Coronavirus Update: Hotel for homeless people fuels a COVID-19 culture war in affluent neighbourhoods

A Toronto hotel emptied by COVID-19 has been converted to emergency shelter for dozens of people experiencing homelessness in the city — a decision which has divided an affluent community Colleges, universities expecting large financial losses from drop in international students Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

In Canada, there have been at least 130,493cases reported. In the last week 3,721 new cases were announced, 28% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 115,444 recoveries and 9,141 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 6,035,254 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 26,031,410 cases confirmed and 863,028 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People dine indoors at The Lot restaurant Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in San Diego. With blistering heat predicted for the Labor Day weekend, most Californians face staying home during the coronavirus pandemic since movie theaters are still shuttered and only outdoor dining is allowed across much of the state. But in San Diego, the movie theaters have just reopened and shows are already selling out well past the holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Gregory Bull/The Associated Press

Number of the day

76

Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, COVAX, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots.

The plan was designed to discourage national governments from hoarding vaccines and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country. Proponents says this strategy can help lower the cost of a vaccine for everyone.

Wealthy countries part of COVAX will finance vaccine purchases from their national budgets, and partner with 92 poorer countries to ensure vaccines are delivered equitably; wealthy countries are also free to procure vaccines through other deals.

Yesterday, the federal government said Canada expects to make a financial contribution

Canada has so far announced deals with four companies – Novavax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer – to secure doses of their vaccines, but the government has refused to release its vaccine cost estimates.

COVID-19 vaccines: As countries jockey to be the first to vaccinate their citizens, their scientists have scores of candidates in development. But researchers warn that too much pressure to deliver could make vaccines less effective or safe

Coronavirus in Canada

The Premiers of Ontario and Quebec are set to meet next week, along with several cabinet ministers, to discuss economic recovery in the country’s biggest, hardest-hit provinces. Meanwhile, The federal and Ontario governments have agreed to a one-year, $147-million extension of child-care funding to help offset costs related to the pandemic. In Toronto, a hotel that houses dozens of people experiencing homelessness, has fueled a COVID-19 culture war in an affluent commnity.

and are set to meet next week, along with several cabinet ministers, to discuss economic recovery in the country’s biggest, hardest-hit provinces. Meanwhile, The federal and Ontario governments have agreed to a one-year, $147-million extension of child-care funding to help offset costs related to the pandemic. In Toronto, a hotel that houses dozens of people experiencing homelessness, has fueled a COVID-19 culture war in an affluent commnity. Legault said if restrictions in Quebec need to be reimposed, the province would close off specific regions before issuing a province-wide lockdown. The province would also revisit the decision to open bars and allow indoor gatherings of up to 250.

need to be reimposed, the province would close off specific regions before issuing a province-wide lockdown. The province would also revisit the decision to open bars and allow indoor gatherings of up to 250. The premier of Nova Scotia , Stephen McNeil, says accusations made by the province’s teachers’ union – the some schools have faulty ventilation systems, windows that don’t open, and a lack of handwashing stations – are “creating a bunch of noise.” Low community spread has created safe conditions for in-person school, the premier said.

, Stephen McNeil, says accusations made by the province’s teachers’ union – the some schools have faulty ventilation systems, windows that don’t open, and a lack of handwashing stations – are “creating a bunch of noise.” Low community spread has created safe conditions for in-person school, the premier said. The B.C. government says temporary pandemic pay that was promised to essential workers in mid-May should be coming in October. The stipend was promised to hundreds of thousands of essential workers for work done between March and July and some workers say they’re frustrated it still hasn’t arrived.

Justin Trudeau continued his virtual cross-country tour today, meeting with leaders from the country’s four Atlantic provinces, where he acknowledged that a program extension delayed some CERB payments.

There have been some delays getting some emergency pandemic benefit cheques out the door this month, Trudeau said. The Canada Emergency Response Benefit was recently extended by four weeks, however some people who applied for September have not received it yet as expected.

The Prime Minister met with premiers, and business owners in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, who made use of the federal emergency wage subsidy program, and a business that converted from producing spirits to making sanitizers.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister kicked off the tour, meeting with British Columbia Premier John Horgan, and consulting with environmental and business leaders.

Also today: Universities and colleges in Canada are expecting billions in losses stemming from the signification drop in international enrollment.

And: The Liberal and Conservative parties say they’ll no longer use the federal government’s wage-subsidy program., which subsidized worker pay by up to 75 per cent and was meant to help employers keep workers on even if the COVID-19 pandemic had battered their revenues.

Coronavirus around the world

Even before the pandemic, young refugees faced significant barriers to education compared with non-refugee children. While thens of thousands of young refugees have taken seats in classrooms around the world, a report released Thursday on refugee education from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees says the pandemic could halt those advances.

High Commission for Refugees says the pandemic could halt those advances. France will spend €100-billion (US$118-billion) to help pull its economy out of one of Europe’s worst coronavirus-induced slumps, under a recovery plan that revives pro-business reforms championed by President Emmanuel Macron with a greener tinge.

will spend €100-billion (US$118-billion) to help pull its economy out of one of Europe’s worst coronavirus-induced slumps, under a recovery plan that revives pro-business reforms championed by President Emmanuel Macron with a greener tinge. Watch: In the U.S., 881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August.

Coronavirus and business

Canada is closing the trade gap. In July, Canada’s exports surged 11.1 per cent, adding to June’s 21-per-cent rebound. Imports rose 12.7 per cent in July, building on June’s 20-per-cent jump.

Trade has rapidly recovered from the deep plunge in the spring: Total trade in July was 5 per cent less than during the last pre-COVID-19 month in February, down from the 30 per cent gap in trade numbers in April and May.

Also today: Toronto’s housing market hit new record highs in August, with the number of homes sold rising 40 per cent increase over August, 2019, despite economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic

Globe opinion

Gary Mason: “Today, it seems, these same diligent and tireless [health care] professionals are fair game for criticism from amateur virologists and epidemiologists everywhere.”

“Today, it seems, these same diligent and tireless [health care] professionals are fair game for criticism from amateur virologists and epidemiologists everywhere.” Hooman Katirai, Rida Bukhari and Sahanna Alphonsus: It is estimated that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will be available by the end of this year for emergency use and that they will be available to the general public by mid-2021. Delivering these vaccines to the population will be a major challenge.

More reporting

The federal government shortchanged the provinces by $14.5-billion over decade of equalization payments – a pattern of underfunding that might get worse during the pandemic, the budget watchdog said today.

A pair of newly released reports collectively argue Canada was failing to provide healthy, safe childhoods before the pandemic, setting kids up to be hit particularly hard by the outbreak.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 but that they all have recovered.

Toronto’s Canadian Stage put together a fall mini-season centred on a pandemic-defying festival of contemporary dance to partly take its place.

Distractions

🏃For the fitness fiend: If you’re heading out for a long run and want to bring extra water with you, you can strap a fuel belt around your waist to carry a few mini-bottles. Or there’s a simpler approach: Just drink some salty water before you step out the door.

Information centre

