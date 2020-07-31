 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Ottawa says CERB will end, be replaced with EI-like program

Jessie Willms

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Ottawa to replace CERB with EI-like program; extend small business rent relief
  2. Racialized people made up 83 per cent of cases between mid-May to mid-July in Toronto
  3. ‘Kelowna cluster’ accounts for half of British Columbia’s active cases

In Canada, 116,262 cases have been reported. In the last week 3,056 new cases were announced, 14 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 101,214 recoveries and 8,934 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,294,029 tests.

Worldwide, 17,305,917 cases have been confirmed; and 673,173 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

People eat lunch in a dining area set up in the Glendale Galleria mall parking garage in Glendale, California on July 31.

LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Number of the day

4.5 per cent

Canada’s GDP rose 4.5 per cent in May from April, higher than Statscan’s previous preliminary estimate of a 3 per cent increase. The new figures are still 15 per cent below prepandemic levels.

  • May numbers show a spike in industries most disrupted by lockdown measures: accommodation and food services were up 24.2 per cent, construction jumped 17.6 per cent and retail trade gained 16.6 per cent.
  • However, the arts and entertainment industry, similarly hard-hit, fell another 2.9 per cent. The airline industry rose 1.9 per cent but is still down 96 per cent from prepandemic numbers.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, with CERB set to end in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an EI-like program for gig and contract workers.

  • The program will include access to training, and the ability to work more hours with a less steep clawback in benefits. Trudeau said more details of the program will be announced later.
  • As of July 26, the government paid out $62.75-billion in CERB payments to 8.46-million Canadians. About half those costs have gone to EI-eligible workers, leaving millions who don’t pay into EI unable to access the program once the emergency benefit ends.
  • Even as the some segments of the economy begin to rebound, layoffs continue and the jobs that have returned – nearly one million in June – are not part of an even recovery. For young people, women and gig workers, the recovery remains perilous.

Also today: COVID Alert, the voluntary contact tracing app, is now available to download.

COVID-19 and race: In Toronto, 83 per cent of all COVID-19 cases between mid-May and mid-July were among racialized people, new data from public health officials says. The city’s racialized population is 52 per cent.

  • The data shows Black people represented 21 per cent of all cases – the highest share of any group.
  • All groups except white and East Asian were overrepresented based on the size of their overall population.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Vietnam reported its first-ever death from COVID-19, and 104 new cases last week after going almost 100 days without confirmed cases of local transmission. The country of 97-million people is known as a model for effectively containing the coronavirus.
  • In the United States, Dr. Fauci expressed “cautious” optimism that a vaccine would be available next year. Also today, the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, a financial life for millions, will expire at midnight. With 30-million currently collecting benefits, government relief efforts now represent 7.1 per cent of American personal income. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said a deal for a new coronavirus aid bill is not near and that talks with White House would continue Saturday.
  • With new daily cases on the rise in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country will “squeeze (the) brake pedal” on plans to ease some restrictions. The country is reporting an estimated 4,900 new daily cases, up from 2,000 a day at the end of June.
  • In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions in the capital Manila until mid-August. “My plea is to endure some more,” he said in a televised address. Duterte also said if supplies of a vaccine became available, China will give the Philippines priority access.

Coronavirus and business

Air Canada posted a $1.7-billion second-quarter loss today, as revenue fell 89 per cent and passenger capacity declined 92 per cent.

  • The airliner’s CEO, Calin Rovinescu, again attacked the federal government, demanding financial aid and/or looser travel restrictions. “It should be one or both, but it cannot be neither,” he said. Travel restrictions, he said, are to blame for the prolonged drought in airfares.
  • Rovinescu said talks with Ottawa on an airline-specific aid package are “active,” and that many foreign competitors have received some sort of government bailout, while enjoying fewer restrictions on travel.
  • Stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, he said, were necessary at first, but should now ease. “Other parts of the world have also had a more rational, I would say, science-based approach to opening markets,” he said.

Also today: Laura’s Shoppe Inc. has obtained creditor protection. The clothing retailer joins other Canadian companies, like Reitmans Canada Ltd. and Aldo Group, in filing for creditor protection.

And: Telus reported a 39 per cent drop in profit in its second quarter as store closures and reduced roaming hit the bottom line.

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions

🍿 For the movie and TV buff: It’s the long weekend. Find A/C, a couch, and these streamable titles.

  • Canadian thriller White Lie is a wild, nail-biting look at our immeasurable capacity for self-deception
  • Warrior Nun is a television show about roving gangs of armed and dangerous nuns. It’s wonderfully weird.
  • Trigonometry is a rich, 8-episode look at polyamorous romance

Or try Random Acts of Violence, a movie that Barry Hertz says cements Jay Baruchel’s reputation as Canadian cinema’s sickest little puppy; these three gritty dramas about women; or if it’s a comedy you’re after, stream Schitt’s Creek, now nominated for 15 Emmys.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

