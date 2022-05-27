Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 386 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 4 per cent over the same period. At least 4,296 people are being treated in hospitals and 313 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Those with long COVID suffer symptoms of debilitating fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and difficulty maintaining focus. It’s casting a shadow over women’s work and family lives with no clear respite in sight.

come out of the coronavirus pandemic, western provinces are calling on the federal government to provide more money for health care, saying that current needs are not being met. “We’re now concerned about accessing the system because of the frailty of the providers and the inability to meet the expectations of the public,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan said Friday. North Korea’s claims that only 69 have died of the coronavirus disease are being met with widespread doubt about two weeks after it acknowledged its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak. Experts say the impoverished North should have suffered far greater deaths than reported because there are very few vaccines, a sizable number of undernourished people and a lack of critical care facilities and test kits to detect virus cases in large numbers.

Pandemic recovery

Amid long waits and clogged airport terminals at Toronto’s Pearson airport, the CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is calling on the government to streamline the movement of people through the terminals. Deborah Flint suggests dropping some of the checks for COVID-19, expanding the powers of the ArriveCan travel app to eliminate line-ups at kiosks, using biometrics to identify and expedite check-ins for trusted travellers and using new technology to scan luggage with requiring the removal of laptops and other electronics.

Exactly how the remote-working trend brought on by the pandemic will play out is one of a multitude of questions hanging over Canada’s real estate market. It may be a more important question than people realize.

