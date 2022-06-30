Good afternoon, the coronavirus newsletter will be paused on Friday for Canada Day, and will return to your inbox Monday.

Health officials in Canada are bracing for a wave of COVID-19 this summer, and are urging those behind on their boosters to catch up now The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is asking vaccine manufacturers to change the formula of their booster shots to combat the dominant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Air Canada says it’s cancelling 154 flights per day in July and August, or 15 per cent of its schedule, due to “unprecedented strains.” Likewise, WestJet says it dropped 32 per cent of its flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport compared to 2019. As travellers returned to the skies in 2022 after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s airline infrastructure struggled to keep up. Travellers to Toronto’s Pearson airport have fared poorly, with massive lineups at check-in, security and customs.

Calgary Stampede receives more than $10-million from Ottawa to aid recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Elmo got a COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, according to Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

