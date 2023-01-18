Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

New research hopes to demystify diagnosis and treatment of long COVID

China’s President Xi frets about COVID-19 in rural areas, but sees ‘light ahead’

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she won’t pursue COVID-19 pardon legislation on advice from justice officials

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

The biggest companies in Canada have increased their sales and profits by leaps and bounds over the course of the pandemic, according to a Globe and Mail study of the financial statements of more than 200 publicly traded companies.

The lifting of COVID restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand this year to a new record high, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

Beijing’s decision to relax travel restrictions has sparked excitement among Canadian restaurants, hotels, tour operators and others who cater to China’s deep-pocketed tourists, but the rebound in travel from China is unlikely to be quick.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

More reading

Tens of thousands of nurses across England walked out of hospitals on Wednesday, on strike over low pay that they say leaves them struggling to cover their bills and extreme stress at work that has pushed many to the edge.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com