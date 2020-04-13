Coronavirus Update: Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid, with hundreds of thousands more claims waiting to be processed, paint picture of economic fallout
- Nine U.S. states to co-ordinate gradual reopening after coronavirus shutdown
- At a cost of roughly $200,000, the Canadian Honey Council charters plane to fly 80 skilled workers from Nicaragua to Canada
Coronavirus in Canada
25,550 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 10 days ago. There have also been 7,656 recoveries and 767 deaths. Health officials have administered 443,328 tests.
- In Alberta, a city that is usually a tourist hotspot is now deserted. Banff is a “ghost town” and employment in the city is soaring.
- Ontario will extend its state of emergency by 28 days, the premier said. In Toronto, at least 23 people who are homeless tested positive for COVID-19. The city will open two childcare facilities for essential workers.
- Quebec expanded its list of essential services to include some residential construction, and some auto repair shops. The full list of what is and is not allowed. The province put five long-term care homes under watch, with more inspections promised. Teachers and school boards are raising concerns about the government’s decree that redeploys educational workers to the health sector.
- Manitoba extended public health orders until the end of month. Officials said measures will be enhanced in the coming days.
- In Nova Scotia, union leaders said they’re concerned about staffing and equipment shortfalls are making it harder to battle COVID-19.
The federal government said nearly 5.4 million Canadians are receiving payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
- In the first week it was available, around 3.5 million claims were made.
- The government has received about six million claims for financial help in total in the last month.
More federal help for companies is to arrive next week in the form of an interest-free loan program to provide eligible small businesses and nonprofits up to $40,000, with the promise of $10,000 being forgiven if paid by the end of 2022.
In Ottawa, opposition parties are calling on the government to develop for the restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors.
Number of the day
10,000
New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 only about a month after the state recorded its first fatality, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. But Cuomo said the count has been “basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”
Coronavirus around the world
1,897,832 cases confirmed around the world; with 444,976 recoveries and 118,354 deaths reported.
- U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of physical distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus, but governors from both parties were quick to push back. Nine states on the east and west coasts said they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed.
- An app told large numbers of foreign residents in Beijing, China, they could not leave their homes this weekend, an order that was rescinded just hours later after causing widespread confusion.
- Deaths from coronavirus in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without leader Boris Johnson, signalled there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.
- Some non-essential workers returned to their jobs in Spain, one of the hardest hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, while in South Korea, officials were warning that hard-earned progress fighting the virus could be eroded by new infections as restrictions ease.
- India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimize the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in the two countries said.
Coronavirus and business
At a cost of roughly $200,000, the Canadian Honey Council chartered a plane to fly 80 skilled workers from Nicaragua to Canada. Last month the government allowed the entry of foreign workers, stipulating that they must quarantine for 14 days. But travel has been delayed as visa office closed and commercial flights disappeared.
- The chartered flight will carry skilled workers to commercial bee operations across Canada.
- The workers, among the 60,000 temporary workers who come to Canada each year, will arrive just in time for the critical spring hive-building season.
- Honey bees are essential workers in the overall food supply system, helping cross-pollinate fruits, vegetables and canola.
The chartered flight also returned about 40 stranded Canadians.
Related: The federal government will provide $50-million to help farmers and food processors cover the costs associated with mandatory quarantine rules for workers coming in from outside the country.
- Employers will receive $1,500 per worker to help put quarantine measures in place.
And: After 14 migrant workers at a nursery in British Columbia tested positive for COVID-19, advocates say more protections are required. Workers live in on-site housing and often don’t have enough space to self-isolate.
Reader question
Question: How far should joggers be when they run past you?
Answer: When you’re breathing hard and moving fast, droplets can linger in the air over a longer distance, meaning that anyone directly behind you should leave a generous gap.
The largest droplets are the most likely to infect someone else, but they also fall to the ground fairly quickly. Smaller droplets linger in the air for longer, but it’s still unclear how much of a contagion risk they carry for COVID-19, researcher Bert Blocken says.
Blocken suggests staying at least four to five metres behind others when walking in single file, 10 metres when running or cycling slowly, and 20 metres when cycling quickly.
The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.
An act of kindness
‘Virtual choir’ brings students together in song
A “virtual choir” of students in Newfoundland and Labrador shared messages recorded from their homes about togetherness.
Famous faces including Mark Critch, Broadway actress Petrina Bromley, Paralympic medallist Liam Hickey, broadcaster Tom Power and musician Alan Doyle submitted videos.
The project grew from a smaller, 10-person recording after his students were disappointed by a music festival cancellation last month.
Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com
Distractions
Does hunky actor Brad Pitt need direction on how to take his shirt off? Who first told us we should always wash our hands? (Hint: It wasn’t your mother.) And will audiences flock back to performance spaces after the COVID-19 smoke clears?
Three new podcast episodes ask these important questions – and answer most of them:
- 3 Girls, 1 Keith kicks off with a big-get guest, Quentin Tarantino.
- Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine, a comical podcast about medical history, devoted an episode to Ignaz Semmelweis, first champion of handwashing.
- Soft Revolution’s hosts, Ali Momen and Torquil Campbell, engage in a lively discussion with their guest, Canadian playwright Michael Healey.
More Globe reporting and opinion
- The city of Toronto projects a budget shortfall totaling $780-million over 12 weeks, an estimate that assumes there will be no property tax defaults. The city is keeping its longer-term projections under wraps.
- Rob Carrick’s pandemic personal finance update: How the cost of making your mortgage go away for six months could top $12,000
- Rona Ambrose: “How could this have happened when we knew from day one that long-term care homes would be centres of COVID-19 infection? How could we have failed our care-home residents so badly?”
- Michael Wolfson: Why do we still not have this real-time standardized data-reporting capacity?
- Dan Gardner: “There are many recurring low-probability, high-consequence threats we are not prepared for. Only leadership willing to defy politics and support rational analysis and risk mitigation can change that.”
