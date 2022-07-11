Starting this week, the coronavirus newsletter will publish Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions has swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left short-handed after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers. Today, London’s Heathrow Airport apologized to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages.

Mass testing for COVID-19 in China and Shanghai’s discovery of a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant of Omicron BA.5.2.1 caused oil prices to slide Monday.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

Doug Saunders: How the pandemic may have made government agencies better at their jobs

The Editorial Board: From airlines to hospitals, not much is working in Canada this summer

Campbell Clark: It’s time for both provincial and federal leaders to take responsibility for health care

Jackie Manthorne: Our cancer backlogs are putting tens of thousands of Canadians at risk

Guy Nicholson: Will golf make good on its pandemic mulligan?

Ashley Nunes: Our love for cheap airfare has pushed airports to the brink

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

The Winnipeg Folk Festival returned to Birds Hill over this past weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers discussed using ties to Métis identity as part of strategy for protest, police evidence suggests

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com