Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Coronavirus Update: How race and income will shape Canada’s back-to-school season

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. How race and income will shape Canada’s back-to-school season
  2. Serbia and Pakistan have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of China’s coronavirus vaccine
  3. Stay-at-home culture could lead to the re-emergence of the corner grocery store

In Canada, there have been at least 131,003 cases reported. In the last week 3,692 new cases were announced, 26 per cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 115,864 recoveries and 9,140 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 6,095,874 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 26,304,856 cases confirmed and 868,733 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources; Coronavirus in maps and charts; Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province; Global rules on mask-wearing; Back to school

Photo of the day

Pedestrians, some of them wearing protective face masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk in a street lined with shops in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 5, 2020.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

15

Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending church services in Toronto and Vaughan, Ont. The exposures occurred at a pair of Miracle Arena for All Nations events on Aug. 16 and health units say several people who attended services at both locations were contagious with COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Canada

  • In Toronto, families on both ends of the socio-economic spectrum are opting for remote learning, exposing cracks that already existed in the education system. There’s a threat the most privileged will pull out to customize their own education since they can afford to, while others who are fearful of sending their children back to school but cannot pay for private help are becoming test subjects for a new realm of online learning.
  • A Quebec government report showed dozens of schools had at least one case of COVID-19 between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3. Ontario’s education minister is aiming to reassure parents that his province’s school reopening plan is different, citing his mandated masking-wearing policy in classrooms and the deployment of more than 600 public health nurses.
  • B.C. Mounties are warning foreign boaters to abide by Canadian regulations during the Labour Day long weekend after an American sailor was fined $2,000 for failing to report to border agents as well as violating the Quarantine Act.
  • The idea of bringing corner grocery stores back to neighbourhoods is percolating in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, the concept is part of major re-writes of city plans, which are focused on an underlying philosophy of creating a “15-minute city” – an increasingly popular urban-planning concept

Coronavirus around the world

  • China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, including Serbia and Pakistan. Trials have already begun in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Peru, Morocco, Argentina and Jordan.
  • Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 83, is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday. On Wednesday, Berlusconi was taken to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital after developing a slight fever. A subsequent x-ray revealed that he had developed mild pneumonia in both lungs.

Coronavirus and business

Back-to-work season may soon be approaching, and as with back-to-school season, the return to the office will be strange and challenging. Here’s The Globe’s guide to going back to the office.

  • According to a survey by IDC Canada, 38 per cent of companies of companies surveyed have opened offices in a limited capacity, and another 11 per cent will later this month

Globe opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
