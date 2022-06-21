Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- Medical leaders call for urgent federal action on health care exodus exacerbated by pandemic
- Quebec’s immunization panel recommending another round of COVID-19 boosters to vulnerable groups this fall
- Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre reviewing Canadian military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- Medical leaders are asking Ottawa to take on a greater role in health care in order to address problems threatening the system. Overcrowded hospitals and lengthy waiting lists have long been features of Canada’s health care system, but they have been aggravated by the pandemic.
- New Statistics Canada data show that job vacancies in the health care and social assistance sector reached a record high of 136,800, up five per cent from the peak of three months earlier.
- Quebec’s immunization committee is recommending the province prepare for another round of COVID-19 vaccines that could see some adults receive a fifth shot by the fall.
- The U.S. will begin its COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children as young as six months this week – though it is likely to start off slowly.
Pandemic recovery
- In another sign that the world of entertainment is returning to pre-pandemic normal, Broadway theatres will no longer mandate audiences wear masks starting in July.
- Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre is reviewing the Canadian military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate after a similar requirement for most other federal employees was suspended on Monday.
- 🎧 City Space Podcast: Hybrid work is here to stay. What will that mean for our downtown cores?
Globe opinion
André Picard: Can we stave off the collapse of the Canadian health system?
Campbell Clark: Time to wind down the hybrid Parliament
Tim Shufelt: For stock investors, the pandemic stimulus bill has come due
More reading
- Andre De Grasse withdraws from national championship with COVID-19; still eligible for worlds
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
