Coronavirus Update: Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Open this photo in gallery Sikh devotees take a dip in the holy sarovar (water tank) on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

25,550 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 10 days ago. There have also been 7,656 recoveries and 767 deaths. Health officials have administered 443,328 tests.

The federal government said nearly 5.4 million Canadians are receiving payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

In the first week it was available, around 3.5 million claims were made.

The government has received about six million claims for financial help in total in the last month.

More federal help for companies is to arrive next week in the form of an interest-free loan program to provide eligible small businesses and nonprofits up to $40,000, with the promise of $10,000 being forgiven if paid by the end of 2022.

In Ottawa, opposition parties are calling on the government to develop for the restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Number of the day

10,000

New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 only about a month after the state recorded its first fatality, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. But Cuomo said the count has been “basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”

Coronavirus around the world

1,897,832 cases confirmed around the world; with 444,976 recoveries and 118,354 deaths reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of physical distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus, but governors from both parties were quick to push back. Nine states on the east and west coasts said they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed.

President Donald Trump claimed the authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of physical distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus, but governors from both parties were quick to push back. Nine states on the east and west coasts said they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed. An app told large numbers of foreign residents in Beijing, China, they could not leave their homes this weekend, an order that was rescinded just hours later after causing widespread confusion.

they could not leave their homes this weekend, an order that was rescinded just hours later after causing widespread confusion. Deaths from coronavirus in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without leader Boris Johnson, signalled there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week.

hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without leader Boris Johnson, signalled there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week. Some non-essential workers returned to their jobs in Spain , one of the hardest hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, while in South Korea , officials were warning that hard-earned progress fighting the virus could be eroded by new infections as restrictions ease.

, one of the hardest hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, while in , officials were warning that hard-earned progress fighting the virus could be eroded by new infections as restrictions ease. India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimize the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials in the two countries said.

Coronavirus and business

At a cost of roughly $200,000, the Canadian Honey Council chartered a plane to fly 80 skilled workers from Nicaragua to Canada. Last month the government allowed the entry of foreign workers, stipulating that they must quarantine for 14 days. But travel has been delayed as visa office closed and commercial flights disappeared.

The chartered flight will carry skilled workers to commercial bee operations across Canada.

The workers, among the 60,000 temporary workers who come to Canada each year, will arrive just in time for the critical spring hive-building season.

Honey bees are essential workers in the overall food supply system, helping cross-pollinate fruits, vegetables and canola.

The chartered flight also returned about 40 stranded Canadians.

Related: The federal government will provide $50-million to help farmers and food processors cover the costs associated with mandatory quarantine rules for workers coming in from outside the country.

Employers will receive $1,500 per worker to help put quarantine measures in place.

And: After 14 migrant workers at a nursery in British Columbia tested positive for COVID-19, advocates say more protections are required. Workers live in on-site housing and often don’t have enough space to self-isolate.

Reader question

Question: How far should joggers be when they run past you?

Answer: When you’re breathing hard and moving fast, droplets can linger in the air over a longer distance, meaning that anyone directly behind you should leave a generous gap.

The largest droplets are the most likely to infect someone else, but they also fall to the ground fairly quickly. Smaller droplets linger in the air for longer, but it’s still unclear how much of a contagion risk they carry for COVID-19, researcher Bert Blocken says.

Blocken suggests staying at least four to five metres behind others when walking in single file, 10 metres when running or cycling slowly, and 20 metres when cycling quickly.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Open this photo in gallery A "virtual choir" brought students across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with professional musicians and politicians, together in song. The Canadian Press

An act of kindness

‘Virtual choir’ brings students together in song

A “virtual choir” of students in Newfoundland and Labrador shared messages recorded from their homes about togetherness.

Famous faces including Mark Critch, Broadway actress Petrina Bromley, Paralympic medallist Liam Hickey, broadcaster Tom Power and musician Alan Doyle submitted videos.

The project grew from a smaller, 10-person recording after his students were disappointed by a music festival cancellation last month.

Distractions

Does hunky actor Brad Pitt need direction on how to take his shirt off? Who first told us we should always wash our hands? (Hint: It wasn’t your mother.) And will audiences flock back to performance spaces after the COVID-19 smoke clears?

Three new podcast episodes ask these important questions – and answer most of them:

3 Girls, 1 Keith kicks off with a big-get guest, Quentin Tarantino.

kicks off with a big-get guest, Quentin Tarantino. Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine , a comical podcast about medical history, devoted an episode to Ignaz Semmelweis, first champion of handwashing.

, a comical podcast about medical history, devoted an episode to Ignaz Semmelweis, first champion of handwashing. Soft Revolution’s hosts, Ali Momen and Torquil Campbell, engage in a lively discussion with their guest, Canadian playwright Michael Healey.

