Coronavirus Update: Hospital, ICU visits drop as cases become less severe in Canada

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Rate of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized or visiting the ICU has dropped since start of the pandemic Florida records 10,000 cases in one day as cases rise in 37 U.S. states. Anthony Fauci says vaccines to enter late-stage trial by end of July

In Canada, 104,771 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,149 new cases were announced, 11 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 68,347 recoveries and 8,642 deaths. Health officials have administered 3,001,298 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 10,475,826 cases confirmed and 511,253 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A statue of a chef at Florio's of Little Italy restaurant wears a protective face mask on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. In hard-hit South Florida, beaches from Palm Beach to Key West will be shut down for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Restaurants and businesses along the Boardwalk will remain open. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Number of the day

10 per cent

COVID-19 cases in Canada are becoming less severe, with a lower rate of patients needing hospital care or mechanical ventilation.

From June 17 to 23, 10 per cent of people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. That figure has been 15 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

In the same period, intensive care unit admissions were 17 per cent, compared with 20 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, just 2 per cent of patients in hospital needed mechanical ventilation, compared with 4 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the government extended the period of mandatory quarantine for most people entering to country until Aug. 31.

The order, made under the Quarantine Act,, has penalties that include six months in prison or a fine of up to $750,000.

Travellers must now wear masks while they are entering the country or are in transit to the place where they will isolate.

COVID-19 and care: While experts say the work of caregivers has been undersupported and undervalued for years, the effect of the pandemic is hitting some of Canada’s eight million unpaid caregivers especially hard.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

New infections were rising in 37 U.S. states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, new data shows. Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new cases today. The U.S. top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October.

states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, new data shows. Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new cases today. The U.S. top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October. Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries, including the U.S., Sweden and Brazil, will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation upon arriving.

from 29 countries, including the U.S., Sweden and Brazil, will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation upon arriving. Up to 60 per cent of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open, which begins in mid-September, organizers said.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s trade deficit shrank dramatically in May, but trade flows remained far below normal.

Statistics Canada reported the merchandise trade deficit declined to $677-million in May from a revised $4.27-billion in April, as exports rebounded 6.7 per cent.

Total May trade remained nearly 30 per cent below prepandemic levels.

Experts caution that with the health crisis far from over, international trade looks likely to remain held back from returning to normal levels for many months to come.

The recovery will be choppy and uneven, they said, as containment efforts continue to disrupt normal trade flows and supply chains.

Rob Carrick: There is an unprecedented amount of financial support available for students in the 2020-21 academic year.

Globe opinion

Kelly Cyderman: “Alberta’s near-term economic future looks a bit less dire to Jason Kenney than it did in March and April. At the height of the pandemic lockdowns, the Alberta Premier warned his province was headed for a collective experience ‘unlike any we have seen’ save for the droughts and grasshopper plagues of the Great Depression.”

Neil Orford: “That contagious diseases tend to cluster is hardly a new observation; viruses travel along transportation networks, but the footprints of the resulting epidemics and pandemics are linked to political, social and economic factors.”

More reporting

Distractions





For the sitter: Should I use an exercise ball instead of my office chair?

Story continues below advertisement

Excessive sitting can result in bad posture, muscle imbalances, stiffness and lack of circulation. Sitting on a ball can help to improve posture and body awareness, especially if you are a stability ball newbie.

Unfortunately, once your body gets used to the instability of the ball or cushion, you will find ways to cheat. Your posture will probably slowly return.

Plus, sitting on a ball is still sitting. The best tip would be to get up as often as possible to stretch and walk around. Set an alarm to remind you to check your posture, drink water and, when possible, walk around and stretch.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.