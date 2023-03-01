Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- Like other pandemic havens, Utah faces a reckoning
- Press freedom worsened in China during pandemic, little hope for change as zero-COVID lifts
- COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins of virus
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- COVID-19 conspiracies are soaring after a report from the U.S. Energy Department confirmed that a classified report determined, with low confidence, that an accidental lab leak in China caused the pandemic.
Pandemic recovery
- Three of Utah’s cities were among the country’s 10 fastest-growing urban areas during the pandemic as buyers flocked to the mountain state with wide-open outdoor spaces and a light touch to coronavirus regulations. Now these coveted destinations face a reckoning.
- In China, the pandemic has been one of the worst periods for press freedom in decades, with tough restrictions and a supercharged surveillance state making on-the-ground reporting more difficult than ever. And according to a new report, there is little hope press freedom will improve even as restrictions have lifted.
- Novavax’s shares plunged to a three-year low on Wednesday, a day after the COVID-19 vaccine maker raised doubts about its ability to remain in business.
- The European Union’s drug regulator said on Friday its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has advised against market authorization of Merck’s COVID-19 pill, Lagevrio.
- The drop in home prices in Canada this year will be steeper than forecast three months ago but mild compared with a historic run-up during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many first-time buyers still priced out of the market.
- China’s factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade, two surveys showed Wednesday.
Information centre
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future.
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap.
