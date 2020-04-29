Coronavirus Update: House passes $9-billion relief package for students

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines

In Canada, there are at least 51,231 confirmed cases, double the number from 17 days ago. There have been 2,984 deaths. House of Commons passes student benefit package that would give eligible students $1,250 a month from May to August PM leaving door open for digital surveillance technology, like contact tracing, to track virus spread

Coronavirus in maps and charts

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A stranded migrant from the Peruvian area of the Amazon rainforest waits to be tested for COVID-19. Migrants are detained in a makeshift camp in Lima before being allowed to travel to their hometowns. ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

Today, 1,205 new cases were announced. There are currently at least 2,830 hospitalized cases, up 19% in the last week. Of those, 522 are in intensive care.

In Quebec , another 400 soldiers will be deployed to long-term care homes.

, another 400 soldiers will be deployed to long-term care homes. Since the coronavirus pandemic’s tipping point in March, doctors, paramedics and nurses in British Columbia have been doing their best to save lives. These are their stories

have been doing their best to save lives. These are their stories Manitoba will begin to ease restrictions Monday. Non-urgent health providers, retail stores and restaurants are among the businesses allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. The second phase begins no earlier than June 1.

will begin to ease restrictions Monday. Non-urgent health providers, retail stores and restaurants are among the businesses allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. The second phase begins no earlier than June 1. Newfoundland and Labrador will further restrict travel, following reports iceberg-hunting tourists entered the province. Only residents, essential asymptomatic workers, and those with preapproval from the health department will be allowed entry.

will further restrict travel, following reports iceberg-hunting tourists entered the province. Only residents, essential asymptomatic workers, and those with preapproval from the health department will be allowed entry. Prince Edward Island will stay closed to non-Islanders, as part of the province’s four-phase plan to ease current restrictions.

will stay closed to non-Islanders, as part of the province’s four-phase plan to ease current restrictions. Farmers in New Brunswick say the ban on temporary foreign workers will disrupt food production.

In Ottawa, the House of Commons approved a $9-billion aid package for students after the Liberals accepted several amendments. The measures include $1,250 per month for eligible students from May to August, and $1,750 for students with dependents or who live with disabilities.

The legislation:

Grants the government broad powers to define the terms and details of the programs through later regulation;

Includes language around implementing incentives for students to take jobs currently available, like in agriculture, advocated for by Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois; and

Calls on the government to introduce measures for seniors and people with disabilities.

The government expects one million students will be helped by the plan. The Senate will sit Friday to give Bill C-15 final approval.

More national updates:

The government is watching for potential disruptions in the supply chain as at least eight coronavirus outbreaks are confirmed at slaughterhouses. The Prime Minister said the government will “do whatever needs to be done” to maintain the meat supply chain and worker safety.

Ontario Conservative MPs passed a motion demanding MP Derek Sloan apologize for remarks questioning the loyalty of the Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam. If he doesn’t apologize tonight, the MPs are prepared to try to have him kicked out of caucus.

Ottawa may follow countries like South Korea and use digital technology, like smartphone alerts, for contact tracing. Privacy must be balanced with the potential health benefits, the Prime Minister said.

Coronavirus around the world

3,169,410 cases confirmed around the world; with 958,623 recoveries and 224,613 deaths reported.

New figures show Britain has more than 26,000 cases of coronavirus, the second-most cases of any single European country, trailing only behind Italy.

has more than 26,000 cases of coronavirus, the second-most cases of any single European country, trailing only behind Italy. Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump said meat-processing plants will stay open, even as concerns about outbreaks in the facilities mount.

President Donald Trump said meat-processing plants will stay open, even as concerns about outbreaks in the facilities mount. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympics could not take place in July 2021 unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the Tokyo Olympics could not take place in July 2021 unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained. Yemen has reported its first five coronavirus cases, following warnings from the UN that the country was particularly vulnerable to an outbreak due to widespread poverty and sparse provision of healthcare.

has reported its first five coronavirus cases, following warnings from the UN that the country was particularly vulnerable to an outbreak due to widespread poverty and sparse provision of healthcare. Bans on international travel and large gatherings in Australia will stay in place even as the government eases lockdowns and moves toward a “COVID-safe” economy and society.

Coronavirus and business

Loblaw’s revenue increased by $1.14-billion, or 10.7 per cent in the first quarter as Canadians began stockpiling food and essential goods.

The grocery giant captured more of customer’s spending as restaurants closed, an executive said during an earnings call.

The initial surge of grocery spending eased in April. Now, consumers shop less often but buy more per trip.

E-commerce services, home delivery and pick up options have grown significantly – Loblaw’s PC Express service is seeing order volumes three times higher than normal.

As parts of the country begin to reopen, the retailer expects customers will return to physical stores, but a “significant proportion” will continue using e-commerce services.

Also today: Financial relief from the government is essential. But in the long term, Rob Carrick says the question is: Are higher taxes inevitable? [For subscribers]

Number of the day

20 per cent

More than half of Canadian companies saw their revenue drop by more than 20 per cent, according to survey of 12,600 businesses released by Statscan and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly one-third of businesses said sales dropped more than 40 per cent in the first quarter when compared to a year earlier.

Service sectors were most impacted; while businesses in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia were the most likely to see significant revenue drops.

Just more than 40 per cent of companies said they had laid off staff – with almost half that group laying off at least 80 per cent of their work force.

Question and answer

Question: Amid COVID-19, should I lay out my wishes for end-of-life options?

Answer: Many people have started preparing for the worst-case scenario.

While drafting a will is a good step, experts say it's equally important to lay out your wishes for end-of-life treatment options and name someone who can make decisions about your personal health care if you're unable to.

Chantal Perrot, a Toronto physician and psychotherapist, says she’s seen increased numbers of people wanting to make clear their end-of-life care decisions since the coronavirus pandemic reached North America last month. She encourages more people to think about it, especially now, but says we should have decisions made at any time in case of emergency.

Some advanced treatment methods for COVID-19 symptoms can be especially tough on the body, including mechanical ventilators, and severe coronavirus cases may require even more interventions.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery 'Porchtraits' by Neil Zeller Neil Zeller

How have we passed the first weeks of coronavirus isolation?

Whether it was recreating classic films and paintings or dressing themselves and their pets in silly costumes, people with time on their hands found a way to spend it once restrictions were implemented.

We invented sports such as Racquet Smash for the Quarantine Olympics in our tiny apartments

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of Vicky Mochama Handout

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

🎧For the music lover: Playlists to guide your workday from morning to evening

More Globe reporting and opinion

Andrew Coyne: “Even if the experts are wrong, and the number of those currently infected is 10 times current estimates, that still leaves us well short of herd immunity. Do we really trust governments to accomplish a task of that degree of difficulty – the same ones who can’t even count?”

“Even if the experts are wrong, and the number of those currently infected is 10 times current estimates, that still leaves us well short of herd immunity. Do we really trust governments to accomplish a task of that degree of difficulty – the same ones who can’t even count?” Gordon Pape: “Some securities are holding up well during the COVID-19 crisis, but others that seemed rock solid a few weeks ago are being battered. Given these dramatically changed circumstances, we need to review our portfolios.”

“Some securities are holding up well during the COVID-19 crisis, but others that seemed rock solid a few weeks ago are being battered. Given these dramatically changed circumstances, we need to review our portfolios.” Robyn Urback: “Some time in the future, when all of this is finally over, there will be a postmortem effort on a scale this country has probably never before seen.”

“Some time in the future, when all of this is finally over, there will be a postmortem effort on a scale this country has probably never before seen.” André Picard: “Cases are now doubling every 16 days in Canada. That’s a dramatic improvement over the three- to five-day doubling rate before public-health measures were widely instituted.”

“Cases are now doubling every 16 days in Canada. That’s a dramatic improvement over the three- to five-day doubling rate before public-health measures were widely instituted.” “There is something perversely entertaining about witnessing the collapse of the film industry in real time. It is almost like watching a movie, or several different kinds of movies: dark comedy one moment, high-stakes drama the next, then segueing into surreal horror.”

Information centre

