Lacy Atalick

Starting this week, the coronavirus newsletter will publish Mondays and Fridays.

Top headlines:

  1. Another super contagious Omicron variant – called BA.2.75 – is worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in other countries, including the United States
  2. British Columbia is gearing up to offer a second COVID-19 booster shot to the general population in the fall
  3. With few public health restrictions in Canada left, including mask mandates, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. The Globe’s health reporter Wency Leung talks to The Decibel about what you can expect this summer

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

Doug Saunders: How the pandemic may have made government agencies better at their jobs

The Editorial Board: From airlines to hospitals, not much is working in Canada this summer

Campbell Clark: It’s time for both provincial and federal leaders to take responsibility for health care

Jackie Manthorne: Our cancer backlogs are putting tens of thousands of Canadians at risk

Guy Nicholson: Will golf make good on its pandemic mulligan?

Ashley Nunes: Our love for cheap airfare has pushed airports to the brink

More reading

Information centre

