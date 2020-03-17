Coronavirus Update: Ontario, Alberta and B.C. declare states of emergency, Ottawa to unveil economic measures

Good evening – here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines
- Trudeau said Parliament will resume to pass emergency measures; economic measures are coming Wednesday
- Ontario , Alberta and B.C. declared states of emergency
- Canada’s big banks will reduce hours, close some branches
- Ontario’s top officials say they are short on conronavirus tests
Coronavirus in Canada
440: confirmed or presumptive cases in Canada; 7 deaths reported.
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency. The Eaton Centre was empty and closure notices dotted storefronts across Toronto. The province announced it is investigating its first possible COVID-19-related death. In Toronto, city hall is closed and non-essential staff have been sent home.
- Schools in British Columbia are closed indefinitely, Premier John Horgan announced. The province declared a public health emergency after reporting three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
- In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of emergency. Gathering with more than 50 people are banned, but essential services are exempt.
- The government in Quebec extended the tax filing deadline by 30 days. Two million individual taxpayers will have until June 1 to submit tax returns. If money is owed, both individuals and businesses will have until July 31 to make payment.
- Licensed daycares and casinos in Manitoba will close by the end of the week. “Manitobans can beat this issue if we just keep working together,” Premier Brian Pallister said.
The federal government is looking at the Emergencies Act for special temporary measures it could take to help protect Canadians. Experts said the government could use the act to declare a “public welfare emergency.”
- Global Affairs Canada has established an emergency loan program to provide up to $5,000 for Canadians or permanent residents abroad. The loan would finance a return trip or cover costs if they have to wait to get back.
Prime Minister Trudeau said Parliament would be recalled for an emergency session to pass an economic stimulus package. “We are looking to give people more flexibility to make payments and businesses to have more liquidity during this time,” he said.
- And: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would replace Trudeau if he were “unable to perform the functions of his office” because of COVID-19.
Coronavirus around the world
- In the U.S., Arizona, Florida and Illinois held Democratic presidential primaries, as coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home. The federal government recently urged Americans not to gather in groups of 10 or more.
- U.S. President Donald Trump said the federal government will hold off on closing the country’s border with Canada. Trump previously imposed travel bans on China, Iran and most of Europe.
- Watch: In Venice, Italy, coronavirus lockdown is having some unexpected positive side effects. Without tourist activity, canals are crystal clear.
- France is prepared to nationalize big companies that are suffering from market turmoil amid coronavirus, according to the country’s Finance Minister.
- Britain said it would launch a 330-billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and provide a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.
- Travellers stranded in foreign countries scrambled to get home as restrictions and tougher screenings ramped up at international borders.
- A European Union spokesperson said Russian sources are spreading disinformation online about coronoavirus. In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused foes of targeting Russia by spreading fake news about the outbreak to sow panic.
Coronavirus and business:
What happened today?
Canada’s six big banks will reduce hours and close some branches to help with social distancing measures, the CBA said.
- CIBC will temporarily close 206 “adviser centres.” The closings will impact 1,200 employees, who will continue to be paid, CIBC said.
- BMO will temporarily close 130 bank branches. Workers will also continue to be paid.
- Desjardins will cut physical “points of service” for in-person meetings to 349.
Trudeau said he does not know how long the current crisis will last – but that it could go on for months. Measures that are necessary to slow the spread of the virus – like self-isolation, closing restaurants and stores, and grounding flights – will hammer the economy, says Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, a professor of economics.
- “We are about to witness a downturn that could dwarf the Great Recession,” he said. “Coronavirus is creating a situation where, for a brief amount of time, 50 per cent or more of people may not be able to work."
Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick says it’s time to start preparing for the post-coronavirus recession.
- Put your money in a savings account;
- Don’t make big bets on stocks;
- Pay down debt.
Reader question
Question: Should I be taking extra precaution around pregnant women?
Answer: Pregnant women experience changes to their immune systems that can make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.
Women who have been infected with other coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, have slightly higher rates of miscarriage and stillbirth. It is not clear if the fetus is at greater risk if a woman is infected with COVID-19 but it is established that high fevers during the first trimester of pregnancy can increase the risk of certain birth defects.
There is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted via breast milk. In short, it is always a good idea to not expose pregnant women (and others with compromised immune systems) to infectious illnesses, and this is especially true during flu (and coronavirus) season.
More Globe reporting:
- Barry Hertz: “Anyone owning a theatre right now has to be completely terrified.”
- Theatre owner Eric Veillette: “This industry has been hit by one existential crisis after another.” Coronavirus means independent cinemas face a tough road ahead.
- Justin Ling: In a pandemic, jailing anyone more than necessary for public safety is dangerous.
- Scott Barlow: Stock market recovery will be dependent on containing coronavirus – and “on that front, it seems that the worst has yet to come.”
- Are Canada’s grocery stores able to cope? “We do not feel that there is a cause for concern as there is a significant supply of essential items," said the president of Longo’s.
- Ten books that offer lessons from past pandemics
- Alex Bozikovic: Parks are lungs for the city, and they’re medicine for us.
- Closed or postponed: Tokyo Smoke closes retail locations; the French Open will delayed; Uber suspends pooled rides; Volkswagen halts production;
Information centre:
- How to manage anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic
- How to survive the cocoon of self-isolation and how to self-isolate
- How to get social distancing right
- How to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus
- What essentials to buy if you need to self-isolate
- What to do if you think you have the virus
- How to clean effectively
- Tips to keep your kids entertained while home from school
- Coronavirus guide: The latest news on COVID-19 and the toll it’s taking around the world
