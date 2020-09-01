Coronavirus Update: In Latin America, systemic shortfalls have set the scene for a humanitarian crisis

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

As COVID-19 rocks Latin America, unemployment and food shortages near a crisis point Several British restaurants will continue offering discounts, regardless of the government’s exit from its successful Eat Out to Help Out meal discount program Heath Canada will review applications for at-home COVID-19 testing devices

In Canada, there have been at least 129,425 cases reported. In the last week 3,455 new cases were announced, 23 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 114,607 recoveries and 9,132 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,911,406 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 25,484,767 cases confirmed and 850,535 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Arcelia Aguilar receives a hug from her niece Maria Aguilar through El muro de los Abrazos (The Wall of Hugs), a wall made from plastic sheets to protect against coronavirus in San Salvador on Sept. 1. JOSE CABEZAS/Reuters

Number of the day

8,000

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to the Canadian Transportation Agency from mid-March to Aug. 26 – a figure that exceeds the total complaints from all of fiscal year 2018-19.

Unlike in Canada, the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation have required airlines to refund passengers for cancelled flights during the pandemic.

The transportation agency said it is reviewing complaints, and cannot identify the specific issues raised.

However, the surge in complaints lines up directly with a more than 90-per-cent plunge in passenger volume at Canadian carriers, suggesting reimbursements or flight cancellations play a prominent role.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Alberta, the province’s 90,000 teachers and staff have been asked to get tested for COVID-19 before school resumes – however, some experts say the directive falls short of ensuring a safe return to the classroom. Meanwhile, positive cases have delayed the start of schools in Calgary and Northern Alberta.

the province’s 90,000 teachers and staff have been asked to get tested for COVID-19 before school resumes – however, some experts say the directive falls short of ensuring a safe return to the classroom. Meanwhile, positive cases have delayed the start of schools in Calgary and Northern Alberta. Class sizes in Ontario will remain the same regardless of the number of students who opt out of in-person learning, the the province’s trustees group said. Some classrooms may be collapsed and combined to reach the right government-approved levels, the trustees group said. Meanwhile, new research suggests it could take the province up to 84 months to complete surgeries postponed by the pandemic.

In Ottawa, health officials said that widespread vaccine uptake by Canadians is necessary before the country can return to prepandemic life.

Public-health officers, Theresa Tam and Howard Njoo, said the threshold of Canadians that need to be vaccinated for effective immunization is unclear and may change as the science around COVID-19 evolves.

International consensus, Dr. Tam said, is around the “50-per-cent vaccine efficacy mark,” adding that there simply isn’t a yes or no answer.

A vaccine could be available some time in 2021, Dr. Njoo said.

Yesterday, the federal government announced it signed deals with two suppliers, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, to purchase millions of doses of potential vaccines. In early August, the government said it had reached agreements with Moderna and Pfizer to secure their trial vaccines.

At-home testing: Heath Canada will review applications for at-home COVID-19 testing devices.

Coronavirus around the world

Several British restaurants will continue to offer discounts to customers, regardless of the government’s exit from its successful Eat Out to Help Out meal discount program. The scheme allowed restaurants to offer 50 per cent off all meals from Monday to Wednesday, up to a maximum of £10 ($17.50), with the government footing half the bill.

restaurants will continue to offer discounts to customers, regardless of the government’s exit from its successful Eat Out to Help Out meal discount program. The scheme allowed restaurants to offer 50 per cent off all meals from Monday to Wednesday, up to a maximum of £10 ($17.50), with the government footing half the bill. A long list of structural issues, including high levels of poverty, inequality, informal working conditions and underfunded health care systems, created a perfect breeding ground for COVID-19 in Latin America.

A range of technologies designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 is being deployed across Europe, from tracking apps to infrared cameras, posing a threat to individual digital rights and privacy, a report warned on Tuesday.

from tracking apps to infrared cameras, posing a threat to individual digital rights and privacy, a report warned on Tuesday. A virus testing program deployed to fight Hong Kong’s third outbreak has become the centre of political debate in the city, worsening distrust of China’s central government and prompting fears of unauthorized DNA collections.

Coronavirus and business

Statistics Canada is preparing a new tool to help Canadians track the effect of price changes on their spending during the pandemic. The tool is meant to address a gap between official measurements of inflation and consumers’ price perceptions, the agency said.

Also today: Shares of Zoom rose 40.8 per cent this morning, pushing the company market value to more than US$129-billion, after it reported explosive second-quarter growth.

And: By the end of September, Uber will introduce a selfie feature to verify all passengers in United States and Canada are wearing face masks. The company announced its No Mask No Ride rule in May.

More reporting

Distractions





Open this photo in gallery Bob Ross's Misty Foothills, December, 1993. Bob Ross

🧑‍🎨 For the painter: On the enduring magic of Bob Ross: “He was a magician,” gallery curator Paul Crawford says. “It was just the magic of it all; you take a blank canvas and pull something out of the air. … It’s such a seductive thing.”

