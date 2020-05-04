Coronavirus Update: Ottawa weighing whether to produce a 2020 budget

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Ottawa weighing whether to produce a 2020 budget amid pandemic uncertainty Trudeau, world leaders pledge billions for coronavirus research into vaccine affordable for all countries Air Canada loses $1-billion in first quarter and is burning through $22-million of cash a day amid a halt to most air travel

In Canada, 60,615 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 18 days ago. There have also been 25,744 recoveries and 3,842 deaths. Health officials have administered 953,664 tests.

Worldwide, 3,558,418 cases have been confirmed; with 1,143,655 recoveries and 249,471 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery As Italy emerges from nine weeks of lockdown, some gather in Venice to commemorate the health care workers who died during the outbreak. MANUEL SILVESTRI/Reuters

Number of the day

57 per cent

According to a poll conducted for The Globe and Mail, 57 per cent of respondents reported not wearing masks or gloves when they leave their home.

Of the 43 per cent who do wear protective gear:

14 per cent report wearing both masks and gloves;

19 per cent just wear masks;

10 per cent just wear gloves.

The poll was conducted between April 25 and 27, with 1,049 Canadians surveyed through land lines, cellphones and online. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 2,946 hospitalized cases, up 9 per cent in the last week. Of those 493 are in intensive care.

In Ottawa, the federal government is considering whether or not it should release a 2020 budget or or fiscal update. The 2020 budget was originally planned for March 30, following the last fiscal update in December 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted the "tremendous degree of uncertainty” around the future of Canada’s economy, making it difficult to release an accurate budget.

In place of a budget, the government has regularly updated a cost breakdown for pandemic-related measures.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the government to release a budget or fiscal update, given many provinces are easing restrictions. Scheer also said the government should support the provinces’ reopening efforts by ensuring adequate testing supplies and PPE are available.

Also today: The federal government joined a international pledging conference that hopes to raise $11-billion to produce an affordable vaccine.

Canada has already promised $850-million to fight the spread of coronavirus, the Prime Minister said during his remarks.

Countries are already to poll data and research to help develop a vaccine, and make its manufacturing work at a global scale, Canada’s health minister said.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu described the effort like a race “where you want everyone to be able to cross the finish line at once.”

Canada’s first day with zero new COVID-19 infections: It’s what we’re all working toward, together.

The Globe’s resource center has information to help you get through this extraordinary time. #HelpZeroCanada

Coronavirus around the world

Italy’s lockdown has eased off, but employees and business owners are worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

lockdown has eased off, but employees and business owners are worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections. United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper accused Russia and China of using the pandemic to push their own agendas and create divisions in Europe and NATO.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper accused of using the pandemic to push their own agendas and create divisions in Europe and NATO. Indian police clashed with crowds of stranded migrant workers as the country-wide lockdown -- the largest in the world -- eased.

police clashed with crowds of stranded migrant workers as the country-wide lockdown -- the largest in the world -- eased. Japan’s Prime Minister extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate was not yet low enough to ease restrictions.

Prime Minister extended a nationwide state of emergency to May 31, saying the new coronavirus infection rate was not yet low enough to ease restrictions. Watch: World leaders have launched a pledging drive – without the U.S. – to raise at least $8-billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus

Coronavirus and business

Air Canada posted a $1-billion net loss in the first quarter of 2020, after 90 per cent of its schedule was cut starting mid-March. The airline is burning through $22-million of cash a day amid a halt to most air travel.

In the first three months of 2020:

Revenue fell by $712-million to $3.7-billion, compared with the year-earlier period.

Operating loss was $433-million, compared with a profit of $345-million in the first quarter of 2019.

“No adjectives can describe the pandemic’s effect on our industry,” the company’s CEO told analysts on a call this morning.

Question and answer

Question: Are ERs safe places to be?

Answer: You can rest assured that hospital emergency departments are taking extra precautions to reduce the risk of the coronavirus being spread from person to person.

Patients are usually screened at the door for signs of infection prior to triage and registration. Once registered, they are placed in a space safely apart from other patients while they wait to be seen by a health care provider.

“If you feel like you’re having an emergency then, of course, you should come to the emergency department,” says Aikta Verma, chief of the department of emergency services at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

“If you need us, we are here,” she adds.

An act of kindness

“Some people deserve more than a thank you”

Open this photo in gallery Submitted by Cristina Casapu in Newmarket, Ont. Submitted by Cristina Casapu in Newmarket Ontario

Distractions

🍞For the at-home baker: Put down the sourdough starter. Try creativity instead.

Amy Rosen: “Instead of mirroring Insta-popular recipes such as dalgona coffee, the secret Hilton Doubleday cookie recipe, focaccia or whatever happens to be popular next week, why not create? What I’m talking about is using your creativity.

Creativity is a gift that should be nurtured rather than stunted by cake fails, especially right now. Think about a moment you discovered something new and enjoyable (side note: this actually could be sourdough). Didn’t the time just fall away? It could be reading, doodling, finding new ways to fit chocolate into your diet, or karaoke. I promise, cooking can make you feel just like you do when you’re belting out Total Eclipse of the Heart with your friends in a darkened karaoke room.” [For subscribers]

