An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Health Canada has authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years old, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said today. As children head back to school soon, concerns have been bubbling about COVID-19 transmission in classrooms. And currently, vaccine uptake in that age group is much lower than in all older demographics, with 42 per cent of kids aged five to 11 vaccinated with two doses (compared to vaccine rates in other cohorts, which is higher than 83 per cent).

Ontario doctors are advising people to keep up with vaccinations ahead of the fall, when illnesses including COVID-19 and influenza are expected to spread amid health system challenges.

Quebec is launching a “massive” vaccination booster campaign to get ahead of the next wave of COVID-19, Premier François Legault said earlier this week, noting that a surge in cases is expected after students return to class and people start spending more time indoors.

