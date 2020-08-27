Coronavirus Update: How will schools handle sick students in the fall?

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Parents await clear outbreak protocol as they prepare to send their kids back to class Republican convention reflects a lack of concern for the global pandemic among both attendees and leaders Parkinson: Freeland, Macklem must steer Canada toward a new monetary policy model

In Canada, there have been at least 126,417 cases reported. In the last week 2,926 new cases were announced, 10 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 112,455 recoveries and 9,094 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,600,500 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 24,176,836 cases confirmed and 825,696 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery Ultra-Orthodox Jewish students study religious texts in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary in Bnei Brak, Israel on August 27. The country's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been especially hard hit by the country's coronavirus outbreak. Oded Balilty/The Associated Press

240

Delta Air Lines has put about 240 people on a “no fly list” for not complying with the airline’s face-mask policy, the company’s CEO said today. The United States does not have a federal mandate on masks in airports or on airplanes, meaning airlines must create and enforce their own rules.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Elections Canada is preparing for the possibility of a pandemic election, should the opposition bring down government after the Throne Speech on Sept. 23.

The election agency is preparing for as many as four million mail-in ballots, and warns that the added volume could delay the release of election results. By comparison, in 2019, fewer than 50,000 voters cast their ballots by mail.

Stéphane Perrault, the chief electoral officer, plans to formally recommend “limited” changes to the Canada Elections Act to allow for greater election safety measures – such as allowing in-person votes to be cast over two weekend days, and allowing mail-in ballots sent before the deadline to continue to be accepted until the end of that weekend voting period.

Also today: Nearly nine in 10 Canadians say the country has done well in response to COVID-19, according to a new survey of 14 advanced economies from the Pew Research Center.

At least seven in 10 people in countries including Canada, Australia and Italy give their governments’ response a positive review.

In Canada, 89 per cent of those on the political left said Canada has done a good job, compared to 82 per cent on the political right.

In the United States, just 47 per cent think the country has done a good job, and 52 per cent think the country has done a bad job.

‘School COVID-style’: Here’s what health experts say are the essentials for back-to-school during COVID-19.

Disability support: More than half of Canadians with disabilities who participated in a crowdsourced survey are struggling to make ends meet because of the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, a new report suggests.

Coronavirus around the world

Republican National Convention attendees and speakers appeared unconcerned about the global pandemic that has killed at least at least 180,000 in the U.S., and forwent masks and physical distancing as Vice-President Mike Pence worked the crowd. Will Donald Trump’s renomination speech, which will see 1,000 supporters gather on the White House lawn, be any different?

and forwent masks and physical distancing as Vice-President Mike Pence worked the crowd. Will Donald Trump’s renomination speech, which will see 1,000 supporters gather on the White House lawn, be any different? The European Commission made a €336-million (US$396-million) down payment to British drug maker AstraZeneca PLC to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said.

Coronavirus and business

CIBC reported higher third-quarter profit than expected.

CIBC earned $1.17-billion, compared with $1.4-billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank took new provisions for credit losses of $525-million, up 80 per cent from a year ago but much less than the $1.41-billion in new reserves the bank earmarked last quarter.

CIBC is still deferring payments for loans worth a combined $37.7-billion in Canada and the United States, including $33.3-billion in Canadian mortgages, virtually all of which are expected to expire before the end of October.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, like the rest of Canada’s Big Six banks, also reported higher-than-expected profit in its third quarter.

TD earned $2.25-billion in its third quarter compared with $3.25-billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank set aside $2.2-billion to cover possible loan losses – down from an unprecedented $3.22-billion set aside in the second quarter.

Yesterday, RBC reported a profit of $3.2-billion, down only 2 per cent from a year ago while National Bank reported a profit of $602-million in its third-quarter earnings. Earlier this week, Bank of Montreal posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit of $1.23-billion, and Scotiabank reported third-quarter profit of $1.3-billion.

Also today: Tiff Macklem, the new Bank of Canada Governor, says central banks should better engage with the public as the pandemic has spurred an increased interest in monetary policy.

And: In a major policy shift, the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an increase in concern on the country’s slowing labour market, and less on worries about too-high inflation.

Globe opinion

Scott Janzwood: While the United States continues to bungle its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters are now wreaking havoc on both of its coasts.

While the United States continues to bungle its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters are now wreaking havoc on both of its coasts. Sean Rourke and Bill Flanagan: “Making [a home self-test] widely available across Canada in just a few weeks – by summoning the same resolve that the federal and provincial governments brought to bear on COVID-19 – would help decisively end the HIV crisis.

More reporting

Kids from kindergarten to high school share how they feel about their return to school.

Selling Sunset : Why is property porn so appealing in the midst of a pandemic?

: Why is property porn so appealing in the midst of a pandemic? The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week hovered around the one-million mark, suggesting a recovery in the labour market is stalling.

Canadian cyclist Michael Woods says this year’s Tour de France, slated to start on Saturday in Nice, will be more demanding than usual.

