Coronavirus Update: Ottawa expands interest-free loan program to more businesses

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ottawa announces more support for more small businesses, but entrepreneurs warn many will be left behind Trump unveils plans to ease physical-distancing and reopen the U.S. economy in areas with low transmission of coronavirus Business Council of Canada urges steady, cautious approach to restarting economy

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Fan portraits are set on the supporters tribune of a soccer club in Moenchengladbach, Germany. All major events in the country are suspended until the end of August. Martin Meissner/The Associated Press

Number of the day

22 million

Almost 22 million Americans – 13.5 per cent of the labour force – have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21. Last week alone, 5.2 million workers filed a claim.

It’s the most dramatic uptick in claims since the U.S. Department of Labor started compiling data in 1967.

In February of this year, the overall unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent, a historic low.

“The labour market has imploded,” one economist said.

Coronavirus in Canada

29,929 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 12 days ago. There have also been 9,687 recoveries and 1,191 deaths. Health officials have administered 500,979 tests.

Ontario expanded its guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing. Those who live or work in “congregate” settings, are essential or cross-border workers or are in close contact with health-care workers should be tested as soon as possible if they have symptoms.

expanded its guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing. Those who live or work in “congregate” settings, are essential or cross-border workers or are in close contact with health-care workers should be tested as soon as possible if they have symptoms. B.C. Premier John Horgan says the province’s success to date in containing the spread of COVID-19 is fuelling plans for how and when the province will reopen schools and businesses and resume elective surgeries in hospitals, noting these decisions were weeks away.

Premier John Horgan says the province’s success to date in containing the spread of COVID-19 is fuelling plans for how and when the province will reopen schools and businesses and resume elective surgeries in hospitals, noting these decisions were weeks away. Quebec expanded its push to fill staffing shortages at nursing homes ravaged by COVID-19, taking the unusual step of calling on the military to join in the effort.

expanded its push to fill staffing shortages at nursing homes ravaged by COVID-19, taking the unusual step of calling on the military to join in the effort. Three workers at a facility in Alberta’s Kearle Lake oilsands facility have tested positive.

Kearle Lake oilsands facility have tested positive. Manitoba will ban non-essential travel to northern and remote areas of the province.

In Ottawa, the federal government expanded eligibility for CEBA, the interest-free loans program, but entrepreneurs warn the program will leave many small businesses behind.

Companies with payrolls between $20,000 and $1.5-million in 2019 will now qualify. Previously, the program required payrolls between $50,000 and $1-million.

So far 195,000 companies have qualified for a total of $7.5-billion in loans.

Trudeau also said a program is coming to help businesses cover rents for at least three months but the details still need to be worked out with the provinces and territories.

Also today: The U.S.-Canada border will not reopen for “many weeks," the Prime Minister said, even as President Donald Trump signals he wants to ease restrictions.

Coronavirus around the world

2,102,714 cases confirmed around the world; with 2,102,714 recoveries and 140,954 deaths reported.

During a videoconference, Trudeau and other G7 leaders criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the WHO. Trump also unveiled plans to ease physical distancing and reopen the economy in areas with low transmission of coronavirus and strong testing.

President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to the WHO. Trump also unveiled plans to ease physical distancing and reopen the economy in areas with low transmission of coronavirus and strong testing. While severe lockdowns have lifted across China , consumers and small businesses are grappling with one of the country’s worst economic forecasts in decades.

, consumers and small businesses are grappling with one of the country’s worst economic forecasts in decades. Germany will ease out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

will ease out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. The British government has extended its lockdown by at least three more weeks, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country topped 100,000.

government has extended its lockdown by at least three more weeks, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country topped 100,000. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister after the two clashed over how to curb the spread of coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister after the two clashed over how to curb the spread of coronavirus. More than 1 million coronavirus tests will be rolled out starting next week in Africa to address a gap in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Coronavirus and business

The president of the Business Council of Canada is urging the country’s first ministers to take a co-ordinated and cautious approach to reopening the economy and lifting stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Goldy Hyder wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers and territorial leaders urging them to listen to health authorities before restarting the economy.

“Decisions should be based on sound medical analysis, accompanied by widespread, systematic testing and contact tracing of positive cases," Hyder wrote.

Trudeau said last week Ottawa and the provinces are in discussions about reopening the Canadian economy in phases, but said the current restrictions will likely be in place for weeks.

Reader question

Question: How can you continue to eat healthy?

Answer: Experts say healthy food options are still possible while practising social distancing and self-isolation, even if it means having to rely on frozen and canned choices to make grocery store trips less frequent.

Debora Sloan, a registered dietitian in Ottawa, says to have fun with recipes and make things that can be frozen for later.

She says things such as tofu, Greek yogurt, egg whites and cottage cheese are perishable protein items that “last longer than we think,” whereas lentils, canned beans, chickpeas and tuna pack a protein punch with a longer shelf life. A plant-based protein powder can be added to things such as smoothies and pancakes.

Frozen fruits and vegetables also provide plenty of nutrition, Sloan says, and frozen options can be better than fresh produce that has been sitting in a delivery truck after it has been picked.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Story continues below advertisement

An act of kindness

Thank you, and stay safe

Readers’ tributes to front-line workers in the coronavirus fight

We asked Canadians to share how their communities are honouring the people helping to battle COVID-19.

Open this photo in gallery A thank you sign for paramedics on a porch in east Toronto, directly across the street from a Toronto Paramedic Services station. Melissa Tait

Tierney Milne and Mark Illing, who created this tribute, wrote: “Thank you to all the essential workers and to everyone for doing their part, we love you!”

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Illing and Ms. Milne painted these tributes at a boarded-up Vancouver pub. Dylan Hamm

Open this photo in gallery Zubin Gandhi, Mississauga Courtesy of family

Jonathan Tan wrote: “All nurses and doctors, thank you for taking care of people that are not feeling well and keeping the babies safe.”

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of family

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

🏋️‍♀️For the fitness fan.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery No gym? No problem. Zachary Skidmore built his own squat rack with materials found on his parents' property. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“Lumber-jacked gym”

While adhering to Ohio’s stay-at-home order but still trying to keep fit, Zachary Skidmore squats ... a tree trunk?

Skidmore, a former U.S. Army police officer and part-time personal trainer, built his ‘Lumber-Jacked Gym’ entirely out of timber over two weeks in the backyard of his parents’ house in Jackson.

Open this photo in gallery A DIY cable fly machine. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The seven station setup, which includes a cable fly machine, bench press, treadmill and leg press, was designed as a way to help him stay fit during quarantine.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com. The Globe’s paywall has been removed on coronavirus news stories.