: “Governments from coast to coast knew a second wave was coming. It was as predictable as fall. It was as expected as the rising of the sun. It was as surprising as the first snowfall – timing and severity uncertain; occurrence inevitable.”
More reporting
- The Moderna vaccine appears safe for older adults, a study finds
- What is the correct etiquette for playing host to Thanksgiving, or another holiday gathering, in a pandemic?
Doing good during the pandemic
When fentanyl began sweeping Vancouver’s drug supply in the early years of B.C.'s overdose crisis, responding to overdoses suddenly consumed entire shifts for the city’s firefighters.
Jonathan Gormick, public information officer at Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, believed this was an insufficient response. He proposed a partnership between the fire department and the local health authority’s overdose outreach team.
- Instead of just reversing overdoses and leaving, VFRS could now return a few days later with an outreach worker, offering connections to supports such as addiction treatment, counselling or housing.
- “There are little things that can make someone’s life a little less awful and also make the likelihood of subsequent overdose less. So why are we just reversing overdoses when we can address what the cause is?,” Capt. Gormick says.
After a year of working out logistics and legal considerations, the program launched in September, 2019. Since then, CORT’s two-person team has contacted 140 patients, connecting 111 of them to services.
