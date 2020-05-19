Coronavirus Update: Ontario schools to stay closed through end of school year

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ontario is keeping all schools closed through the end of June and boosting summer programs Canada-U.S. border will stay closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21 Trudeau says Ottawa will back WHO but will probe agency’s relationship with China

In Canada, 79,112 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 28 days ago. There have been 40,333 recoveries and 5,912 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,398,574 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 4,828,891 cases have been confirmed, with 1,802,184 recoveries and 318,980 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese-style pub in Tokyo on Tuesday. Hypochlorous acid water is used to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Issei Kato ISSEI KATO/Reuters

Number of the day

78 per cent

Walmart’s online sales in the U.S. jumped 74 per cent in its first quarter that ended April 30.

Same-store sales rose 10 per cent at U.S. Walmart stores on strong sales of food, health and wellness goods.

“Walmart is a ‘pandemic winner’ that is likely to pick up share from the distress taking place across retail, particularly small businesses, department stores and others levered to shopping malls,” one analyst said. [For subscribers]

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 2,895 hospitalized cases, up 4 per cent drop from a week ago. Of those, 375 are in intensive care.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until June 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Cross-border travel was first restricted on March 21 and extended on May 21.

Some provinces, including Ontario and B.C., vocally opposed reopening the border until health authorities approved the move.

The Prime Minister did not say when Canada will open its border with the United States. The government is making decisions on a week-to-week basis, he said.

The consensus among a travel advisory committee is to lift measures within Canada before opening the country to non-essential travel.

Also today:

Canada will continue to support the WHO, the Prime Minister said, but signalled Ottawa will press for answers on China’s relationship with the global public health body. “No global institution is perfect, and there are obviously things we need to work on and things we need to improve,” he said two days after a resolution calling for an independent review of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

Canada will continue to support the WHO, the Prime Minister said, but signalled Ottawa will press for answers on China’s relationship with the global public health body. “No global institution is perfect, and there are obviously things we need to work on and things we need to improve,” he said two days after a resolution calling for an independent review of the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Some parents appear to be avoiding routine vaccinations over fears that going to a health care facility could increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. Some doctors are choosing to postpone or cancel routine vaccinations because of clinic closures or because they don’t have enough personal protective equipment to see patients safely, according to infectious disease experts.

The House of Commons administration says it is ready and able to implement a U.K.-style “hybrid” Parliament that allows regular in-person sittings to resume with some MPs participating by video on screens placed inside the Chamber.

Coronavirus around the world

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he would carry on with its coronavirus response, after U.S. President Donald Trump again threatened to pull out and freeze funding.

The Vice-President and Defence Minister of South Sudan have tested positive for coronavirus after a surge of cases swept through the high-level task force leading the government’s response to the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in India topped 100,000, with over 4,970 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and the rate of new infections rising by an average of 4,000 per day over the past week.

Watch: Epidemiologists advising the British government say tentative research suggests that children may not transmit the coronavirus on the same level as adults.

Watch: Chinese officials accused the U.S. of scapegoating China’s coronavirus crisis to distract from the Trump administration’s own mishandling of the pandemic.

Coronavirus and business

Reitmans announced it has obtained protection from its creditors, allowing it to undergo restructuring.

The apparel company continues to struggle with long-term business challenges and the pandemic impact.

Earlier this month, Reitmans warned that its “ability to continue as a going concern” would depend partly on its ability to secure financing to meet its financial obligations.

The company said on Tuesday that it is seeking interim financing as part of the restructuring process, and is also “in discussion with lenders with respect to a permanent financing” following its restructuring.

Also today: Air Canada defended its decision to lay off 20,000 people as right-sizing the company, and cut the amount of cash it burns daily. The airliner previously said it expects air travel to take at least three years to recover.

How might COVID-19 change the future of business?

The Globe and Mail assembled a wide list of ways COVID-19 and its aftereffects will transform society. Business is one of three parts of that series: The others focus on national, urban and foreign affairs, and travel, arts and sports.

Story continues below advertisement

Question: What will the future of retail look like?

Answer: Every business will be an online business, while supply chains will become redundant. Grocery stores will finally make the jump to online commerce, and while purchases to happen in stores, but they say e-commerce is essential to building loyalty.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery One student wrote: 'I got a postcard from my friend and without you still working, I would never had got it. So thank you again.' Handout

Stephanie Lecce, a third grade teacher at St. Pius X Elementary School in North Vancouver, created a “gratitude project” for her students, to express thanks for essential workers in various industries. “They thoughtfully created posters and letters of gratitude for different essential workers within our community,” she wrote.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

For the aspiring sommelier: Nine splurge-worthy wines to make a meal or celebration at home even more memorable.

Without the ability to go out for dinner and drinks, there can be a desire to make Saturday or Sunday supper more significant and enjoyable. Ordering a bottle off a restaurant wine list can easily cost $40 or more. Buy a similarly priced bottle online or at a liquor store, and you’ll get more wine for the buck considering it comes without the typical hospitality mark-up of two to three times the retail price.

Story continues below advertisement

With that mind, here is a selection of new and current releases that are worth a splurge, including:

2027 Cellars Pinot Gris Falls Vineyard 2019 (Canada)

Antinori Pian delle Vigne Brunello di Montalcino 2014 (Italy)

Bodegas Lan Crianza 2016 (Spain)

More Globe reporting and opinion

Alex Bozikovic: “ In several of the places where COVID-19 has hit hardest, early studies suggest that dense urban living is not the culprit.”

In several of the places where COVID-19 has hit hardest, early studies suggest that dense urban living is not the culprit.” Rob Carrick: “ Keep saving, Canada. The mark of financial success for the next 12 months or so is going to be your ability to defend the savings regimen you adopted in the pandemic as best you can.”

Keep saving, Canada. The mark of financial success for the next 12 months or so is going to be your ability to defend the savings regimen you adopted in the pandemic as best you can.” Andrew Coyne: “ All in all ... it won’t do to make too much of a fuss over China’s repression of dissent at home or adventurism abroad. Far better to understand and engage this emerging giant than to risk alienating it.”

All in all ... it won’t do to make too much of a fuss over China’s repression of dissent at home or adventurism abroad. Far better to understand and engage this emerging giant than to risk alienating it.” It’s time to start thinking about how much your expectations for your personal finances are based on the economy returning to more or less normal conditions sometime soon.

If there’s one tradition that has remained more or less constant throughout Canada’s history, surely it’s camping. But as the country warms up and people prepare to get outside with the first wave of COVID-19 beginning to ebb away, some traditions may have to be put on hold. Starting, in this case, with the tent.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.