Coronavirus Update: Ottawa extending emergency benefit to part-time, seasonal workers

Federal emergency benefit to be extended to part-time and seasonal workers Canada ‘disappointed’ in U.S. move to freeze funding for World Health Organization Canadian GDP contracts 9 per cent in March as COVID-19 upends economy

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Despite a nationwide lockdown order, garment workers in Dhaka, Bangladesh take to the streets, blockading a road, to demand payment of due wages. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

9 per cent

The Canadian GDP contracted 9 per cent in March, StatsCan said in an earlier-than-normal estimate.

In a preliminary estimate, the agency said March’s decline in GDP is expected be the largest one-month contraction in records dating back to 1961. For the entire first quarter, GDP would decline by 2.6 per cent.

Coronavirus in Canada

28,206 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 11 days ago. There have also been 8,948 recoveries and 1,007 deaths. Health officials have administered 481,090 tests.

Ontario introduced a plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in long-term care homes, including stricter testing, screening and surveillance measures. There are 93 outbreaks in care homes across the province.

introduced a plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in long-term care homes, including stricter testing, screening and surveillance measures. There are 93 outbreaks in care homes across the province. Health officials in Quebec have started to publish a list of seniors homes with COVID-19 cases. At least 41 facilities have confirmed cases in the province. In 25 homes, more than a quarter of residents are infected.

have started to publish a list of seniors homes with COVID-19 cases. At least 41 facilities have confirmed cases in the province. In 25 homes, more than a quarter of residents are infected. The Manitoba government sat for a one-day emergency session. Legislation introduced includes measures to extend the powers of the chief health officer, prohibit price-gouging, and provide economic relief.

government sat for a one-day emergency session. Legislation introduced includes measures to extend the powers of the chief health officer, prohibit price-gouging, and provide economic relief. The city of Halifax, in Nova Scotia , laid of 1,500 seasonal and casual workers.

, laid of 1,500 seasonal and casual workers. In Prince Edward Island, measures to contain the coronavirus appear to be working. Today, the province reported its first new case in a week.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said CERB eligibility will be extended to those making less than $1,000 in a month, including part-time, seasonal workers, and those whose EI has run out.

Allowing workers who are still collecting a small paycheck to receive CERB will “significant difference in shoring up the workforce,” said Karl Littler, Senior VP of Public Affairs at the Retail Council of Canada.

And: Karina Gould, Canada’s International Development Minister, says Ottawa is disappointed that Donald Trump has frozen U.S. funding to the World Health Organization after the President accused it of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization is funded by member countries. The United States, with an annual contribution of about US$400-million, is the WHO’s biggest funding source, providing more than 10 per cent of the agency’s budget.

Leaders of the WHO vowed to continue their fight against the pandemic with new funding sources to replace any U.S. cuts.

Also this week: “There’s a perception that anyone can do farm work": A shortage of skilled farm labourers is putting pressure on food supply systems in Canada.

More than 40,000 people come to Canada for seasonal agricultural work every year. With travel restrictions in place, the flow of workers into the country has been slow and unsteady.

Approximately 1,000 farm workers landed last week, with an additional 3,000 to 4,000 slated for this week.

The next few weeks are critical for seeding and pruning fruit and vegetable crops.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard will be live on the Globe’s Instagram on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST answering reader questions. Submit a question to audience@globeandmail.com

Coronavirus around the world

2,017,163 cases confirmed around the world; with 504,967 recoveries and 130,632 deaths reported.

Finance officials from the G20 agreed to a debt freeze for the world’s poorest countries through the end of the year, a move that will free up more than US$20 billion for spending on improving health systems and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

agreed to a debt freeze for the world’s poorest countries through the end of the year, a move that will free up more than US$20 billion for spending on improving health systems and fighting the coronavirus pandemic. New confirmed cases in China were down in the mainland, but the number of locally transmitted infections increased in the country’s northeast border with Russia.

were down in the mainland, but the number of locally transmitted infections increased in the country’s northeast border with Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the country’s lockdown by 19 days, but will allow countryside industries to reopen next week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the country’s lockdown by 19 days, but will allow countryside industries to reopen next week. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose party had a third-place showing in the national election just two months ago, is being praised for his handling of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose party had a third-place showing in the national election just two months ago, is being praised for his handling of the pandemic. Moscow introduced a travel permit system to help police a lockdown meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Russia has 24,490 confirmed cases of the virus and 128 deaths.

Coronavirus and business

The economic shock from the coronavirus will be the “sharpest on record,” the Bank of Canada said today. The downturn has been amplified by the oil price shock.

Real GDP will shrink between 15 and 30 per cent this quarter, according to a forecast by the central bank.

If lockdown measures are relaxed relatively soon, the country can avoid significant “structural damage” to the economy. Foreign demand and consumer and business confidence are likely return “relatively quickly” making a swift rebound possible.

But, if strict measures persist and oil prices remain low, the risk of long-term damage to the economy increases. High unemployment figures could prove persistent.

The “timing and strength of the recovery will depend heavily on how the pandemic unfolds and what measures are required to contain it,” the bank said.

Also today: The central bank announced two new programs to buy bonds.

The Provincial Bond Purchase Program will buy up to $50-billion provincial bonds.

The Corporate Bond Purchase Program will buy $10-billion of investment-grade corporate bonds in the open market.

The Bank of Canada did not change its key interest rate, currently 0.25 per cent.

Reader question

Question: Why will it take so long to develop a COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer: The development of any vaccine can be compared to a long and challenging marathon with an uncertain outcome – and that is especially true when dealing with a new pathogen.

The purpose of a vaccine is to expose the body’s immune system to some portion of the virus so it can prepare in advance for a real attack. For instance, a vaccine might include an antigen, or protein, from the surface of the virus. But finding the antigen that will trigger an effective immune response is easier said than done.

Viruses are constantly mutating and evolving. The antigen must produce immunity against all strains, or variants, of the virus.

Researchers must follow well-established regulatory protocols that are designed to ensure a therapy is both effective and safe. Once an antigen is selected, it has to be tested in animals before human trials can begin.

After a vaccine has successfully passed animal testing, it is then tried in a small group of healthy volunteers. This is known as a phase-one clinical trial. If the vaccine clears this critical hurdle, trials are expanded gradually to include more people.

Experts estimate it will take between one to two years to develop a vaccine. And once a vaccine does exist, special production facilities will have to gear up operations to meet the global demand. That, too, will take time.

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Wenting Li

Figuring out FaceTime is not for the young at heart

“I preface my remarks to my youngest son to be patient with me and then ask how I can use a “real face-time app” on my phone. As I say the words I hope that I am saying them right. I’m probably not.

I ask him to walk me through it. Slowly. Should I press the button that says accept? Should I press continue? A note pops up to tell me to read the terms and conditions before I continue."

"The app my son was helping me with seems to be installed and working because he calls me and, amazingly, I can see him on my phone. I wave frantically at him. It works! I hang up. But then I text him: How do I call you, using the FaceTime app?

He directs me to the right icon. It works. He answers. I wave. He hangs up.

And now, how cool is it that I can tell my husband that I also have a FaceTime app?”

10 books that offer lessons from past pandemics, including:

The History of the Peloponnesian War by Thucydides

by Thucydides Oedipus Rex by Sophocles

by Sophocles The Birchbark House by Louise Erdrich, a book for young adults

