Coronavirus Update: Italy surpasses China in coronavirus-related deaths; oil rebounds, U.S.-Canada border restrictions begin Friday night

Open this photo in gallery Two medical workers embrace during a ceremony marking their departure from Wuhan, China, for months the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. After weeks of declining numbers of new infections, March 19 marks the first day since January where there were no new domestic cases of COVID-19 reported. STR/AFP/Getty Images

$13

The price of oil ticked slightly higher today, following historic lows on Wednesday that saw prices at their lowest levels in two decades.

Western Canadian Select, the benchmark price for Alberta crude, closed up at just under US$13 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate also rose, closing out at US$25.

Prices went up after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would get involved in the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia to encourage them to cut oil production and stabilize prices.

794: cases in Canada reported; with 11 recoveries and 10 deaths reported.

The federal government announced new income supports for workers who don’t qualify for EI benefits. “Canadians should not make health decisions based on their financial needs,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Elsewhere: The Canada-U.S. border will close for non-essential travel Friday night. The unprecedented move will allow exemptions for essential goods, food, medical supplies and groceries, to cross.

And: Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister said some Canadians will likely be stuck abroad, as borders close and flights are grounded.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy surpassed China’s on Thursday, dashing hopes the Italian crisis was close to easing off. The Civil Protection Ministry registered 3,405 deaths by Thursday evening.

surpassed China’s on Thursday, dashing hopes the Italian crisis was close to easing off. The Civil Protection Ministry registered 3,405 deaths by Thursday evening. A trans-Atlantic cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases among its passengers and 100 Canadians aboard docked in Marseille, France . A port official said 639 passengers would be allowed to leave the ship “in small groups.”

. A port official said 639 passengers would be allowed to leave the ship “in small groups.” The United States raised its travel alert to its highest level, asking Americans not to go overseas and urging travelers abroad to return immediately.

raised its travel alert to its highest level, asking Americans not to go overseas and urging travelers abroad to return immediately. A reported spike in pneumonia cases in Moscow is fueling fears that coronavirus cases are being under reported in Russia . The country, with a population of 144 million – has reported 199 cases.

. The country, with a population of 144 million – has reported 199 cases. Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus but his health is not a cause for concern, his office said on Thursday

The government and big banks need to develop a $100-billion stimulus program for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada’s technology sector, said CCI, a lobbying group. The proposal would require Ottawa’s support as a backstop for the banks.

The proposal was met with positive response from federal Small Business Minister Mary Ng, who said on a conference call, “you’re not hearing disagreement from me.” Executives at three of the Big Six banks are in favour – but only if the government is in agreement.

Small business groups are likewise concerned about looming financial strain. The $3.8-billion in wage subsidies unveiled yesterday won’t prevent job losses, some business groups said. The CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said, “it’s the right measure, but the wrong amount.”

The subsidy, which compensates small businesses for 10 per cent of their workers’ wages for the next three months, is much less than plans other countries are implementing. Denmark, for example, will subsidize 75 per cent of wages, with the maximum payout per employee 10 times higher than that of Canada’s plan. Some officials have said the programs were developed with speed, not perfection, as the top priority.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Ottawa is not ruling out further action.

And: Despite broad economic uncertainty, some small businesses in Canada, such as AI chatbot Ada Support, which creates chatbot software, and digital health-consultation company Dialogue Technologies, are raising money or dealing with exploding demand. Loblaw Companies and Shoppers Drug Mart have posted want ads to meet customer demand. Fitness gear retailers are also seeing sales pick up pace.

And: The TSX rallied today, closing up 3.8 percent. The S&P 500, Dow, and NASDAQ were also up at the close of markets today. The Canadian dollar bounced off a four-year low.

The TSX was up 3.8 percent, helped by the rebounding price of U.S. crude oil, which surged nearly 25 per cent. The rebound in oil prices helped lift energy stocks: Suncor Energy rose 3.7 per cent and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 1.8 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.47 percent, and the Dow closed 0.95 per cent up.

Question: Is it true that COVID-19 can be cured with chloroquine?

Answer: There reports of COVID-19 being treated successfully with the anti-malaria drug chloroquine as well as with the HIV drug combo lopinavir/ritonavir (sold under the brand name Kaletra). But anecdote is not evidence and we should always be leery of people who claim to have miracle cures, especially when their ‘evidence’ is published in the tabloid Daily Mail and not a reputable scientific journal.

