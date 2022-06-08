Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Ontario will lift most remaining mask mandates as of this Saturday, including on public transit and in many health-care settings

Moderna says its new Omicron-targeted vaccine produces a better immune response against the variant than the original shot

Forget the full return to the office: Remote work is here for another five years, predicts the head of a global commercial real estate services company

In the past seven days, there were 175 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 41 per cent over the same period. At least 3,206 people are being treated in hospitals and 233 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 17th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

The head of a global commercial real estate services company predicts remote work is here for another five years. “The behaviours of COVID made it comfortable and easy for people not to come in. The job market made it easy for employees not to come in,” said Mark Rose, chief executive of Avison Young.

As many Canadians no longer fear congregating and vaccine passports have been dropped, real estate firms say retail and restaurant chains are scrambling to pick up space again.

Frank Ching: China’s COVID-19 response has been more about ideology than health

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports that are cropping up as a result of pent-up travel demand during the pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has been “misunderstood” in saying cops asked the federal government for the Emergencies Act, says deputy minister Rob Stewart.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

