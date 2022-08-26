Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter publishes Mondays and Fridays
- Moderna sued Pfizer/BioNTech today for patent infringement concerning its COVID-19 vaccine
- Despite the lifting of provincial and territorial mask requirements, some universities have decided to keep them as the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections looms
- ‘We’re part of a bigger group that left early in the pandemic who realize how much they miss the city’: Urbanites who traded condos for country life during the COVID-19 pandemic are now moving back
- Moderna is alleging that Pfizer/BioNTech copied technology for its COVID-19 vaccines that Moderna developed years before the pandemic, according to a lawsuit that was filed today. “We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a news release.
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers appear 73 per cent effective, the company said. In older children and adults, the COVID-19 vaccines have been used long enough to prove that they remain strongly protective against severe disease and death even as the coronavirus mutates – while early protection against infection wanes.
- Moderna is seeking U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September.
- Fourteen out of 83 universities in Canada who responded to a survey say they will require students and employees to mask up in different settings as students and staff return to campus this fall.
- The federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app is being challenged in court. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms launched the challenge on behalf of 11 Canadians, including some allegedly fined up to $8,500.
- Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is being dissolved as of Sept. 6. And, schools in the province won’t be expected to require physical distancing, mask mandates and classroom cohorts, according to a new report from the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.
- A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the Omicron variant, should be available for Quebeckers in less than two weeks, the province’s public health director said, even though Canadians are still waiting on Health Canada’s approval of bivalent vaccines.
- Relatives of elderly residents who died in grim circumstances when COVID-19 struck the Herron nursing home in Quebec are preparing a formal complaint with the professional organization of three doctors who worked there, faulting them for failing to provide care in person during the crisis.
- The U.S. is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in a dispute over COVID-19 restrictions after Beijing suspended flights by American carriers.
Pandemic recovery
- For many employees, work-life balance has been decimated during the pandemic, and more and more workers are reporting burnout. Dr. Linda Duxbury, a professor teaching change management at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business in Ottawa, likened the changes experienced by people in the last few years as comparable to the Great Depression and the Second World War. Likewise, many doctors are reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
- Some real estate agents who spent the first couple of years of the pandemic advising city dwellers on the ins and outs of septic tanks, ice jams and unreliable WiFi are listing the same properties again as those buyers consider putting their rural homesteads behind them.
