Coronavirus Update: Ottawa, big banks partner to launch $221-million initiative for Black entrepreneurs

Ottawa and Canada’s biggest banks partnering to provide a combined $221-million over four years in credit and services for Black entrepreneurs Ford, Legault call on Trudeau to increase health transfers to the provinces PEI adjusts curriculum to address academic gaps students face as they return to school

In Canada, there have been at least 134,194 cases reported. In the last week 4,149 new cases were announced, 16% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 118,149 recoveries and 9,155 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 6,365,290 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 27,570,742 cases confirmed and 897,383 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery A students has their temperature taken as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

As part of the Ontario-Quebec Summit on economic recovery and health preparedness, Premiers Doug Ford and Francois Legault called on the federal government to increase health transfers to provinces.

Summit on economic recovery and health preparedness, Premiers Doug Ford and Francois Legault called on the federal government to increase health transfers to provinces. Many Ontario bus routes were cancelled after drivers, many who cited age-related health concerns, decided to not return to work. Meanwhile, the Premier said all outbreaks in schools will be publicly reported.

Health authorities in Quebec said that Montreal has about 20 outbreaks, including one in a daycare and two at schools. The biggest cause for concern remains private gatherings and activities, according to the city’s public health director.

said that Montreal has about 20 outbreaks, including one in a daycare and two at schools. The biggest cause for concern remains private gatherings and activities, according to the city’s public health director. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a recent rise in active cases in the province is concerning but government micromanaging isn’t the answer to curbing the spread.

Premier Jason Kenney says a recent rise in active cases in the province is concerning but government micromanaging isn’t the answer to curbing the spread. In British Columbia, Tla’amin Nation residents have been ordered to shelter in place after confirmation that four members have tested positive and others are reporting coronavirus symptoms.

In Ottawa,the federal government and Canada’s biggest banks are partnering to provide a combined $221-million over four years in credit and services for Black entrepreneurs to address systemic barriers to success.

The backbone of the Black Entrepreneurship Program will offer better access to capital, with Ottawa committing up to $33.3-million for loans worth between $25,000 and $250,000. That money comes in conjuncture with a combined $128-million in commitments from the Big Six banks and the Vancity and Alterna Savings credit unions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the pandemic highlighted existing inequalities that disproportionately hurt Black Canadians and the need for an economic restart that helps more Canadians succeed.

Coronavirus around the world

AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress today. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday, citing journalist Bob Woodward, said President Donald Trump “lied” to the American public about the threat of the coronavirus “on purpose.”

National Institutes of Health told Congress today. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday, citing journalist Bob Woodward, said President Donald Trump “lied” to the American public about the threat of the coronavirus “on purpose.” Irish budget airline Ryanair has cut its annual passenger target to 50 million passengers from a forecast of 60 million made in July as COVID-19 renders the winter a “write-off,” Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said.

Funding: The International Monetary Fund warned that the coronavirus crisis was “far from over” and underscored the need for multilateral co-operation to ensure adequate supplies once a vaccine is developed.

Climate: Concentrations of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere hit a record high this year, a United Nations report showed on Wednesday, as an economic slowdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had little lasting effect.

Coronavirus and business

Rental housing markets across the country are seeing weaker demand as many postsecondary remain in their hometowns.

The student slowdown is contributing to broader weakness in the rental market. Some units are empty for longer or rented for less – a slight reprieve from years of low vacancies and rising rates.

However, the trend is not across the board for student rentals as some students look secure a place to live should protocols for in-class learning change, or because they need to be near campus to complelte schoolwork.

Also today: Canada’s central bank announced today it would hold the key interest steady at a record-low 0.25 per cent, and leave other pandemic-related market actions unchanged. The Bank of Canada said bond purchases will be "calibrated to provide the monetary stimulus needed to support the recovery.”

And: The Canadian dollar rebounds from a three-week low as the number of housing starts surge.

