Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

  1. Canada’s airlines are restoring routes to meet pent-up demand from customers who have not flown during the pandemic. But the resurgence in travel is colliding with labour shortages
  2. The pandemic fuelled more office romances from home, according to a new survey
  3. Pfizer, Moderna and other COVID-19 vaccine makers shift focus to boosters

In the past seven days, there were 432 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 12 per cent over the same period. At least 5,677 people are being treated in hospitals and 415 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

  • According to a new survey, more co-workers are reporting dating each other now than before the pandemic. Some experts think the intimacy of seeing into other people’s homes and lives while working out of the office bonded colleagues in different ways, leading to new relationships.

