Coronavirus Update: May unemployment numbers suggest Canada, U.S. may be moving out of the pandemic-induced recession

In Canada, 94,335 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 40 days ago. There have also been 52,561 recoveries and 7,702 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,916,340 tests.

Worldwide, 6,720,148 cases have been confirmed; with 2,989,411 recoveries and 393,849 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Face masks are distributed to protesters in Brooklyn. Across the country, thousands have gathered in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Number of the day

2.5 million

The U.S. economy unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs in May, a new report shows.

The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 per cent in May, from 14.7 per cent in April, signalling to some that the worst of the pandemic-induced economic downturn has passed.

“The country has turned the corner from the pandemic and the recession it created for now, but all the workers who lost their paychecks will find it difficult to regain their place in society as many of these jobs are gone forever,” said one economist.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 1,858 hospitalized cases, a 15 per cent drop from a week ago. Of those, 264 are in intensive care.

Some health care providers Toronto, Ontario have set up a mobile COVID-19 test clinic.

have set up a mobile COVID-19 test clinic. Outdoor sports in Quebec will gradually be able resume starting next week.

will gradually be able resume starting next week. In Manitoba , 200 workers at Manitoba Hydro issued temporary layoff notices part of the province’s pandemic cost-control measures.

, 200 workers at Manitoba Hydro issued temporary layoff notices part of the province’s pandemic cost-control measures. New Brunswick is easing some restrictions while preparing to tighten rules requiring face coverings in public.

is easing some restrictions while preparing to tighten rules requiring face coverings in public. Nova Scotia reported no new cases. The province’s total confirmed cases is 1,058.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has offered provinces and territories up to $14 billion in new federal transfers if they work with Ottawa on a “safe-restart agreement.”

The money would help provinces ensure workers have paid sick leave, front-line workers have protective gear, childcare facilities are funded, and help municipal governments keep city services running. Long-term care centres were not specifically mentioned.

The money would roll out over the next six to eight months, with details yet to be negotiated with the provinces.

The funds would increase federal transfers to the provinces by 17 per cent this year.

The agreement aims to return Canadians to postpadnemic “normal” while minimizing the risk of a second wave.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , President Trump visited a manufacturing facility that produces a special type of swab needed to ramp up coronavirus testing.

, President Trump visited a manufacturing facility that produces a special type of swab needed to ramp up coronavirus testing. A group of 29 Canadian citizens and permanent residents, who were trapped in Syria when borders closed, arrived in Montreal today. Most of the Canadians who made it out were believed to have been visiting family in the country.

Coronavirus and business

In a surprise turn, Canada’s economy added nearly 290,000 jobs in May.

The unemployment rate is 13.7 per cent, the highest since comparable data became available.

Job gains in May were mostly full-time positions, while men saw stronger employment growth than women.

Quebec accounted for nearly 80 per cent of May’s employment increase. Ontario was the only province to record a decline in employment.

While there are mounting signs of economic activity picking up, it will be a long recovery in the jobs market. Many companies are reopening to weaker sales and larger debt obligations, making it difficult to staff at prepandemic levels.

And: How will the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the financial advice business? Rob Carrick suggests a future with fee-based advice for the masses.

Question and answer

Question: Are public washrooms safe?

Answer from André Picard: First of all, you have to say they’re essential. One of the big problems in the Trinity Bellwood incident is there were no bathrooms. People were defecating on lawns, which is not acceptable, but when you don’t have anywhere to go, these things happen.

Public washrooms are important and they’re less accessible than they’ve ever been. In Canada we are terrible about public washrooms to start, and this has made it worse.

I stressed that they are essential. Then the question is, how do we make them safe?

The good news is bathrooms are built to avoid infections. COVID-19 is not, as we say in the public health business, a fecal oral disease. The risk is being in any closed space. So minimize the time you’re in there, wash your hands, have one person in at a time. That’s how you minimize risk.

We shouldn’t close bathrooms.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Students from Seycove Secondary in Deep Cove, North Vancouver, B.C. pose for thier graduation photo. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

In Deep Cove, B.C., physically distanced students celebrate graduation. For students across the country, graduation looks quite different this year.

Distractions

🍿 For the movie buff: 25 titles that are maybe, probably (hopefully) coming out this year

Irresistible: An election-year political comedy from Jon Stewart, starring his old Daily Show comrade Steve Carell.

An election-year political comedy from Jon Stewart, starring his old Daily Show comrade Steve Carell. Dune: An epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fantasy novel, directed Canadian Denis Villeneuve

An epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s fantasy novel, directed Canadian Denis Villeneuve The King of Staten Island: Judd Apatow directs this semi-autobiographical tale starring Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. [For subscribers]

Globe opinion

Robyn Urback: "A public protest in the midst of all of this is pretty much a contagion nightmare. The one saving grace is that most protests have been outside, where transmission appears less likely. But people are still crammed together, sharing supplies and materials and chanting or yelling slogans, which can easily spread infection through respiratory droplets.” [For subscribers]

"A public protest in the midst of all of this is pretty much a contagion nightmare. The one saving grace is that most protests have been outside, where transmission appears less likely. But people are still crammed together, sharing supplies and materials and chanting or yelling slogans, which can easily spread infection through respiratory droplets.” [For subscribers] Carey Doberstein: “Yet when a pandemic hits, we want a health system that functions as an integrated system – though not necessarily a centralized one – with information systems linked across various institutions and service providers.”

“Yet when a pandemic hits, we want a health system that functions as an integrated system – though not necessarily a centralized one – with information systems linked across various institutions and service providers.” Sylvia Nickerson: An illustrated guide to how the pandemic has changed our world, in ways that inspire both anxiety and hope

