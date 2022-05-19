Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 382 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 20 per cent over the same period. At least 5,058 people are being treated in hospitals and 358 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is ninth among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Tracking vaccine doses

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

One food trend that’s come from the extra time in nature thanks to the pandemic? Foraging for wild plants.

Meanwhile, real estate agents have continued to see people selling their city homes and opting for something larger in the country.

Globe opinion

Editorial board: Another wave of COVID-19 is coming this year. Why isn’t Canada preparing to beat it?

More reading

Germany’s highest court approved rules requiring health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, solidifying a limited mandate that came into effect in mid-March. While there was public opposition to the law, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach welcomed the ruling, saying that “the state is obliged to protect vulnerable groups.”

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com