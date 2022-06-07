Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Novavax COVID-19 shot, aimed at vaccine skeptics, overwhelmingly backed by U.S. FDA panel

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic

In the past seven days, there were 224 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 27 per cent over the same period. At least 3,320 people are being treated in hospitals and 239 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 16th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted overwhelmingly today to recommend that the agency authorize Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults, which the drugmaker hopes can become the shot of choice among some American vaccine skeptics.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to patch up his tattered authority today after surviving a no-confidence vote triggered in the wake of public outrage over government parties that broke COVID-19 lockdowns.

Pandemic recovery

The federal Conservatives and NDP are pressing the Liberal government to do more to curb inflation before Parliament rises for the summer. Meanwhile the Liberals have argued that inflation is a global phenomenon caused by pandemic-related disruptions in supply chains and, more recently, a commodity price shock due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9 per cent for 2022, warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries now face recession.

Globe opinion

The Editorial Board: Canada’s supply chains have a forced labour problem. Are we ready to seriously act?

The Editorial Board: Doug Ford won re-election by becoming a fiscal yes-man. But he can’t keep it up in the postpandemic era

Nine to five: My employer is implementing a hybrid work schedule next month and everyone will be required to work in-office twice a week. Here’s how to ask to stay remote.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

