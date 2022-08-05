Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

‘I have no idea how this is going to end’: This seventh and latest COVID-19 wave – driven by BA.5 – requires a reimagination of what the pandemic’s endgame will be, and how to get there Business leaders are crumbling under the pandemic’s relentless pace of work

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

For executives and senior managers, the pace of work remains relentless during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 80 per cent of senior leaders reporting exhaustion. They’ve endured it all – working from home with kids crawling over them, vaccination policies, the return to office. And they’ve had to do it all on top of the stress and strain of being empathetic all the time.

Canadians built up a stash of savings during the early months of the pandemic, when much of the country was locked down. Fast forward to summer of 2022, and households are watching that savings stockpile be eroded by inflation.

Employees who contract COVID-19 should be informed about what’s required to file a disability claim, insurers say. One myth is that proof of a positive COVID-19 test result is currently needed. Although helpful, experts say it’s not necessary because obtaining a test continues to vary across provinces.

Delays, cancellations and lost luggage that have plagued Toronto’s Pearson airport are improving, says its CEO, but she declined to give targets or say when operations will return to prepandemic levels.

André Picard: Deny, deny, deny all we want, but COVID-19 is still a health threat

Tahara Bhate and Kevin Wasko: Emergency departments are in crisis. Supporting nurses must be our immediate priority

André Picard: Has COVID-19 made us more or less prepared to deal with public health threats?

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

