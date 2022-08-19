Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick
Good evening, the coronavirus newsletter publishes Mondays and Fridays

Top headlines:

  1. Booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for children between five and 11 years old were approved by Health Canada today
  2. When air travel, grounded by the pandemic, began to take off again, Toronto’s main airport had too few staff to handle it – and critics say a broken chain of command left no one accountable for fixing the airport chaos that ensued
  3. Customer behaviour during the pandemic veered from erratic to nasty. Does that mean the motto, “the customer is always right” no longer holds?

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

John Ibbitson: Canada’s health care system needs a shakeup as the status quo is failing

Globe contributors: To address Canada’s health care crisis, start by containing COVID-19

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

First person: Starting a book club with my family during the pandemic helped us get through

Information centre

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct