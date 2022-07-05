Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
- The federal government is facing increased pressure to axe its ArriveCan app in an attempt to address the chaos plaguing Canada’s major airports
- The pandemic exacerbated the intense pressure nurses and health care workers in Canada experience, and prompted some to seek jobs abroad
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- The ArriveCan app, which was implemented for travellers to prove they are vaccinated and that they have a quarantine plan if they contract COVID-19, is being partially blamed for travel delays at Canadian airports. The Conservative transport critic said Canada’s airports have become “an international embarrassment,” and is calling for a return to prepandemic travel rules, including ending use of the ArriveCan app.
- More Canadian nurses are feeling burnt out, and are seeking alternative career paths, or are going abroad. In a recent survey by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), 87 percent of more than 2,600 hospital registered practical nurses (RPNs) said they have considered leaving their nursing job after the pandemic because of working conditions and abusive behaviour directed at them by families of patients. In Ontario, two emergency rooms were temporarily closed due to staff shortages, prompting doctors and nurses to call on the government to tackle the labour problem.
- Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because they expired this spring, and it couldn’t find any takers for them either in or outside of Canada.
- At least three overnight camps have temporarily shut down in Quebec following COVID-19 outbreaks.
Pandemic recovery
- Airlines and airports across Europe are struggling to keep up with strong demand as tourism rebounds from the pandemic, causing chaos for travellers and forcing Heathrow and Gatwick to impose their own limits on capacity. And, British Airways cancelled more flights scheduled for the summer, it said on Tuesday.
- The domestic travel industry in Canada is also struggling to ramp up its capacity after a long, quiet period brought about by the pandemic. Air Canada and WestJet were found to have the poorest on-time performance of the 10 big North American carriers.
- A recent survey of commercial real estate markets across Canada by Avison Young suggests that clients are placing increased emphasis on office amenities that offer fitness facilities in a bid to motivate workers to return to the office.
More reading
- Andre De Grasse, Canada’s fastest man, is planning to run the 100, 200 and 4x100-metre relay at the world championships following his second bout with COVID-19
- How to navigate airport delays and luggage pile-ups if you’re travelling this summer
- James Topp, soldier who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate while in uniform, faces court martial
- Crown seeks to revoke bail for Ottawa convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
