Coronavirus Update: Ottawa to provide provinces with $19-billion for pandemic recovery

Ottawa to provide provinces, territories with $19-billion in funding to “safely restart” economy Russian hackers accused of trying to steal vaccine data from Canada, Britain and U.S. B.C. researchers estimate less than 1 per cent of province was infected by first coronavirus wave

In Canada, there have been at least 109,080 cases reported. In the last week 2,276 new cases were announced, 12 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 72,782 recoveries and 8,825 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 3,562,996 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 13,554,477 cases confirmed and 584,124 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery The High Line, an elevated park built on a historic freight rail line, reopens to the public with limited capacity in New York City on July 16. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

1.5 million

Between February and May, 1.5 million women lost their jobs, pushing women’s participation in the labour market to a 30-year low, according to a new report.

Women tend to work in industries hardest hit and slowest to rebound, and are more likely to fall out of the workforce.

Women with toddlers or school-aged children saw their employment fall 7 per cent, compared to a 4 per cent dip for fathers.

Single mothers with a toddler or school-aged child saw their employment drop 12 per cent between February and June, compared with a 7-per-cent decrease for single fathers.

Women accounted for about 45 per cent of the decline in hours worked, but will only make up 35 per cent of the recovery.

Coronavirus in Canada

A new study says less than 1 per cent of people in British Columbia were infected with COVID-19 in the initial wave. The study also says the province’s true infection rate is about eight times the rate based on reported cases – a rate consistent with international research.

were infected with COVID-19 in the initial wave. The study also says the province’s true infection rate is about eight times the rate based on reported cases – a rate consistent with international research. In Ontario, a man in Mississauga has been charged after he allegedly made disparaging remarks after being asked to wear a mask at a Chinese grocery store.

In Ottawa, the Parliamentary Budget Officer released a report that said Crown corporations – including the Bank of Canada, Business Development Bank, Export Development Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. – are projected to lose billions this fiscal year. The report is in response to last week’s economic and fiscal snapshot.

This fiscal year, Crown corporations will lose $12-billion. Last fiscal year, those corporations had collective gains of $7.3-billion. Crown corporations “by definition, should be profitable,” the PBO said. The budget watchdog also says the government is not providing sufficient information for MPs to assess the role Crown corporations are playing in federal efforts to manage the economic fallout of COVID-19.

The report also focused on explaining why the projected deficit is $87.2-billion more than the PBO’s June 18 estimate. That $87.2-billion discrepancy is related to $42.3-billion in new announcements, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit extension; $36.5-billion related to assumptions about economic growth and Crown corporation revenue; and $9-billion in new spending unrelated to the pandemic.

Also today: The federal government will provide $19-billion in funding to the provinces and territories as part of the country’s “recovery phase.” The money is to go to increasing testing and contact tracing efforts, securing personal protective equipment, ensuring sufficient access to childcare, and transit support for municipalities.

And: WE Charity could have received up to $43.5-million under the now-cancelled contract to administer the student volunteer program, the minister for youth told the first parliamentary committee hearing into the contract controversy today.

Previously, the government said WE Charity would receive at least $19.5-million, with the final figure dependent on the number of students enrolled.

Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger said Employment and Social Development Canada recommended that WE Charity administer the program, and she took the suggestion to cabinet. She also said the Prime Minister did not direct her to pick WE.





Coronavirus around the world

Russian hackers, believed to be part of Russian intelligence services, allegedly targeted data from “organizations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.”

intelligence services, allegedly targeted data from “organizations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.” Israel’s prime minister said he is meeting with senior officials to discuss “interim steps” to try and contain a coronavirus surge without having the country return to a general lockdown as the number of new cases reaches record levels.

prime minister said he is meeting with senior officials to discuss “interim steps” to try and contain a coronavirus surge without having the country return to a general lockdown as the number of new cases reaches record levels. On Friday, leaders from 27 European Union nations will meet in person for the first since February, to try to carve up a potential aid package of €1.85-trillion ($2.86-trillion) among themselves.

nations will meet in person for the first since February, to try to carve up a potential aid package of €1.85-trillion ($2.86-trillion) among themselves. U.S. company Johnson & Johnson is in talks with the government of Japan and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation about locking up allocations of its potential vaccine as it prepares to kick off human trials. Meanwhile, Republican National Committee announced Thursday that it is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Fla., next month.

Coronavirus and business

Just 16 per cent of businesses in B.C. are confident the province’s $1.5-billion recovery plan will help them survive or succeed.

Two-thirds of those surveyed were relying on some form of government support and owners were braced for a “second wave” of shutdowns or other problems if programs expire too quickly.

Some 28 per cent believed they’ll return to normal once programs end, 32 per cent expected to cut workers’ hours, 27 per cent anticipated layoffs, and one business in every 10 forecast either temporary or permanent closure.

Also today: Global debt soared to record-high US$258-trillion in the first quarter of 2020, and globe debt-to-GDP rose to 331 per cent, , the Institute of International Finance said.

And: Vox Media to cut 6 per cent of work force on grim recovery prospects in 2020.

Globe opinion

Gary Mason: “I totally get that a majority of the public, and the many businesses that serve it, want life to return to normal as soon as possible. Who doesn’t? But I worry we are jumping the gun here – like really jumping the gun.”

More reporting

A civil liberties group in Ontario said giving police the personal information of who has tested positive for COVID-19 violates their rights.

NHL players often battle through aches, pains and even illness. But in the COVID-19 era, that definition of “toughness” is out.

“There’s a lot of juice in there, a lot of juice in the building, and high spirits,” Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said of the team’s practices.

Will 2020 have a song of the summer?

For the achy, broken bodies: We know sitting is bad but short bursts of exercise are good, and the warmup is a key element to a workout routine. But what if you wake up sore?

Stretch before you get out of bed.

A one-minute routine: Extend your arms and reach your fingers long as you pull your toes toward you. Breathe. Then, hug yourself as you point your toes (your legs are still straight). Breathe through your diaphragm and alternate these two exercises for 30 seconds to one minute.

Extend your arms and reach your fingers long as you pull your toes toward you. Breathe. Then, hug yourself as you point your toes (your legs are still straight). Breathe through your diaphragm and alternate these two exercises for 30 seconds to one minute. A two minute practice for lower back and hips: With your knees bent and feet on the bed, bring one knee into your chest. Breathe. Hold the knee in as you straighten the opposite leg. Breathe. Bend your knees and repeat on the opposite side. Alternate for roughly 90 seconds.

With your knees bent and feet on the bed, bring one knee into your chest. Breathe. Hold the knee in as you straighten the opposite leg. Breathe. Bend your knees and repeat on the opposite side. Alternate for roughly 90 seconds. A two minute practice to offset sitting: Spine twist. Stay on your right side with your left hand at your temple. Keeping your pelvis stable, rotate your chest slightly backward. Think about your spine moving, not your elbow. Repeat both on the other side.

And: Try these exercises for hip pain, and maybe add some meditation to the mix.

Information centre

