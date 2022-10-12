Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.

Private schools in Canada performed better during the pandemic, with the least disruption to learning routines because they were more likely to have resources in place prior to the outbreak that proved vital to maintaining academic achievement during the disruption. In comparison, results from other jurisdictions globally show a significant decline in academic performance during the pandemic. A recent report published by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, for example, found reading scores among nine-year-olds in the United States declined by the largest margin in more than 30 years. Math scores, meanwhile, declined for the first time since the agency began tracking student achievement in the 1970s.

Japan is counting on the return of foreign tourists to help boost the economy after the pandemic forced many businesses to close over the past two and a half years.

André Picard: Should we brace for a new COVID-19 wave this fall?

Iris Gorfinkel: Canada isn’t making the most of its family doctors’ time in the face of critical shortages

George Veletsianos: We need to get online learning right before the next crisis hits

Gus Carlson: Dear remote workers: You’re the first to go in recession layoffs

