Coronavirus Update: Italy reopens but economic fears remain

In Canada, 77,002 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 27 days ago. There have also been 38,563 recoveries and 5,782 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,364,788 tests.

Worldwide, 4,735,969 cases have been confirmed; with 1,744,157 recoveries and 315,501 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

5,242

India recorded its biggest single-day surge in coronavirus cases today, attributed largely to migrant workers returning home after losing their jobs in India’s population centres.

The 5,242 new cases and 157 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours took the country’s infection tally to more than 96,000, the most in Asia. It now has 3,029 fatalities.

India eased its lockdown rules on May 4 and allowed migrant workers to travel back to their homes, a decision that has resulted in millions of people being on the move for the past two weeks.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 2,826 hospitalized cases, down 2 per cent in the past week. Of those, 383 are in intensive care.

As some British Columbia businesses prepare to reopen their doors on tomorrow when the province enters the second phase of its COVID-19 restart plan, others say they’re holding off while they grapple with new health protocols.

businesses prepare to reopen their doors on tomorrow when the province enters the second phase of its COVID-19 restart plan, others say they’re holding off while they grapple with new health protocols. Ontario has given the green light to certain retail stores to open their doors tomorrow as the province enters the first stage of its reopening plan. The province is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths. The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day’s rate of 1.5 per cent.

has given the green light to certain retail stores to open their doors tomorrow as the province enters the first stage of its reopening plan. The province is reporting 304 more cases of COVID-19 today and 23 new deaths. The new numbers show a growth rate of 1.3 per cent, compared with the previous day’s rate of 1.5 per cent. Quebec Premier François Legault says 34 more people have died of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 12. He said that’s good enough to confirm that stores in the Montreal area with a door to the outside will be able to open on May 25 as planned.

Premier François Legault says 34 more people have died of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since April 12. He said that’s good enough to confirm that stores in the Montreal area with a door to the outside will be able to open on May 25 as planned. Coroners in Ontario are investigating the deaths of a number of residents of provincial nursing homes who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief coroner Dirk Huyer confirmed that “a number of investigations" are under way into the deaths of long-term care residents but said it’s too early to determine if inquests will be held.

In Ottawa:

The federal government has been quietly probing how to provide provinces with more money annually for child care, as part of what sources describe as an issue that is at, or near, the top of the Liberal agenda to restart the economy.

Coronavirus around the world

In Greece , tourists were allowed back at ancient monuments, including the Acropolis in Athens, a day after church was reopened to the public. Meanwhile, Spain aims to reopen its borders to tourists around the end of June, after it surprised its EU partners last week by imposing a two-week quarantine on overseas travellers, effectively shutting its borders.

, tourists were allowed back at ancient monuments, including the Acropolis in Athens, a day after church was reopened to the public. Meanwhile, aims to reopen its borders to tourists around the end of June, after it surprised its EU partners last week by imposing a two-week quarantine on overseas travellers, effectively shutting its borders. Japan’s economy slipped into recession for the first time in four and a half years in the last quarter, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers.

economy slipped into recession for the first time in four and a half years in the last quarter, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the coronavirus crisis ravages businesses and consumers. The global economy will take much longer to recover fully from the shock caused by the coronavirus than initially expected, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, and she stressed the danger of protectionism.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s been taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in case he gets the coronavirus. Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

What is the future of travel?

The Canadian Museum of Nature’s collection holds millions of preserved plants and fossils that illustrate our biological past, as well as living creatures that need to be fed and cared for. In a coronavirus pandemic, here’s how experts have gotten creative to preserve that record.

Paul Landini: “I’m predicting that as the nine-to-five office-based workday becomes more and more obsolete, the big-box gym model we’re familiar with is going the way of the dodo. That is to say, its days are numbered.”

“I’m predicting that as the nine-to-five office-based workday becomes more and more obsolete, the big-box gym model we’re familiar with is going the way of the dodo. That is to say, its days are numbered.” Eileen Dooley: “Even in these times where we crave purpose and need it to act as a motivator in our work lives, we consciously need to build a more balanced sense of purpose than one that is overly weighted to our jobs.”

