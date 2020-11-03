Coronavirus Update: Ontario unveils new tiered system for restrictions

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Ontario unveils new criteria for COVID-19 restrictions; businesses in some hot spots to reopen soon
- Americans head to the polls in a presidential election underscored by a surging pandemic
- Canada’s top doctor announces new recommendations for non-medical masks
In Canada, there have been at least 244,636 cases reported. In the last week 21,748 new cases were announced, 13% more than the previous week.
There have also been at least 203,285 recoveries and 10,276 deaths. Today, 68 new deaths were reported, compared to 29 yesterday.
Worldwide, there have been at least 46,959,365 cases confirmed and 1,206,119 deaths reported.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced detailed criteria for a new system of tiered restrictions that will allow businesses to reopen in some hot spots. Also, an outbreak was declared after at least 40 workers test positive on a farm in Bayham. Meanwhile a state of emergency is declared in Aylmer ahead of an anti-mask protest. And the province reported a record of 1,050 new cases and 14 deaths today.
- Starting Friday, face masks will be mandatory in indoor public places in three major cities in Saskatchewan: Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.
- Quebec reported 871 new COVID-19 infections and 34 more deaths today.
In Ottawa, Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, released new guidelines for non-medical masks, saying they should be made of at least three layers and stressing their importance ahead of winter.
- Face masks should comprise two layers of tightly woven fabric such as cotton or linen, plus a third layer of a “filter-type fabric” such as polypropylene, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
- “The fit is the most important thing,” Dr. Tam said, emphasizing a pinched nose and full coverage of nose and mouth, but also comfort and breathability.
Coronavirus around the world
- Americans went to the polls today under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.
- Mexico reported 3,763 additional cases and 205 more deaths yesterday,, bringing the official number of cases to 933,155 and the death toll to 92,100.
- British retailers are fretting over the critical Christmas shopping season, with a second lockdown in England set to come into place on Thursday. Shops selling non-essential items such as books and sneakers have been ordered to close, at least until Dec. 2. During the first lockdown, they closed for nearly three months, until mid-June.
Coronavirus and business
The cruise industry has given up on restarting operations this year.
- After giants Carnival and Norwegian extended a halt on cruises through the end of 2020, the group that represents cruise lines with 95 per cent of global capacity says its members have agreed to suspend U.S. sailing operations for the rest of the year.
And: Bausch Health says COVID-19 cut third-quarter revenue by $150-million
Globe opinion
- Gary Mason: “The disturbing uptick in cases in B.C., for instance, has been blamed on large gatherings, especially weddings and celebrations of life. What drives me nuts is the idea that some people think they’re exempt from making the same sacrifices you and I are. Let others cancel their wedding plans, sometimes at a huge personal and financial expense. Let others defer celebrating the life of someone who has left us amid the pandemic.”
- Editorial: “When it comes to the U.S. election, we have no control over what happens. The pandemic is a very different story. Canada’s results are entirely dependent on the actions of Canadians and their governments. We are the masters of our fate. Our governments need to acknowledge and embrace that.”
More reporting
- COVID-19 pandemic sparks in-room ‘wellness war’ at hotel chains
- More federal funding needed to address inequalities harming COVID-19 response, the Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief in Alberta regional chief says.
- Protecting your well-being through the pandemic: advice for working parents
