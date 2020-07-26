Coronavirus Update: Latin America leads world in total cases

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Growing case count makes Latin America the region most impacted by the pandemic globally, with 26.83 per cent of world’s share Florida records 9,300 new cases, becomes second state to surpass New York for total infections Officers break up house party with at least 200 guests west of Toronto

In Canada, there have been at least 113,898 cases reported. In the last week 3,222 new cases were announced, 12 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 99,355 recoveries and 8,889 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,018,625 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 16,046,986 cases confirmed and 644,528 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People enjoy the weather at Leme Beachin Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 26. The practice of physical activities on boardwalks and individual sports at sea is allowed. However, the use of chairs and tents on the sand is still prohibited. Starting next week group sports such as volleyball and football can be practiced, but only on weekdays. (Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images) Andre Coelho/Getty Images

Number of the day

9,300

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Total COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases.

Still, New York has recorded the most deaths of any U.S. state at more than 32,000 with Florida in eighth place with nearly 6,000 deaths.

Coronavirus in Canada

A handful of amusement parks across the country — including Montreal’s La Ronde and Calgary’s Calaway Park — have reopened, unveiling a slew of new measures meant to protect visitors from COVID-19.

La Ronde and Calaway Park — have reopened, unveiling a slew of new measures meant to protect visitors from COVID-19. Police in Brampton, Ont., say bylaw officers broke up a house party attended by as many as 200 people on Saturday night. Peel Region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing.

Ont., say bylaw officers broke up a house party attended by as many as 200 people on Saturday night. Peel Region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing. Ontario has allowed visitors inside long-term care homes for the better part of a week, but some residents’ families feel that physical distancing measures still in place at the facilities are too restrictive.

Coronavirus around the world

Cases in Latin America for the first time surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. The cases make Latin America the region most impacted by the pandemic globally, with 26.83 per cent of worldwide cases.

for the first time surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. The cases make Latin America the region most impacted by the pandemic globally, with 26.83 per cent of worldwide cases. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday assailed Republican “disarray” over a new pandemic relief package as the White House suggested a narrower effort might be necessary, at least for now.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday assailed Republican “disarray” over a new pandemic relief package as the White House suggested a narrower effort might be necessary, at least for now. The health minister of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Dr. Jesus Grajeda, has died, Chihuahua’s governor said on Sunday, nearly two weeks after Grajeda was hospitalized with COVID-19.

state of Chihuahua, Dr. Jesus Grajeda, has died, Chihuahua’s governor said on Sunday, nearly two weeks after Grajeda was hospitalized with COVID-19. Watch: Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday to protest his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday to protest his handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption. Nightclubs, bars and beaches in Spain are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots.

Coronavirus and business

When the Bank of Canada launched a program in mid-April to begin buying corporate bonds, it was embarking on a journey into unknown territory for a Canadian central bank. It’s turned out to be little more than a day trip.

Story continues below advertisement

The Corporate Bond Purchase Program, intended to support corporate borrowing in pandemic-roiled markets by buying up to $10-billion in corporate paper over 12 months, has scraped together just $133-million since its launch in late May. In July, the program hasn’t made any purchases at all – spanning the past seven auctions.

Bond strategists say that with a remarkably strong corporate bond market emerging after the COVID-19-related market turmoil, dealers haven’t needed to turn to the Bank of Canada to find a home for their supply.

With demand booming and new supply slowing in recent weeks, there have been no takers in the central bank’s twice-weekly reverse auctions.

The program was announced at the height of the COVID-19 crisis as part of the central bank’s barrage of actions to help stabilize malfunctioning financial markets and keep crucial credit flowing to businesses, consumers and governments.

Also today:

Commercial real estate has been hit hard by the pandemic, but one corner of the sector is riding out the upheaval: storage. [For subscribers]

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting alternative lenders hard, with business down substantially, a handful of mortgage investment corporations stopping investors from redeeming their funds and others trying to offload their portfolios of home loans.

Globe opinion

Jacob Berkowitz: “If your kids come out of this pandemic knowing in their bones that science is as much about what we currently don’t know, as what we do, it will be the most important science lesson of their lives.”

“If your kids come out of this pandemic knowing in their bones that science is as much about what we currently don’t know, as what we do, it will be the most important science lesson of their lives.” Adam Radwanski: “Potential growth in areas such as clean-technology development and scale-up could be more gender-neutral, but wouldn’t in itself do much to counterbalance the unequal economic effects of the crisis that we’re currently seeing.”

More reporting

What are my chances of catching COVID-19 if I take a flight?

When is my employer obligated to pay severance if I’m temporarily laid off?

Toronto Blue Jays won’t play home game in Buffalo until Aug. 11

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.