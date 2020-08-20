Coronavirus Update: Ottawa extends CERB, eases EI eligibility with $37-billion income support package

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Liberals ease EI eligibility, extend CERB as part of $37-billion in new emergency income supports Pandemic accelerates drastic slowdown of China’s manufacturing industry as companies fight to survive Canadian home prices edge up in July, but data point to a slowing market

In Canada, there have been at least 123,870 cases reported. In the last week 2,636 new cases were announced, 1 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 110,284 recoveries and 9,054 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,298,673 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 22,411,300 cases confirmed and 787,672 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Patrons watch a movie at an AMC cinema in Franklin, Tenn., on Aug. 20. AMC Theaters reopened more than 100 of its cinemas across the United States for the first time since closing in March with a 15-cent ticket price promotion and new safety precautions in place. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Number of the day

17

Laurentian University is suspending admissions to 17 programs, as it grapples with a deficit and the implications of the pandemic for postsecondary institutions.

The programs no longer accepting students include anthropology, archeology, geography and a host of others, from business to music, languages and mathematics.

New students will not be admitted to those programs, but the university said returning students will be able to complete their courses.

Coronavirus in Canada

Postsecondary students returning to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada will be tested three times during their 14-day self-isolation. Students will not be able to attend class until their self-isolation is complete and they test negative. Meanwhile, pandemic-related costs have shrunk the province’s surplus by $31.3-million from 2019 figures.

Some Yukon students have returned to the classroom for the first time since March. Each school has individual operating plans. School buses are running, but health officials encouraged families to handle their own transportation needs this year.

students have returned to the classroom for the first time since March. Each school has individual operating plans. School buses are running, but health officials encouraged families to handle their own transportation needs this year. Officials in Alberta said the Cargill meat-processing plant outbreak appears to be contained after five cases were reported last week.

said the Cargill meat-processing plant outbreak appears to be contained after five cases were reported last week. A former Liberal health minister said Ontario should test for COVID-19 at schools in hot spots around the province.

In Ottawa, the Liberal government announced $37-billion in new income support measures as it eases eligibility rules for Employment Insurance while winding down the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The final, one-month extension of CERB will cost about $8-billion and take the benefit into September.

CERB has paid out $68.5-billion as of early August to 8.6 million applicants, an uptake that greatly exceeded the government’s estimates.

In an Aug. 6 report, the Finance Department estimated CERB would cost $80.5-billion in total.

While CERB is ending, the labour market has not fully recovered, leaving millions still in need of some kind of support. After CERB, unemployed workers will be able to apply for a revised EI.

The changes to EI include:

Reducing the number of required hours worked from the current range of 420 to 700 hours, to a new, temporary minimum of 120 hours.

The government said it intends to freeze payroll premiums – how EI is normally funded – at current levels for two years.

Unemployed workers can also apply for one of the three new income-support programs:

The Canada Recovery Benefit: For workers who are self-employed or are not eligible for EI and cannot resume work. The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: For workers who are ill or who must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19. The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit: For workers who are unable to work because they are caring for a child, dependent or family member because schools or daycares are closed because of COVID-19.

Last month, the government projected a deficit of $343-billion for the current fiscal year.

Coronavirus around the world

The pandemic has drastically accelerated the slowdown of China’s manufacturing industry. The pain of the economic downturn is felt most acutely in Dalingshan, a town in the province of Dongguan, the southern manufacturing hub, which once called itself “Asia’s furniture products base.”

manufacturing industry. The pain of the economic downturn is felt most acutely in Dalingshan, a town in the province of Dongguan, the southern manufacturing hub, which once called itself “Asia’s furniture products base.” Johnson & Johnson aims to test its experimental vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according to a U.S. government database of clinical trials. The trial would be conducted in nearly 180 sites across the United States and other countries.

government database of clinical trials. The trial would be conducted in nearly 180 sites across the United States and other countries. Watch: World Health Organization regional director Hans Kluge told media a vaccine would not be the end of the pandemic and urged people to prepare to live with COVID-19.

regional director Hans Kluge told media a vaccine would not be the end of the pandemic and urged people to prepare to live with COVID-19. Russia will test its first potential vaccine on more than 40,000 people starting next week. Backers of the project said the trial will be overseen by a foreign research body.

will test its first potential vaccine on more than 40,000 people starting next week. Backers of the project said the trial will be overseen by a foreign research body. A Reuters poll of economists found that Britain’s economy will not fully recover from its pandemic downturn for at least two years. The country has suffered the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Europe, leading to criticism of the government’s response.

Coronavirus and business

Home buyers in Ontario say the pandemic changed what they want in their next home, a new survey shows.

30 per cent of respondents said they wanted a bigger home with more space and 19 per cent said they wanted access to more outdoor space.

Experts say the pandemic, where more people are working from home more often, accelerated an existing trend toward the suburbs, where homes are more affordable.

Despite demand for homes in more suburban areas, the downtown market has not changed because of the pandemic: Home prices and demand remain consistent.

However, Jim Ritchie, an executive at Tridel, says the desire to move out of the city is “reflective of the moment,” not necessarily what real estate markets will look like several years down the road.

Also today: Canadian home prices edge up in July, but data point to a slowing market

And: Pandemic-related immigration slowdown threatens Canadian economy, Royal Bank of Canada report says

Globe opinion

Kevin Lynch and Serge Dupont: “However, that is what CERB and other transfers do. If workers can earn more income staying home safely, there is no economic incentive to rejoin the work force.”

Editorial: “[Justin Trudeau’s] announcement Tuesday means that committee hearings into the WE Charity fiasco, and any news stories they might have generated, have been silenced for the rest of the summer, and probably well into the fall.”

More reporting

Distractions

🏋️‍♀️ For the extreme athlete: Why does time fly in the last mile, but crawl in the first?

It turns out that the flow of your mental clock can be influenced by a wide variety of both internal and external factors – an insight that may shed light on how we’re experiencing exercise under the changed conditions of the pandemic, and perhaps even on how we’re experiencing the pandemic itself.

Information centre

