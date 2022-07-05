Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

The federal government is facing increased pressure to axe its ArriveCan app in an attempt to address the chaos plaguing Canada’s major airports The pandemic exacerbated the intense pressure nurses and health care workers in Canada experience, and prompted some to seek jobs abroad

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

Airlines and airports across Europe are struggling to keep up with strong demand as tourism rebounds from the pandemic, causing chaos for travellers and forcing Heathrow and Gatwick to impose their own limits on capacity. And, British Airways cancelled more flights scheduled for the summer, it said on Tuesday.

The domestic travel industry in Canada is also struggling to ramp up its capacity after a long, quiet period brought about by the pandemic. Air Canada and WestJet were found to have the poorest on-time performance of the 10 big North American carriers.

A recent survey of commercial real estate markets across Canada by Avison Young suggests that clients are placing increased emphasis on office amenities that offer fitness facilities in a bid to motivate workers to return to the office.

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

