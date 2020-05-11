Coronavirus Update: Ottawa announces new loan program for big businesses with ‘strict’ conditions

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ottawa announces a new loan program for big businesses affected by the pandemic, but any federal money will come with “strict” conditions. Quebec becomes the first province to reopen some schools and daycares, with smaller classes and new sets of rules. Shortage of virus-testing supplies in Africa is hampering the continent’s fight against the pandemic

In Canada, 69,907 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 18 days ago. There have also been 32,663 recoveries and 4,992 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,167,923 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 4,147,046 cases have been confirmed; with 1,428,338 recoveries and 284,037 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Green dots mark a schoolyard, to help students keep distancing as schools outside of Montreal began to return to the classroom today. CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Number of the day

100

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said more than 100 vaccine candidates are being looked at worldwide and some are in early clinical trials.

A vaccine has been seen as a key condition for resuming prepandemic normal life.

Tam said Canada is monitoring all of them and considering how they could be rolled out domestically.

Research is still in its early stages, Tam cautioned. Vaccines often take 18 to 24 months to develop.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are at least 3,038 hospitalized cases, up 3 per cent in the last week. Of those, 430 are in intensive care.

In Ottawa, the government announced new money for large companies with strict limits on dividends and executive pay, plus a commitment to the country’s climate change goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the program, the large employer emergency financing facility or LEEFF, Ottawa will provide bridge financing to companies with at least $300 million in revenue.

Loans start at $60 million for companies that were unable to secure financing through banks or the markets.

The money cannot be used by companies already facing insolvency, and is off limits to any firm that has been convicted of tax evasion.

Participation in the program will impose limits on restructuring, paying dividends, share buybacks or excessive executive compensation.

Participation would also require companies to publish annual climate-related disclosure reports that show how their future operations will support national climate goals.

The government said it is still working on the program details and further announcements are to be made later.

And: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer backed the government’s efforts to include Taiwan in WHO discussions on COVID-19, a position that China opposes.

Coronavirus around the world

News that coronavirus was spreading quicker in Germany just days after the country began to ease its lockdown is prompting global concerns of a second wave.

The British government’s 51-page plan to reopen the economy has been met with widespread confusion and criticism from regional leaders.

Experts are warning U.S. lawmakers that relaxing physical distancing too quickly could see cases surge again by the fall and send the economy back into lockdown.

Watch: A new surge in coronavirus cases took Russia’s tally past those in Italy and Britain, making it the third highest in the world.

Yemen has declared Aden, interim seat of the Saudi-backed government, an “infested” city after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped.

Coronavirus and business

More than 100 cases in four provinces are linked to an outbreak at Kearl Lake, an oil sands work camp in northern Alberta. At least three workers with the virus returned to La Loche, in northern Saskatchewan, where more than 130 cases and two deaths have been reported. At least one person returned to Nova Scotia, and 16 people went home to B.C. with the virus.

Also today: Twitter will start labelling tweets with disputed or misleading COVID-19 information, as platforms face increasing pressure to combat the spread of misinformation. The label will provide links to reputable information site, as curated by Twitter.

For weeks, false claims circulating on social platforms – such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube – have included false cures and conspiracy theories linking the virus with conspiracy theories about Bill Gates or 5G mobile phone technology.

Tweets with a call to action that could potentially cause harm, such as telling people to stop physical distancing, will be top priority.

Story continues below advertisement

Question and answer

Question: How accurate is COVID-19 testing?

Answer: Headline-grabbing false-positive test results should not rattle the public’s confidence in efforts to track COVID-19 in Canada, experts say. Despite a spate of recent examples, including the false alarm in Nunavut, several experts insist the phenomenon remains rare given the scope of tests administered in the country.

All lab tests have limitations, says Christine Nielsen, chief executive officer of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science.

The accuracy of a medical test is measured in two ways: how often it correctly finds people with the disease, and how often it correctly finds people without.

Many factors can affect the outcomes, including the quality of the sample itself, the type of tools used to obtain and assess the sample, and at what stage of infection the sample was obtained.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on physical distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Second World War veteran walks laps for children’s charity

John Hillman, a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, has raised more than $115,000 for a children’s charity by walking 101 laps in the courtyard of his retirement home. The money will go to Save the Children Canada’s emergency fund.

Hillman’s daughter said he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old British veteran who raised $55-million for NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

🍝For the home cook: What’s for dinner?

Story continues below advertisement

Pantry pasta: Use pantry staples you have on hand – olives, tuna, red peppers – in this simple weeknight pasta dinner.

Use pantry staples you have on hand – olives, tuna, red peppers – in this simple weeknight pasta dinner. Pasta frittata: Add two eggs per person to leftover pasta and sauce for a simple frittata dish.

Add two eggs per person to leftover pasta and sauce for a simple frittata dish. Pork with beans and kale: Sauté then simmer pork, then finish the dish with leafy kale and a spritz of lemon juice.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.