Top headlines:
- Another super contagious Omicron variant – called BA.2.75 – is worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in other countries, including the United States
- British Columbia is gearing up to offer a second COVID-19 booster shot to the general population in the fall
- With few public health restrictions in Canada left, including mask mandates, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. The Globe’s health reporter Wency Leung talks to The Decibel about what you can expect this summer
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- A new Omicron mutant, BA.2.75, is worrying scientists in India and the U.S., as it is potentially spreading rapidly and can possibly get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5.
- As another wave of infections takes hold in B.C., health officials announced last week that second booster doses will be widely available in September ― in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
- 🎧 On The Decibel: Coping with the coming COVID summer surge.
- European Union health agencies recommended a second COVID-19 booster for everyone over 60 today, as well as medically vulnerable people, amid a new rise in infections and hospitalizations across Europe.
- The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant, Omicron BA.5.2.1, prompting the commercial hub to launch another mass testing effort.
Pandemic recovery
- Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions has swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which have been left short-handed after laying off many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, ground crew and baggage handlers. Today, London’s Heathrow Airport apologized to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages.
- Mass testing for COVID-19 in China and Shanghai’s discovery of a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant of Omicron BA.5.2.1 caused oil prices to slide Monday.
Globe opinion
Doug Saunders: How the pandemic may have made government agencies better at their jobs
The Editorial Board: From airlines to hospitals, not much is working in Canada this summer
Campbell Clark: It’s time for both provincial and federal leaders to take responsibility for health care
Jackie Manthorne: Our cancer backlogs are putting tens of thousands of Canadians at risk
Guy Nicholson: Will golf make good on its pandemic mulligan?
Ashley Nunes: Our love for cheap airfare has pushed airports to the brink
More reading
- The Winnipeg Folk Festival returned to Birds Hill over this past weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers discussed using ties to Métis identity as part of strategy for protest, police evidence suggests
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
