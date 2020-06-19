 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Coronavirus Update: Ontario school boards asked by Premier Ford to prepare three return-to-school scenarios

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Ontario school boards to prepare three return-to-school scenarios
  2. Canadian retail sales dropped 26.4% in April
  3. Brazil tops 1 million confirmed cases

In Canada, there have been at least 100,620 cases reported. In the last week 2,677 new cases were announced, 26% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 62,984 recoveries and 8,346 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,459,172 tests.

Worldwide, 8,488,976 cases have been confirmed; and 453,981 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources; Coronavirus in maps and charts; Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

A person wearing a protective face mask with the words "Racism is a pandemic" attends a Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham, Britain.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged businesses to use the CEWS, the federal wage subsidy program, to rehire workers as expansions to CEBA, the loan program, were delayed.

  • CEBA provides interest-free, partially forgivable loans of up to $40,000 and has been expanded twice. Changes to CEBA to include small owner-operated businesses were planned to launch today.
  • CEWS provides some businesses wage subsidies up to up to 75 per cent.

Today, Trudeau visited a small business in Quebec in a bid to persuade businesses to take advantage of the wage subsidy. It’s the the second such visit in as many weeks, as the government tries to wean unemployed workers off CERB.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Brazil surpassed one million confirmed cases, as of Friday, though experts say the number – because of limited testing – is much higher. Total deaths in the country are approaching 50,000. Brazil is second only to the United States in total deaths worldwide.
  • Several hospitals in the United States that saw fresh surges of COVID-19 cases have started treating patients with dexamethasone, an inexpensive steroid, before confirmation of preliminary results of a British study. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Toronto Blue Jays closed their spring training complex after a player showed signs of COVID-19.
  • The chief medical officers in the United Kingdom agreed to lower the coronavirus threat level to “epidemic is in general circulation” from “transmission is high or rising exponentially.”

Coronavirus and business

Retail sales dropped by 26.4 per cent in April – worse than the 15.6 per cent estimate Statscan issued last month. Between February and April, consumer spending fell by 33.6 per cent, the agency reported today.

Sales were down in all sub-sectors in April:

  • 44.3 per cent drops at motor vehicle and parts dealers,
  • 12.7 per cent drops at food and beverage stores,
  • 32.2 per cent drops at gas stations.

“April is most obviously cementing its reputation as the worst month for the Canadian economy ever,” one economist said. But, as reopening efforts spread across the country, it’s likely April was the low point for purchases.

  • Statscan estimated retail sales jumped by 19.1 per cent in May.
  • High-frequency data have shown that economic activity is reviving as restrictions ease.
  • 51 per cent of small businesses say they are now fully open, according to CFIB.

If Statscan’s preliminary estimate is correct, total retail sales in May would still be roughly 20 per cent lower than a year earlier.

Tax and Spend: Ottawa’s recent CERB changes leave two questions answered: How to remove incentives that discourage people to return to work, and how to keep unemployed people covered once the program winds down.

Globe opinion

Celebrating graduation during coronavirus

Westview Centennial Secondary School grad Andrea Sergeant gathered with her parents to attend a small online celebration with teachers and students in her front yard last week. The event included games, most likely to awards and a valedictorian announcement. Andrea won the ‘most likely to become an Olympic athlete’ award.

Sarah Mortimer/The Globe and Mail

After the coronavirus pandemic dashed hopes of graduation ceremonies and proms, 2020 graduates across are reinventing tradition with virtual proms and drive-in ceremonies.

Distractions

🎥 For the movie buff: Six dad-centric films to stream this Father’s Day

  • Parasite: A slightly more challenging look at the concept of fatherhood, starring Song Kang-ho as a down-and-out patriarch with too many problems to count. This genre-hopping triumph will also cause you to rethink the sacrifices your own father might have made along the way.
  • Fences: This faithful adaptation of Fences, the play, sees Denzel Washington starring role as a garbage man who cannot, will not, connect with his son in 1950s era Pittsburgh.
  • Hearts Beat Loud: Nick Offerman plays father of the year in this light but affecting heartwarmer about dads, daughters and the power of music.

Information centre

Read most recent letters to the editor.

