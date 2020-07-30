Coronavirus Update: Ontario back-to-school plan puts no limits on class size for elementary students

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ontario won’t limit class sizes for elementary school students, larger high schools will alternate between in-class and remote learning With already 3.3 million cases and 150,000 deaths recorded, why is there a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the U.S.? WE Charity affair: Trudeau and Telford testify the charity got “no preferential treatment” in the student grant contract decision

In Canada, there have been at least 115,799 cases reported. In the last week 3,127 new cases were announced, 8% fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 100,862 recoveries and 8,929 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,235,921 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 17,029,155 cases confirmed and 667,011 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery The image of Saint Christopher is seen inside an adorned car as a celebration for the Day of Saint Christopher, patron saint of travellers and drivers, in Guatemala City on July 30. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

32.9 per cent

The U.S. economy shrank 32.9 per cent in the second quarter – the worst and fastest contraction on record.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions that forced businesses to close, Congress pumped trillions of dollars into the economy in a bid to limit damage and enable a rebound. Initially, it worked. But in recent weeks, coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged, forcing new shutdowns and a downturn in economic activity. Experts say the second wave is now at a plateau.

Last week, 1.43 million Americans filed new claims for state unemployment benefits, the 19th consecutive week that figure exceeded one million. The government’s weekly US$600 unemployment payment is set to end soon, which will likely financially debilitate many unemployed Americans.

Coronavirus in Canada

Students in Ontario will return to school full-time in September. Masks will be mandatory for students in grades 4 to 12; younger students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear them. Elementary students will remain in cohorts throughout the day, eat lunch in their classrooms, and take staggered outdoor recess. High schools in large boards will open with a hybrid in-person and remote model, capping classes at 15. Meanwhile, the province’s long-term care sector is experiencing a staffing ‘crisis,’ a new report from an expert advisory panel says.

will return to school full-time in September. Masks will be mandatory for students in grades 4 to 12; younger students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear them. Elementary students will remain in cohorts throughout the day, eat lunch in their classrooms, and take staggered outdoor recess. High schools in large boards will open with a hybrid in-person and remote model, capping classes at 15. Meanwhile, the province’s long-term care sector is experiencing a staffing ‘crisis,’ a new report from an expert advisory panel says. Students in Manitoba will return to school full-time in September, but high schools will have to offer at least two days of classroom instruction per six-day school cycle. Lunch and recess breaks will be staggered; masks will not be required.

will return to school full-time in September, but high schools will have to offer at least two days of classroom instruction per six-day school cycle. Lunch and recess breaks will be staggered; masks will not be required. British Columbia will require the owners of short-term vacation rental units and hotels to keep contact information for all guests and limit the number of extra visitors. Last week, health officials confirmed more than 70 people had contracted COVID-19 and close to 1,000 others across the province were isolating at home after recent packed events and parties in Kelowna.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared before the House of Commons finance committee. Trudeau testified on the political controversy over a now-cancelled federal contract with WE Charity to administer the Canada Student Service Grant. Central to the controversy is whether Trudeau and his family’s involvement with WE constitutes a conflict-of-interest.

The Prime Minister said WE received “no preferential treatment,” and that when he learned the charity was recommended by the public service, he questioned if the decision had been properly scrutinized.

Trudeau said the government initially wanted Canada Service Corps to deliver the program, but that the public service said a third-party was required to deliver the program.

During her testimony, Katie Telford, Trudeau’s chief of staff, said WE’s role was the public service’s idea and that “this was a choice between going forward with the program or not.”

Yesterday, it was reported that WE spent US$605,853 on political consultants in Washington, D.C., last year.

Also today: The government will implement stricter rules for Americans travelling through Canada to Alaska. Travellers will be required to use one of five designated border crossings, take the most direct route, not visit tourist destinations, and display special tags on their vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s pandemic warning system: The Auditor-General is planning to investigate what went wrong with the Global Public Health Intelligence Network, Canada’s pandemic early warning system, after it cut its surveillance work and stopped issuing alerts a year ago. The probe follows a Globe investigation last week.

Coronavirus around the world

The U.S. has recorded more than 3.3 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the resurgence of the virus in more than 30 states shows little sign of easing up. Epidemiologists point to several reasons why the states have become so overrun.

has recorded more than 3.3 million cases and more than 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the resurgence of the virus in more than 30 states shows little sign of easing up. Epidemiologists point to several reasons why the states have become so overrun. Muslims across Africa are scrambling to afford a sheep to slaughter for Eid al-Adha, as livestock merchants raise prices to counter low sales throughout the pandemic.

are scrambling to afford a sheep to slaughter for Eid al-Adha, as livestock merchants raise prices to counter low sales throughout the pandemic. Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far.

Coronavirus and business

Most of Toronto’s financial district will remain empty in the fall as major companies opt to slowly reopen their offices.

Toronto-Dominion Bank said employees should expect to continue working from home this year, “possibly into 2021.” Earlier this week, Bank of Nova Scotia told its Greater Toronto Area employees they can continue remote work until 2021.

Many companies allowing a return to physical spaces are keeping the cap on the number of people in the office. For example, KPMG is implementing a 5-per-cent capacity, while Deloitte is allowing 10 per cent of its work force to return in-person.

A return to the office means employers must adjust work spaces, sealing off high-traffic areas, adding directional arrows to floors, and setting the expectation that masks will be worn.

A recent KPMG poll found 54 per cent of people were afraid to return to the workplace because of COVID-19. A majority of respondents, 72 per cent, are comfortable returning during this summer, when cases are overall low, but believe there will be a second wave that will shut offices again.

“In 2020, working remotely will be the norm, coming into the office will be the exception,” said Chris Dulny, PwC’s chief innovation officer.

Also today: DavidsTea will close 82 retail of its locations in Canada as it deals with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

And: Profit at Molson Coors fell almost 41 per cent in its second quarter owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Globe opinion

Gary Mason: “ Given the WHO’s track record with this pandemic, it’s tempting to suggest they may want to just hold their opinion on [travel bans]. But it’s difficult to ignore the conflict in the WHO’s messaging and what is happening on the ground.”

Given the WHO’s track record with this pandemic, it’s tempting to suggest they may want to just hold their opinion on [travel bans]. But it’s difficult to ignore the conflict in the WHO’s messaging and what is happening on the ground.” Anthony Piscitelli and Jason Thistlethwaite: “Many local governments have stepped up to fill this policy void, but with clear evidence of the effectiveness of masks in reducing COVID-19 already available, more concrete leadership should have come from [Ontario].”

“Many local governments have stepped up to fill this policy void, but with clear evidence of the effectiveness of masks in reducing COVID-19 already available, more concrete leadership should have come from [Ontario].” Michael Orsini and Francisco Ortega: “Few leaders have failed as miserably in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. It is almost as if he is jockeying for the dubious title of the world’s most dysfunctional leader during a global pandemic with U.S. President Donald Trump.”

More reporting

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

🏋️‍♀️ For the time-crunched fitness fan: Train your core during the day

Story continues below advertisement

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.