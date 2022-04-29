Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In the past seven days, there were 488 deaths announced, up 17 per cent over the same period. At least 6,539 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Jennifer Jones of New Orleans dances at the New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival on the opening day of its 2022 run, today. The festival opened after being cancelled once in 2020 and twice in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Kevin McGill/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

It’s official – Moderna has now asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine to protect babies, toddlers and preschoolers against the virus.

It’s too early to say how soon Health Canada will make a ruling on Moderna’s application. In the past, a few weeks to a few months have elapsed between vaccine-makers submitting their data on COVID-19 shots and the regulator granting approval.

The Massachusetts-based company also fleshed out its plans for a manufacturing plant in the Montreal area that will eventually make COVID-19 vaccines. When the pandemic hit, Canada had scant vaccine manufacturing capacity, leaving the country to rely on imported COVID-19 shots.

Coronavirus around the world

In China, more Beijing businesses and residential compounds were closed down today, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew, with many residents protesting by banging on pots and pans.

more Beijing businesses and residential compounds were closed down today, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew, with many residents protesting by banging on pots and pans. South Africa has likely entered a new wave of COVID-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks, the country’s health minister said today. It is the country’s fifth wave.

has likely entered a new wave of COVID-19 earlier than expected as new infections and hospitalizations have risen rapidly over the past two weeks, the country’s health minister said today. It is the country’s fifth wave. South Korea has lifted its outdoor mask mandate for citizens after already getting rid of most pandemic precautions. The decision came just days ahead of newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration on May 10 and despite his team’s opposition.

has lifted its outdoor mask mandate for citizens after already getting rid of most pandemic precautions. The decision came just days ahead of newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration on May 10 and despite his team’s opposition. A racial divide has emerged in the U.S. on current COVID-19 attitudes, with 71 per cent of Black Americans saying they favour requiring face masks for people travelling on airplanes, trains and other types of public transportation. That’s more than the 52 per cent of white Americans who support mask mandates for travellers, while among Hispanic Americans, 59 per cent are in favour.

on current COVID-19 attitudes, with 71 per cent of Black Americans saying they favour requiring face masks for people travelling on airplanes, trains and other types of public transportation. That’s more than the 52 per cent of white Americans who support mask mandates for travellers, while among Hispanic Americans, 59 per cent are in favour. Four members of Switzerland’s special forces who were fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have lost their bid for reinstatement, a court said today.

Coronavirus and business

Cirque du Soleil is back with a vengeance, after all its shows were forced to close during the pandemic, triggering mass layoffs and putting the company into insolvency.

“We’ve had to adjust our reopening plans a few times, but we came out of the restructuring with a business that’s leaner, more agile, less siloed and less capital-intensive than it was before,” said Stéphane Lefebvre, Cirque’s former chief financial officer, who took over the top job from long-time Cirque chief Daniel Lamarre last November.

Of its eight touring shows, five have reopened, with the rest slated to restart in the coming months.

Also today: The death of in-store shopping experience could well be exaggerated, if these business owners opening up stores and innovating on business plans have anything to say about it.

And: Going back to the office is like “a double-tap of inflation,” writes columnist Rob Carrick.

Information centre

