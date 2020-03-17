Coronavirus Update: Ontario, Alberta and B.C. declare states of emergency, Ottawa to unveil economic measures

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines

Trudeau said Parliament will resume to pass emergency measures; economic measures are coming Wednesday Ontario , Alberta and B.C. declared states of emergency Canada’s big banks will reduce hours, close some branches Ontario’s top officials say they are short on conronavirus tests

Open this photo in gallery In Buga, Colombia, a priest devliers mass to at the empty Basilica of the Lord of Miracles, normally one of the most visited religious monument in the country. LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

440: confirmed or presumptive cases in Canada; 7 deaths reported.

The federal government is looking at the Emergencies Act for special temporary measures it could take to help protect Canadians. Experts said the government could use the act to declare a “public welfare emergency.”

Global Affairs Canada has established an emergency loan program to provide up to $5,000 for Canadians or permanent residents abroad. The loan would finance a return trip or cover costs if they have to wait to get back.

Prime Minister Trudeau said Parliament would be recalled for an emergency session to pass an economic stimulus package. “We are looking to give people more flexibility to make payments and businesses to have more liquidity during this time,” he said.

And: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would replace Trudeau if he were “unable to perform the functions of his office” because of COVID-19.

Coronavirus around the world

In the U.S., Arizona, Florida and Illinois held Democratic presidential primaries, as coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home. The federal government recently urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the federal government will hold off on closing the country’s border with Canada. Trump previously imposed travel bans on China, Iran and most of Europe.

Watch: In Venice, Italy, coronavirus lockdown is having some unexpected positive side effects. Without tourist activity, canals are crystal clear.

France is prepared to nationalize big companies that are suffering from market turmoil amid coronavirus, according to the country’s Finance Minister.

Britain said it would launch a 330-billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and provide a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.

Travellers stranded in foreign countries scrambled to get home as restrictions and tougher screenings ramped up at international borders.

A European Union spokesperson said Russian sources are spreading disinformation online about coronoavirus. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused foes of targeting Russia by spreading fake news about the outbreak to sow panic.

Coronavirus and business:

What happened today?

Canada’s six big banks will reduce hours and close some branches to help with social distancing measures, the CBA said.

CIBC will temporarily close 206 “adviser centres.” The closings will impact 1,200 employees, who will continue to be paid, CIBC said.

BMO will temporarily close 130 bank branches. Workers will also continue to be paid.

Desjardins will cut physical “points of service” for in-person meetings to 349.

Trudeau said he does not know how long the current crisis will last – but that it could go on for months. Measures that are necessary to slow the spread of the virus – like self-isolation, closing restaurants and stores, and grounding flights – will hammer the economy, says Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, a professor of economics.

“We are about to witness a downturn that could dwarf the Great Recession,” he said. “Coronavirus is creating a situation where, for a brief amount of time, 50 per cent or more of people may not be able to work."

Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick says it’s time to start preparing for the post-coronavirus recession.

Tips from Rob Carrick:

Put your money in a savings account;

Don’t make big bets on stocks;

Pay down debt.

Reader question

Question: Should I be taking extra precaution around pregnant women?

Answer: Pregnant women experience changes to their immune systems that can make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Women who have been infected with other coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, have slightly higher rates of miscarriage and stillbirth. It is not clear if the fetus is at greater risk if a woman is infected with COVID-19 but it is established that high fevers during the first trimester of pregnancy can increase the risk of certain birth defects.

There is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted via breast milk. In short, it is always a good idea to not expose pregnant women (and others with compromised immune systems) to infectious illnesses, and this is especially true during flu (and coronavirus) season.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered additional reader questions. Need more answers? Email audience@globeandmail.com

More Globe reporting:

Information centre:

