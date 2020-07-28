Coronavirus Update: Hutterites across the Prairies face discrimination from nearby towns as outbreaks surge

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Members of Hutterite colonies in Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing stigma after a spike in cases Craig Keilburger says WE Charity “would not have received any financial gain” from federal student grant program: What you missed at today’s hearings Dr. Tam says Canada in discussions to potentially preorder COVID-19 vaccine doses

In Canada, there have been at least 114,968 cases reported. In the last week 3,273 new cases were announced, 2% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 100,101 recoveries and 8,911 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,131,261 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 16,481,230 cases confirmed and 654,052 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A government employee disinfects a public school in Brasilia on July 28. The local government in the Brazilian capital has began preparing for the safe reopening of schools in mid-August. Eraldo Peres/The Associated Press

Number of the day

17

Four additional Miami Marlins players have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the MLB club’s case total to 17.

Yesterday, the baseball club reported 14 players and staff tested positive, resulting in the postponement of two games.

Major League Baseball postponed its 162-game regular season in March, opting for a condensed 60-game schedule that began last Thursday.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said an independent vaccine task force is advising the government on potential COVID-19 vaccines and preordering doses. The doctor said the task force is also exploring made-in-Canada manufacturing.

Health Canada approved the use of remdesivir to treat patients with severe symptoms – the first drug approved to treat COVID-19 in Canada.

Remdesivir has been shown to shorten hospital stays, is administered intravenously and will be used only on patients that can be closely monitored.

Two clinical trials authorized by Health Canada continue to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

Also today: At the House’s finance committee, WE Charity’s former board chair Michelle Douglas and founders Craig and Marc Kielburger answered questions from MPs over the now-cancelled contract to administer a student grant program.

Yesterday, it was reported the contract allowed the group to receive all of the money to administer the program upfront, with the organization getting $30-million out of a potential $43.5-million before the contract was cancelled.

And: A timeline of events for the WE Charity contract controversy.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , Twitter temporarily restricted the account of Donald Trump Jr. after he posted a video about the drug hydroxychloroquine that violated the site’s misinformation policy. His father, President Donald Trump, also pushed the anti-malaria drug, which studies have confirmed is ineffective as a cure for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Florida reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths, and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark.

, Twitter temporarily restricted the account of Donald Trump Jr. after he posted a video about the drug hydroxychloroquine that violated the site’s misinformation policy. His father, President Donald Trump, also pushed the anti-malaria drug, which studies have confirmed is ineffective as a cure for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Florida reported a record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths, and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark. Watch: Researchers with the State University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil are tracking coronavirus spread through a local neighbourhood by monitoring the community’s air and sewage for signs of the highly contagious virus.

are tracking coronavirus spread through a local neighbourhood by monitoring the community’s air and sewage for signs of the highly contagious virus. State media in North Korea say the country introduced tougher restrictions after it locked down the town Kaesong, on the border with South Korea, to tackle what could be its first publicly confirmed infection.

Coronavirus and business

Demand for international air travel will not rebound until 2024, an airline industry group says – a year later than previous estimates.

The International Air Transport Association said closed borders, smaller corporate travel budgets and lower consumer confidence will result in a “longer recovery period” than initially anticipated.

Seat sales will fall 55 per cent in 2020, compared with 2019, IATA said, updating an earlier forecast for a decline of 46 per cent.

Also today:

In British Columbia, wine sales soar online.

Graduates who are entering the labour force during the pandemic could lose thousands of dollars in potential earnings in the coming years.

Rob Carrick: It’s too early to move back to pre-COVID finances

More reporting

