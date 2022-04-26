Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Ottawa plans to forgive up to 50 per cent of COVID-19 pandemic loans to Indigenous businesses
  2. More than half of Americans have had COVID-19 infections, according to a new antibody study
  3. Air Canada’s revenue more than triples to $2.6-billion as travel recovery takes hold

In the past seven days, there were 409 deaths announced, up 23 per cent over the same period. At least 6,421 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 13th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Workers wait in line for a nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19 at a makeshift testing site in Haidian District, Beijing, on April 26.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

The federal government plans to forgive up to 50 per cent of COVID-19 pandemic loans to Indigenous businesses.

  • The Indigenous Business Initiative was launched in the spring of 2020 to give emergency, interest-free loans of up to $60,000 to Indigenous-owned businesses, modelled after the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), the government’s main emergency loan fund. Like CEBA, up to a third of the COVID-Indigenous Business Initiative loan did not have to be repaid.
  • The 2022 federal budget, tabled earlier this month, announced that the nonrepayable portion would soon increase to 50 per cent of the value of the loan.

Change in direction: While many distilleries and breweries pivoted operations to make hand sanitizer in the early days of COVID-19, they’ve since walked away from this side business for a variety of reasons.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

In a career advice column, one boss asks whether they should rehire an employee who was terminated because of their vaccination status.

Also today: Air Canada reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday and said revenues rose to $2.6-billion from $729-million in the same period of 2021, as passengers shook off fears of COVID-19 and resumed flying, albeit in smaller numbers than in pre-pandemic days.

And: Commodities with the biggest exposure to China are starting to price in a worsening COVID-19 situation as fears of more lockdowns worsen an already soft demand outlook.

Globe opinion

