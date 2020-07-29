Coronavirus Update: Ontario pediatric hospitals urge daily schooling with physical distancing, but no masks for elementary students

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Ontario pediatric hospitals urge daily schooling with physical distancing, but no masks for elementary students
- Coronavirus deaths in the United States surpass 150,000, which ranks the U.S. sixth globally for per-capita fatalities
- Toronto and Peel Region will move into Stage 3 on Friday, leaving Windsor-Essex behind
In Canada, there have been at least 115,428 cases reported. In the last week 3,188 new cases were announced, 7% fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 100,432 recoveries and 8,917 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,182,249 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 16,687,284 cases confirmed and 659,568 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
6,100
Food banks in Toronto reported that new clients rose by about 6,100 in June – a tripling in new client numbers.
- In February, food banks reported roughly 2,000 new clients. About 20,000 people now use food banks each week, up from 15,000 in 2019.
- A survey of new clients found 76 per cent began using food banks primarily because of job losses or a reduction in working hours caused by the pandemic.
- About 28 per cent said they were receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but still needed to use food banks owing to the high cost of living in Toronto.
The report recommended that federal and provincial governments ensure recipients of CERB continue to have income supports when the program ends, reform Employment Insurance to reflect people in non-traditional jobs, and raise disability support to better reflect the cost of a basic standard of living.
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario announced Toronto and Peel Region, but not Windsor-Essex, will move to Stage 3 on Friday. Children’s hospitals issued new guidance on schools, calling for age-appropriate physical distancing (one metre for elementary students, and two metres for high-school students), but did not recommend masks for elementary school children. As well, it was announced Frank Marrocco, who led the Walkerton tainted-water inquiry – will lead commission into COVID-19 in long-term care homes.
- British Columbia announced most students will return to full-time school the fall, with students split into learning groups to reduce contact. The government will spend $45.6-million on additional health and safety measures. Meanwhile in Vancouver, the city’s transit agency said it hit a record high 453-million boardings in 2019; authorities say it will take three to five years to return to those levels.
- The government of Nova Scotia tabled a budget projecting a $853-million deficit, owing to pandemic spending. In February, the province forecast a $55-million surplus.
WE Charity spent US$605,853 on political consultants in Washington last year, including a firm co-founded by a trio of long-time Republican Party strategists. The charity is at the centre of an political controversy in Canada over a now-cancelled federal contract it was awarded to administer the Canada Student Service Grant.
- Payments included US$130,000 to Firehouse Strategies, which was co-founded by veterans of Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign.
- Although WE Day events have been held in 19 Canadian and U.S. cities, none have been staged in Washington, D.C.
At the House of Commons finance committee yesterday, the Craig and Marc Kielburger denied any wrongdoing, and were critical of media coverage of their organization.
COVID-19 and kids: Young children – particularly those under 10 – are less likely than teenagers and adults to spread coronavirus, according to an analysis of international evidence.
Coronavirus around the world
- The U.S. has passed 150,000 deaths, a number higher than any other country. Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman from Texas who has refused to wear a mask in the past, tested positive.
- Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said the city may postpone a legislative election for one year for fear of COVID-19 resurgence. Opposition democrats are aiming to win a historic majority in the Sept. 6 election, given widespread resentment of Beijing’s imposition of a new security law.
- While coronavirus has killed at least 180,000 people in Latin America and the Caribbean, the disease is also rattling the already fragile democratic system in both regions.
Coronavirus and business
Revenue at Shopify, the e-commerce giant, doubled as the company posted a US$36-million profit – its second profitable quarter as a public company.
- Shopify reported the total value of orders processed on its platform jumped 119 per cent in the quarter. The company also noted a record number of signups for Shopify Plus, its platform for larger businesses.
- During the pandemic, the company partnered with the Canadian government for several small business support programs, and launched a consumer-focused app. The company’s growth has pushed chief executive officer Tobias Lutke into the ranks of richest Canadian billionaires.
- Shopify declined to make predictions about its future performance and did not provide a financial forecast for the current quarter or rest of the fiscal year, citing pandemic uncertainty.
Shopify recently passed Royal Bank of Canada as Canada’s most valuable company.
Also today: Spotify reported lower than expected quarterly earnings, owing mainly to a 21-per-cent decline in advertising revenue brought on the pandemic.
And: RioCan, the property management company, reported a net loss of $350.8-million as tenants deferred rent. The company says it collected about 73 per cent of rent due in April, May and June.
Globe opinion
- Joseph Quesnel: “As Canada moves from pandemic crisis response toward recovery, the innovative natural resource economy must play a central role. And as a result, Canada will need First Nations as full participants and partners in the natural resource-based recovery.”
Distractions
📚 For the reader: The five books shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize, a literary award for political writing.
- Canada on the United Nations Security Council, by Adam Chapnick.
- Peace and Good Order: The Case for Indigenous Justice in Canada, by Harold R. Johnson.
- Claws of the Panda: Beijing’s Campaign of Influence and Intimidation in Canada, by Jonathan Manthorpe.
- Truth Be Told: My Journey Through Life and the Law, by Beverley McLachlin.
- Canadian Justice, Indigenous Injustice: The Gerald Stanley and Colten Boushie Case, by Kent Roach.
