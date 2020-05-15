Coronavirus Update: Ottawa extends CEWS until the end of August

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Ottawa extends CEWS until fall
- Ontario premier asks commercial landlords to be flexible
- Canada’s N95 mask order dropped by 18.9 million units in first week of May
In Canada, 74,532 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 25 days ago. There have also been 36,763 recoveries and 5,553 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,293,384 tests.
Worldwide, 4,500,157 cases have been confirmed; with 1,619,019 recoveries and 304,798 deaths.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
1 in 3
In all, 2.2 million people in Ontario - or about a third of workers - were affected by the shutdown, the province’s fiscal watchdog said Friday. An estimated 1.1 million workers in the province have lost their jobs, and another 1.1 million have seen their hours sharply reduced.
Coronavirus in Canada
There are currently at least 2,956 hospitalized cases, a 3 per cent drop from a week ago. Of those, 402 are in intensive care.
- The premier of Ontario said landlords should be flexible with commercial tenants. Toronto cancelled all summer camps, affecting some 68,000 young people.
- In Quebec, four Canadian Forces members working in long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19. Another military member tested positive in Ontario. Quebec will provide one million masks to Montreal to distribute to hot zones.
- In British Columbia, parents will have the option to return their kids to the classroom part-time starting in June, with the goal to fully return in September. “It’s our genuine desire to make sure no one feels pressured to do this,” the premier said.
- Every senior in Manitoba will receive a $200 relief cheque, plus a signed letter from the premier.
- The third phase of PEI’s reopening plan will launch early, on June 1, instead of June 12. The province has not reported a new case in 17 days.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day. Schools in the province will stay closed until September, the province confirmed today.
- Eight new cases were reported in Saskatchewan’s far north, including five cases in the community of La Loche.
- New Brunswick reported no new cases. Of the 120 cases in the province, 119 have recovered.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program will be extended until the end of August.
- The Finance Minister announced the extended eligibility for the program.
- The Prime Minister also announced $450-million in funding for research institutions. Like CEWS, the new program will cover up to 75 per cent of a worker’s wage.
Also today: Canada’s order of N95 respirator masks dropped by 18.9 million in the first week of May because of cancelled or amended contracts.
- On May 1, the government said it had orders for 154.4 million N95s. On May 8, that number was updated with no explanation to 135.6 million. The numbers are updated every Friday on the government’s website tracking its orders of PPE.
- In a statement, government official indicated “challenges experienced in the supply chain” were to blame for the drop in the order.
And: With riding lessons and horse shows out of commission, businesses in dire straits are rationing food and putting off medical care for their animals – or euthanizing them to cut their losses.
Coronavirus around the world
- In the United States, House Democrats pushed ahead with a far-reaching $3 trillion relief bill that would double the aid approved by Congress. Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump have promised to oppose the legislation. The FDA ordered a coronavirus testing program promoted by Bill Gates to stop its work, pending further review.
- In Aden, Yemen, hundreds have died, with symptoms of what health officials suspect to be coronavirus. The country’s weak health-care system has limited capacity to test possible cases as it continues to struggle after a five-year civil war. Only 700 ICU beds exist in the country of 30 million.
- Three countries – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – open their shared borders, creating the first “travel bubble” in the EU. None of the three sparsely populated countries reported more than a dozen new cases yesterday.
- The health minister of Brazil resigned today, less than a month into the job. The minister was tasked with creating a pandemic response that aligned with the president’s view that restrictions should not destroy the economy.
Coronavirus and business
Canadian home sales dropped 57 per cent in April, the weakest activity since 1984, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.
- Last month, 16,612 homes were sold on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 57 per cent from 38,493 in March.
- In the GTA, new listings dropped by 56 per cent from March to April, and the average the average selling price in the GTA fell 11.8 per cent.
“The Canadian real estate market was effectively closed for business in April,” a senior official at BMO said in a research note.
And: In an unemployment crisis unlike any since the 1930s, a guaranteed living is a tempting idea – if we can figure out how to make it effective and affordable in the long run. John Ibbitson and Dave Parkinson look at some of Canada’s options.
Question and answer
On May 13, the Munk Dialogues hosted technology reporter Kara Swisher for a live Q&A on the role of ‘Big Tech’ and Silicon Valley in our society after COVID-19. Read the full recap of the livestream here.
Rudyard Griffiths: You have come up with an important thesis about how this pandemic has affected Big Tech and Big Tech’s impact on our society as a result of the pandemic. Can you unpack that for us?
Kara Swisher: I have written for a long time about the growing impact of technology on every aspect of our world, whether it’s education, health care, commerce, communications, media, whatever.
Tech has created the biggest and most important companies in the world. The people that run these companies are the richest people in human history and the most powerful and most unaccountable people in human history.
They have not just railways, like others did, or the steel mills, like [Andrew] Carnegie did. But in fact, they have data and information. They have never had so much data on so many human beings. It’s an incredibly powerful thing.
This pandemic, which is global, these companies, which are global, have created a situation where they are accelerating the trends they were already causing, such as the death of Main Street retail, this shift into monolithic companies. Google owns search, Facebook owns social media, Amazon owns commerce.
We’ve seen that we need them desperately in this pandemic situation in order to operate our society. It only further solidifies their strength. It further takes away the ability of regulators to control them. And it [reduces] the appetite to control them, which had been growing pre-pandemic.
An act of kindness
Sohail Mansoor is offering housing to health care workers on a pay-what-you-can basis
Mr. Mansoor has a basement suite in his home in Toronto. A few weeks ago, he went on Facebook and offered it to any health care worker on a pay-what-you-can basis.
His post was shared dozens of times, which led him to a website started by a group in Victoria called healthworkerhousing.ca, which offered similar housing. Mr. Mansoor got in touch with the organizers and within a couple of days he had launched Health Worker Housing in Toronto and helped it expand further. The all-volunteer group now operates in nine Canadian cities and it’s expanding into the United States.
“It has been incredibly rewarding to see it come together,” he said. “I’ve been in real estate for 16 years. It’s nice to be able to do it in a way that really makes a difference.”
Distractions
