Coronavirus Update: Italy surpasses China in coronavirus-related deaths; oil rebounds, U.S.-Canada border restrictions begin Friday night

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines
- Italy surpasses China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths
- The Canada-U.S. border will close for non-essential travel Friday night
- Alberta reports its first coronavirus-related death, a man in his 60s
- Canada’s Indigenous communities are closing their lands’ borders to limit exposure
- Some Canadian companies are embarking on hiring sprees to cope with demand
Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com. The Globe’s paywall has been removed on coronavirus news stories.
Number of the day
$13
The price of oil ticked slightly higher today, following historic lows on Wednesday that saw prices at their lowest levels in two decades.
- Western Canadian Select, the benchmark price for Alberta crude, closed up at just under US$13 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate also rose, closing out at US$25.
Prices went up after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia to encourage them to cut oil production and stabilize prices.
Coronavirus in Canada
794: cases in Canada reported; with 11 recoveries and 10 deaths reported.
- Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer announced the province’s first death. As the benchmark price for Alberta’s oil hovers around historic lows, the federal government said yesterday help is on the way. “We are facing a period of profound adversity,” said Premier Jason Kenney.
- Ontario recorded a second COVID-19 death. In Toronto, the Toronto Transit Commission said an employee tested positive after returning from abroad. Between 130 and 170 co-workers were told to self-isolate.
- British Columbia’s Municipal Affairs Ministry cancelled three municipal by-elections set for April 4.
- In Newfoundland, the provincial Liberal party is criticized for continuing their leadership race.
- In PEI, the decision to close liquor and cannabis stores led to a last-minute buying rush. “I’m disappointed in Islanders’ response," said the province’s Chief Public Health Officer.
The federal government announced new income supports for workers who don’t qualify for EI benefits. “Canadians should not make health decisions based on their financial needs,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Elsewhere: The Canada-U.S. border will close for non-essential travel Friday night. The unprecedented move will allow exemptions for essential goods, food, medical supplies and groceries, to cross.
- And: Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister said some Canadians will likely be stuck abroad, as borders close and flights are grounded.
Coronavirus around the world
- The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy surpassed China’s on Thursday, dashing hopes the Italian crisis was close to easing off. The Civil Protection Ministry registered 3,405 deaths by Thursday evening.
- A trans-Atlantic cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases among its passengers and 100 Canadians aboard docked in Marseille, France. A port official said 639 passengers would be allowed to leave the ship “in small groups.”
- The United States raised its travel alert to its highest level, asking Americans not to go overseas and urging travelers abroad to return immediately.
- A reported spike in pneumonia cases in Moscow is fueling fears that coronavirus cases are being under reported in Russia. The country, with a population of 144 million – has reported 199 cases.
- Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said on Thursday
Coronavirus and business:
What happened today?
The government and big banks need to develop a $100-billion stimulus program for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada’s technology sector, said CCI, a lobbying group. The proposal would require Ottawa’s support as a backstop for the banks.
The proposal was met with positive response from federal Small Business Minister Mary Ng, who said on a conference call, “you’re not hearing disagreement from me.” Executives at three of the Big Six banks are in favour – but only if the government is in agreement.
- Small business groups are likewise concerned about looming financial strain. The $3.8-billion in wage subsidies unveiled yesterday won’t prevent job losses, some business groups said. The CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said, “it’s the right measure, but the wrong amount.”
- The subsidy, which compensates small businesses for 10 per cent of their workers’ wages for the next three months, is much less than plans other countries are implementing. Denmark, for example, will subsidize 75 per cent of wages, with the maximum payout per employee 10 times higher than that of Canada’s plan. Some officials have said the programs were developed with speed, not perfection, as the top priority.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Ottawa is not ruling out further action.
And: Despite broad economic uncertainty, some small businesses in Canada, such as AI chatbot Ada Support, which creates chatbot software, and digital health-consultation company Dialogue Technologies, are raising money or dealing with exploding demand. Loblaw Companies and Shoppers Drug Mart have posted want ads to meet customer demand. Fitness gear retailers are also seeing sales pick up pace.
And: The TSX rallied today, closing up 3.8 percent. The S&P 500, Dow, and NASDAQ were also up at the close of markets today. The Canadian dollar bounced off a four-year low.
- On Bay Street: The TSX was up 3.8 percent, helped by the rebounding price of U.S. crude oil, which surged nearly 25 per cent. The rebound in oil prices helped lift energy stocks: Suncor Energy rose 3.7 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 1.8 per cent.
- On Wall Street: The S&P 500 rose 0.47 percent, and the Dow closed 0.95 per cent up.
Have you had to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus? We’d like to hear your story. Email: tips@globeandmail.com
Reader question
Question: Is it true that COVID-19 can be cured with chloroquine?
Answer: There reports of COVID-19 being treated successfully with the anti-malaria drug chloroquine as well as with the HIV drug combo lopinavir/ritonavir (sold under the brand name Kaletra). But anecdote is not evidence and we should always be leery of people who claim to have miracle cures, especially when their ‘evidence’ is published in the tabloid Daily Mail and not a reputable scientific journal.
The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered additional reader questions. Need more answers? Email audience@globeandmail.com
More Globe reporting:
- It’s pretty easy to isolate in a single-detached. But what if you’re in a condo or apartment building?
- “We’re gonna keep giving it away. I don’t feel right about charging for it": Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers is making and giving away sanitizer
- The NAC and Facebook Canada will present live, online performances – and it’s already part the business plan for one Toronto venue.
- “When one of our kids says ‘I’m bored,’ the countdown is on before someone gets punched in the face,” said one Toronto mom. Parents turn to schedules to help keep the peace and a sense of normalcy. Planning and structure can also help parents with small kids working from home.
- Margaret Wente: “We are living in suspended animation, where the pleasures and routines and structures of ordinary life have been ripped from us, and nobody knows what will happen next.”
- John Ibbitson: “The most lasting harm from this pandemic could be the closing of borders, the closing of minds.”
- Kim Brooks: Kids are taking their cues from us. For this reason, it’s never been more important for parents to take care of themselves.
- How to invest in turbulent times: Rob Carrick and Scott Barlow responded to questions about how to invest amid the coronavirus crisis [For subscribers]
Information centre:
- Parenting tips to keep a schedule and to keep kids entertained at home. This photo scavenger hunt can keep kids engaged and active.
- Here’s how to self-isolate.
- How to get social distancing right, and how condo buildings are encouraging social distancing.
- Wash your hands: How to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
- What to do if you think you have the virus and what essentials to buy if you think you might need to self-isolate.
- How to clean effectively.
- How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts
- Coronavirus guide: The latest news on COVID-19 and the toll it’s taking around the world
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com.
Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.