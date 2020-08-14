Coronavirus Update: Ottawa preparing for a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ this fall which could overwhelm health-care systems



In less than a month, millions of kids will return to school. What do parents need to know?



Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In Canada, there have been at least 121,568 cases reported. In the last week 2,583 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week.

Worldwide, 20,907,020 cases have been confirmed; and 755,589 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Rickey Battles reacts to the Houston, Texas heat as he stands in line to collect groceries distributed by the Wesley Community Center to residents affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic on August 14. ADREES LATIF/Reuters

Number of the day

300 million

The European Union has agreed to buy at least 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential vaccine in its first advance purchase deal, which could weaken plans led by the World Health Organisation for a global approach.

Coronavirus in Canada

Also today: Are you sending your kids back to school? Here’s why answering that question is so difficult for some parents this fall.

In Ottawa, the government said it is preparing for a “reasonable worst-case scenario” this fall, in anticipation of a surge in new cases as more people gather indoors.

New national modelling data shows a peak in cases this fall, followed by “peaks and valleys,” which could overwhelm health-care systems, said chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

The ups and downs in cases are expected to continue in Canada until January 2022, the data shows.

Tam said health officials are “overplanning,” including for peaks higher than experienced in March and April, and the possibility of outbreaks concurrent with the flu.

Building capacity within the health care system, while encouraging best public health practices, will give Canada the best chance of keeping the epidemic on a “slow burn,” Tam said.

It’s also important to be ready to quickly ramp up response measures – like identifying and isolating infected people – should cases spike. The COVID Alert app, launched last month and downloaded by 2 million users, will be useful in that process, Tam said.

Also today: The government announced a program that will allow asylum seekers working on the front lines of COVID-19 to apply for permanent residency in Canada more quickly.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States , the ban on non-essential travel between the U.S. and the Canadian and Mexican borders was another 30 days. Elsewhere, Joe Biden called on all governors to make masks mandatory to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans. Meanwhile, two additional churches joined a lawsuit, backed by a conservative legal group, challenging limits on public gatherings, citing religious liberties.

, the ban on non-essential travel between the U.S. and the Canadian and Mexican borders was another 30 days. Elsewhere, Joe Biden called on all governors to make masks mandatory to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans. Meanwhile, two additional churches joined a lawsuit, backed by a conservative legal group, challenging limits on public gatherings, citing religious liberties. Fearing a second wave, Britain and other European countries are re-imposing some pandemic restrictions. The U.K.‘s sudden re-imposition of quarantine measures for travellers returning from abroad has left thousands scrambling.

Coronavirus and business

When the federal wage-subsidy program was announced, the government billed it a program that would help small businesses. New data from the CRA shows only 22 per cent of the $23.9-billion paid out between mid-March and the first week of July went to those businesses with 25 or fewer employees. Observers says its the fault of a poorly designed program.

Medium-sized businesses (with 26 to 250 employees) accounted for 44 per cent of funds, and larger enterprises with more than 250 employees, 34 per cent.

Observers point to the lengthy time it took to roll out the program, time in which hard-hit companies had already laid off staff, along with the complexity of the subsidy calculations and its all-or-nothing formula for determining eligibility.

Last month, the government extended the program and announced changes that replaced the stringent formula with a proportional payout and made qualifying easier. The government also increased its estimate for the program, bumping the figure by $59.7-billion to a total $83.6-billion.

Also today: Inside a wild year of rapid growth – and undeniable risk – for Canadian mask manufacturer Medicom.

And: Retail sales in the United States rose just 1.2 per cent in July after increasing 8.4 per cent in June. Economists says financial support, like the now-expired $600-weekly relief, is necessary to support an early recovery.

Globe opinion

Bruce Grierson: “Many people report that the first month of lockdown felt like it lasted about a year. But then the clock started speeding up. And now it’s whirring like a propeller. If that’s been your experience, too, the question is why. The short answer: because time isn’t real.”

“Many people report that the first month of lockdown felt like it lasted about a year. But then the clock started speeding up. And now it’s whirring like a propeller. If that’s been your experience, too, the question is why. The short answer: because time isn’t real.” The Globe editorial board: Gold-medal Canada can reopen the economy while beating the virus. Bronze-medal Canada can’t.

More reporting

Information centre

